  1. Home
  2. BJP wins 6 out of 8 assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada as Congress emerges victorious in 2

BJP wins 6 out of 8 assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada as Congress emerges victorious in 2

News Network
May 13, 2023

Mangaluru, May 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won seven out of eight seats in Dakshina Kannada districts in 2018 assembly polls, has managed to retain most of them in 2023. While U T Khader of Congress has recorded fifth consecutive victory in Mangaluru, BJP candidates won in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Beltangady and Sullia constituencies. In Puttur, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai defeated his closes rival Arun Puttila, an idependant candidate by a thin margin. 

Mangaluru (Ullal)
U T Khader (INC) 82637
Sathish Kumpala (BJP) 59660
Riyaz Farangipete (SDPI) 13837
Mohammed Ashraf (AAP) 281

Mangaluru South:
J R Lobo (INC) 52218
Vedavyas Kamath (BJP) 73579    
Sumathi S Hegde (JDS) 494
Santhosh Kamath (AAP) 551

Mangaluru North    
Inayath Ali (INC) 70609
Dr Bharath Y Shetty (BJP) 101004
Mohiuddin Bava (JDS) 5256
Sandeep P Shetty (AAP) 425

Moodbidri    
Mithun Rai (INC) 59284
Umanath Kotian (BJP) 81680    
Dr Amarashree Shetty (JDS)  1212
Vijayanath Vittala Shetty (AAP) 486

Bantwal    
Ramanath Rai (INC) 85042
Rajesh Naik (BJP) 93324
Prakash Gomes (JDS) 359
Mohammed Illiyas (SDPI) 4719

Beltangady    
Rakshith Shivram (INC) 82788
Harish Poonja (BJP) 101004
Ashraf (JDS) 550
Akbar Belthangady (SDPI) 2502

Puttur    
Ashok Kumar Rai (INC) 64687
Asha Timmappa Gowda (BJP) 36526
Arun Puttila (Ind) 61336
Shafi Bellare (SDPI) 2624

Sullia    
G Krishnappa (INC) 63037
Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) 93911
H L Venkatesh (JDS) 1644
Sumana (AAP) 1428

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

DKSSIdd.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: The Congress is striding forward with 50 wins and leads in 87 seats, according to latest Election Commission of India trends, as votes were counted on May 13 for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

With a much-needed victory tantalisingly close in the crucial southern State, early celebrations broke out at the Opposition Congress headquarters in Bengaluru and Delhi. As per the latest Election Commission data at 2.40 p.m., the Congress is leading in 87 seats while the BJP is ahead in 42 seats.

Meanwhile, JD(S) is leading in 11 seats, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha in one each while two Independent candidates are ahead in the initial trends. The counting is being held at 36 centres across the State, in which 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

As per the Election Commission, voting on May 10 passed off peacefully with a historic turnout of over 73.19%, surpassing the 2018 figures (72.36%) after the final reconciliation of figures.

The current term of the government will end on May 24, 2023.

Siddaramaiah v/s DKS

In the Congress's victory celebrations in Karnataka, the only downer is the looming Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar tussle for the chief minister's job.
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the Congress's top leaders in Karnataka, one a former chief minister and the other, the state Congress chief. Neither has been coy about their chief ministerial ambition.

Mr Shivakumar, 61, broke down as he spoke about delivering on a promise to the Gandhis. He also said he had not slept for three years, ever since he made the promise.

"I assured Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka. I can't forget Sonia Gandhi coming to meet me in jail," said the emotional Congress leader.

On who would be Chief Minister, he said: "The Congress office is our temple. We will decide our next step at the Congress office."

Mr Shivakumar has been the congress's troubleshooter for years.

One of the wealthiest politicians in Karnataka, "DKS" rose to prominence in 2019 when he tried - but failed - to salvage the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government, which collapsed after the mass defection of MLAs from both parties.

Unlike Siddaramaiah, Mr Shivakumar has always been a Congressman, and has not lost a single election since his first electoral victory in 1989.

Mr Shivakumar is facing several corruption cases and even spent time in Delhi's Tihar Jail before being granted bail. There was much speculation about the timing of the investigation and raids against the Congress leader in 2017, when he was "guarding" Congress MLAs from Gujarat ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Siddaramaiah, 75, has repeatedly said this is his last electoral contest, hoping, perhaps, that the Congress will consider this while making its choice.

For his critics in the Congress, Siddaramaiah is still the "outsider", an import from another party.

"It's a big victory for the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted change. This is a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Siddaramaiah said.

His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father should be chief minister "for the sake of Karnataka".

"We will do anything to keep the BJP out of power. In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become Chief Minister," Yathindra Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI.

"As a son, definitely I would like to see him as a chief minister. But as a resident of the state, his last regime saw good governance. This time also, if he becomes Chief Minister, the corruption and misrule of the BJP rule will be corrected by him. In the interest of the State also, he should become Chief Minister," said Siddaramaiah junior.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

RahulDKS.jpg

 
Hailing the Bharat Jodo Yatra's role for its success in the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday said in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the yatra, the cross-country foot march is a "clear winner".

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. It passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days in the state.
 
The march had seen massive crowds during its stay in the state with people from all walks of life joining it. It was hailed as a success but many had raised questions over its electoral impact.

Many in the party feel it has played a critical role in boosting the Congress' electoral fortunes in the state and its impact is there for everyone to see.

Talking about the yatra's role in Cong's performance in the southern state, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI, "It was the Sanjeevini for the party. It energised the organisation and instilled a deep sense of unity and solidarity among leaders and workers."
 
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra started a particular narrative in Indian politics which the people of India were waiting for," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said when asked about the yatra factor.

"In Karnataka, the Bharat Jodo Yatra spent about 22 days. If you remember the visuals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi being drenched in the rain and continuing his speech in October, I think these visuals have stayed in people's mind," he told PTI.

The message of the yatra has resonated across the country but more so in Karnataka, Khera said while also crediting the poll campaigns run by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The guidance that we all got from our seasoned leader Mr Kharge (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge), the result is there for everyone to see," he added.

Referring to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign headed by Rahul Gandhi who walked some 3,000 km over three months, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra made a lot of difference.

Asked if the yatra had passed the test of electoral impact, Khera said the foot march had nothing to do with elections.

He, however, said, "Elections are a clash of narratives, in the clash of narratives between Narendra Modi versus Bharat Jodo Yatra, I think the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear winner."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 13,2023

BJP.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: In a shock to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, six of its ministers were trailing as counting of votes was underway on Saturday.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar took a clear lead of 15,098 votes at the end of third round against state Minister for Revenue R. Ashoka.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has taken a lead of 1,224 votes at the end of second round of counting in Varuna seat against Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

Somanna, who is also contesting in the Chamarajanagar seat, was trailing there by 9,000 votes against Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr. K.C. Narayana Gowda was trailing by 3,324 votes in the second round against JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju.

The Minister for PWD, C.C. Patil was trailing and Congress candidate B.R. Yavagal was leading by 544 votes in the Navalgund seat. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.