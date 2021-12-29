  1. Home
  BJP's plan to free Hindu temples from laws in Karnataka is historic blunder: DKS

News Network
December 30, 2021

Benagluru, Dec 30: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has termed the BJP government’s plan to free Hindu temples from laws and rules pertaining to them as “a historic blunder”.

Shivakumar was responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who said that a new law would be introduced to keep Hindu temples out of the state’s control. 

“They’re doing a historic blunder,” Shivakumar said. “How can Muzrai temples be given to local people for administration? Temples are the wealth of the government, a wealth of the treasury. Crores of rupees are collected by these temples. They’re trying to take a political stand by looking at other states. We won’t allow it,” he said.

Shivakumar said that Congress will take a formal stand on the issue after a meeting of senior leaders on January 4. 

That Hindu temples should be freed from state control is a long-standing demand of various Sangh Parivar groups. 

Bommai’s promise is seen as him pushing the Hindutva plank further ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, after bringing the Anti-conversion Bill.

Karnataka has 34,563 temples under the Muzrai department. Of them, 205 are in the ‘A’ category with annual revenue of over Rs 25 lakh. There are 139 temples in the ‘B’ category (Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh). The remaining 34219 temples are in the ‘C’ category. 

The Banashankari temple in Bengaluru, the Kollur Mookambika temple in Udupi and the Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada temples are some famous temples under Muzrai. 

Temples in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories earned Rs 1383.63 crore between 2018 and 2020.

News Network
December 29,2021

Panaji, Dec 29: The Goa government will make it mandatory for people to be fully vaccinated or carry a Covid-19 negative report to attend parties or enter restaurants in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said district administrations will issue a notification to this effect by Wednesday evening.

He said organisers of various events in the state would have to ensure that the guests carry these certificates.

The Goa government on Tuesday decided not to impose night curfew in the coastal state for now so that the tourism business amid the Christmas-New Year festival season is not affected. Sawant had said his government was monitoring the Covid-19 positivity rate and stringent decisions would be taken during the meeting of the task force scheduled to be held on January 3 in case this rate rises.

Ahead of the New Year celebration, there is currently about 90 per cent occupancy in hotels in the state, while beaches are already overcrowded with revellers, tourism industry stakeholder said. Chartered flights from the UK have already started arriving in the state, after a nearly year-long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Nilesh Shah said there have been five to seven per cent cancellations in hotel bookings, but the season is “overall good".

“The end of the year has always been a good season for the tourism industry. The hotel occupancy is around 90 per cent during these days, which will increase by the New Year,” Shah told PTI. “It is a good sign that we are getting back to normalcy,” Shah said, adding that the tourism industry has learnt to do business with Covid-19 protocols in place.

He said the commencement of the chartered flights has provided work to musicians, other artists and tourist guides in the state during the current tourist season. On Tuesday, Goa reported a sudden spike in coronavirus cases with 112 people testing positive for the infection, the state health department said.

On Monday the coastal state had recorded 67 cases. The caseload on Tuesday rose to 1,80,229, while the death toll reached 3,520 with one patient dying due to the infection, as per official data. 

News Network
December 24,2021

xmas.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 24: Christmas celebrations at a school in Karnataka's Mandya district were interrupted on Thursday by a group of Hindutva activists who forced their way in and threatened the school authorities in the latest such attack caught on video.

According to the headmistress of Nirmala English High School and College, members of right-wing groups forced their way into the institution when the students had organised a Christmas celebration.

"We have been organising Christmas celebrations every year. But due to covid induced restrictions, we decided to call it off. At the insistence of the students, we organised a small celebration. The students had voluntarily pooled in money and ordered a cake, to which one of the parents has objected," the headmistress Kanika Francis Mary said.

A parent of one of the students had informed the right-wing groups that the school was "preaching Christianity" and celebrating Christmas but not Hindu festivals.

After learning about the celebrations, members of the group barged into the institution and began questioning the school management.

The video that captured the commotion shows the men questioning the school authorities, why Hindu festivals were not being celebrated.

One of the men who is seen threatening the school authorities, says in the video, "We are leaving this decision to you, parents. If we take this into our own hands, the situation will be different."

The school management has decided to file a complaint today.

"They delivered a scathing attack on us. The Hindu activists said they will hang a photo of Goddess Saraswati in our institution and also ordered us to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi festival on the school premises. They made allegations against us that we are carrying out conversions in the institution," the headmistress said.

This was the second attack that was reported on the day when the Karnataka assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill which has faced strong criticism from religious minorities. The Karnataka government has also been accused by the rights activists of going easy on Hindutva groups who have repeatedly struck Christian institutions including churches in recent weeks.

News Network
December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

