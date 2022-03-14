  1. Home
Blame game in Assembly after U T Khader suggests govt to host harmony meetings

News Network
March 14, 2022

Deputy Congress leader UT Khader’s suggestion that the government should organise harmony meetings in every district as a precursor to the Invest Karnataka summit led to some pandemonium in the Assembly on Monday. 

“The government wants to conduct a global investors meet in November. Before that, harmony meetings should be held in every district,” Khader said during a discussion on the Budget. He was referring to recent incidents of communal tension - the Hijab row and Shivamogga murder - and how they may deter investors. 

Worked up, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy asked Khader to explain. “You’re saying Karnataka is burning and investments won’t come. This is the Assembly. You can’t be vague. You must explain. Who is responsible for anarchy,” he asked, leading to a din. 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of spoiling communal harmony. “Your own minister violated prohibitory orders and took out a procession,” he said, referring to riots in Shivamogga following the death of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. 

Madhuswamy retorted that even Congress violated prohibitory orders with the Mekedatu foot march. “You are spoiling (harmony) for your political reasons,” the minister said. 

Congress’ Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge explained how political stability and communal harmony are important to attract investments. “As IT/BT minister, I once gave a virtual presentation to Apple in Cupertino. They asked just two questions: what is the political stability in your state? And, is there social or communal harmony?” 

Earlier, Khader accused the government of being “quiet” when the hijab controversy brewed earlier this year. “Why was the government quiet? You left it to the court to settle the matter. The government should take steps to provide a conducive academic atmosphere in educational institutions,” he said. 

To this, Madhuswamy said the government had to follow court orders once the matter became sub-judice. “How can we ask someone not to go to court? Did we ask [the petitioners] to move court,” the minister asked rhetorically. 

News Network
March 9,2022

The United States has admitted that Ukraine hosts “biological research facilities,” expressing concern that they could come under the control of Russian forces, as Moscow makes further advances following its military offensive in the country.

US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland expressed concern during a Senate hearing on Ukraine on Tuesday, after Russia published documents showing that Kiev was ordered to urgently eliminate traces of what was deemed as a biological weapons program, financed by the Pentagon.

“Ukraine has biological research facilities, which in fact we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of, so we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach,” she said.

US Senator Marco Rubio quickly added that there were ‘Russian propaganda’ reports claiming the discovery of a plot by Ukrainians to release biological weapons, with coordination from NATO. He asked that if a biological or chemical weapon attack were to occur inside Ukraine, whether Russians would be behind it, to which Nuland affirmed saying, “There is no doubt in my mind, Senator.” She said that it is the classic Russian technique to blame the other guy for what they are planning to do themselves.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had found evidence of US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, which had urgently destroyed samples of deadly pathogens when the military offensive started.

The ministry said it had been closely monitoring the bioweapons programs that were developed by the Pentagon in post-Soviet countries, adding that according to new findings, a “network” of more than 30 biological laboratories was formed in Ukraine in particular.

Documentation was received from Ukrainian biological research laboratories on the urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens on February 24, including anthrax, cholera, and the plague, in what could be a cover-up of Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) violations.

The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the documents were being analyzed by the military, adding that the Pentagon had been experiencing difficulties in continuing its secret biological experiments with the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Konashenkov said facilities in Ukraine were developing components for biological weapons, noting that in the near future, the ministry would release its analysis of the received documents.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian forces have been advancing in Ukraine since then, overrunning the city of Kherson and besieging the port of Mariupol.

In a recent development, Russia says it has opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the besieged areas.

The military conflict has so far displaced more than two million people in what the United Nations has described as the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

News Network
March 11,2022

March 11: Chinese authorities sent a northeastern city of nine million people into lockdown on Friday as the country has seen daily COVID-19 cases top 1,000 this week for the first time since the early days of the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

The residents of Changchun, the capital of Jilin Province, have been ordered to stay at home while all non-essential businesses and stores are shuttered, state-run media said on Friday. Schools will be closed and all transportation services will be suspended under the indefinite shutdown, the state-run Global Times reported.

One person from each household will be allowed to go out once every two days to buy supplies as the city undergoes a scheduled three rounds of mass testing.

China's National Health Commission reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Jilin Province one of the hardest-hit areas during a recent surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Other cities have also started taking measures with targeted lockdowns, including Shanghai, which ordered all schools to move to online classes starting on Saturday.

The latest outbreak is putting China's "zero-COVID" approach to controlling the spread of the virus to its sternest test yet. The government has managed to limit outbreaks through mass testing, shutdowns and tight border controls.

China kept cases to a minimum during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, using a closed-loop system that kept all participants separated from the general public.

However, the Omicron variant has proved extraordinarily difficult to contain and many countries have shifted towards a strategy of opening up and living with the virus even as case counts skyrocket.

Hong Kong, which has also followed a zero-tolerance playbook, has been facing an "unprecedented health crisis" of soaring case counts and the world's highest COVID death rates in recent weeks.

On Friday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang defended China's "coordinated approach to COVID response and economic and social development" while answering questions at a press conference. Li said that officials would work to make the response "more scientific and targeted based on the current situation," but did not offer a timeline for any changes.

News Network
March 4,2022

medicalstudent.jpg

Karwar, Mar 4: A 25-year-old medical student died on the spot after her bicycle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree near Beerampali in Dandeli taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred when Devika Sanjay Vaswani from Chhattisgarh, was riding her sports bicycle to Akoda from her Hidden Valley home stay at Beerampali.

She lost control of the bicycle at a downhill en route as it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree. Devika suffered a grievous head injury and bled to death a while later.

The Dandeli Rural police have registered a case.

