Blame game in Assembly after U T Khader suggests govt to host harmony meetings

Deputy Congress leader UT Khader’s suggestion that the government should organise harmony meetings in every district as a precursor to the Invest Karnataka summit led to some pandemonium in the Assembly on Monday.

“The government wants to conduct a global investors meet in November. Before that, harmony meetings should be held in every district,” Khader said during a discussion on the Budget. He was referring to recent incidents of communal tension - the Hijab row and Shivamogga murder - and how they may deter investors.

Worked up, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy asked Khader to explain. “You’re saying Karnataka is burning and investments won’t come. This is the Assembly. You can’t be vague. You must explain. Who is responsible for anarchy,” he asked, leading to a din.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of spoiling communal harmony. “Your own minister violated prohibitory orders and took out a procession,” he said, referring to riots in Shivamogga following the death of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha.

Madhuswamy retorted that even Congress violated prohibitory orders with the Mekedatu foot march. “You are spoiling (harmony) for your political reasons,” the minister said.

Congress’ Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge explained how political stability and communal harmony are important to attract investments. “As IT/BT minister, I once gave a virtual presentation to Apple in Cupertino. They asked just two questions: what is the political stability in your state? And, is there social or communal harmony?”

Earlier, Khader accused the government of being “quiet” when the hijab controversy brewed earlier this year. “Why was the government quiet? You left it to the court to settle the matter. The government should take steps to provide a conducive academic atmosphere in educational institutions,” he said.

To this, Madhuswamy said the government had to follow court orders once the matter became sub-judice. “How can we ask someone not to go to court? Did we ask [the petitioners] to move court,” the minister asked rhetorically.