  1. Home
  2. C M Yediyurappa’s son is running govt in Karnataka, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal

C M Yediyurappa’s son is running govt in Karnataka, alleges BJP MLA Yatnal

News Network
June 1, 2021

Bengaluru, June 1: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for long at loggerheads with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over a host of issues, on Tuesday hit out at his son and party state vice president B Y Vijayendra' visit to Delhi, alleging that he was "running the government in Karnataka."

He said Yediyurappa himself should have left for the national capital and not his son, who left for Delhi on Tuesday, as he has no role to play since it pertains to government matters. "This shows that this is not Yediyurappa's government, but that of Vijayendra.

That's why we oppose this government," Yatnal told reporters. Yatnal claimed the Central leadership had sought reports on a few issues including the proposal to sell land to JSW Group in Ballari region and Covid-19 management, over which they were unhappy. "Our high command has taken a serious view of giving away 3,666 acres of land at Rs 1.2 lakh per acre. Also, the Centre is not happy with the Covid-19 management," he said.

Though the proposal to sell the land to JSW Group was on the agenda in the recent Cabinet meeting, it was dropped owing to protests from from both within the government and outside. About a month ago Vijayendra had gone to Delhi with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, triggering speculations of a possible change of leadership.

There were rumours that the Centre wanted Bommai to replace Yediyurappa as the BJP high command was not happy with the functioning of the government. Bommai had dismissed all such rumours as false. Recently, speculations were again rife when Revenue Minister R Ashoka conceded that some MLAs and ministers have been organising meetings to effect a change in leadership.

There were allegations that Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar was at the centre of the 'conspiracy', but he has remained silent on the issue Many ministers and MLAs loyal to Yediyurappa have demanded the removal of Yogeeshwar. Yatnal, however, said no one can remove the minister as the Yediyurappa government would not survive.

"The Yediyurappa government will not survive if Yogeeshwar is removed. Yogeeshwar can even come back with the Energy portfolio," Yatnal added. The Vijayapura MLA has for long been at loggerheads with Yediyurappa and Vijayendra over scores of issues and even demanded that the Central leadership "not encourage dynastic politics and corruption" in BJP's Karnataka unit, a reference to Vijayendra and his brother B Y Raghavendra, an MP from Shimoga constituency, allegedly running affairs of the state.

Meanwhile, BJP sources said Vijayendra's Delhi trip has nothing to do with state politics and it was for a function. "He has gone on a family trip to Delhi to attend a function. He is accompanied by his wife and others," a BJP leader said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 20,2021

Bengaluru, May 20: Karnataka has reported 28869 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic, so far in the state to 2335524 on Thursday.

According to official sources, the state had recorded the fresh death of as many as 548 people in the last 24-hours, taking the total number fatalities from the pandemic so far in the state to 23854.

The sources said that while the state capital Bengaluru reported highest number of 289 deaths due to the covid-19 disease, followed by 37 in Bengaluru Rural district, 22 in Ballari, 23 in Hassana, 21 in Tumakuru,17 in Shivamogga, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kalaburagi district.

While as many as 52257 covid-19 patients, got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely cured from the pandemic, there exists as many as 534954 active cases in the state.

The sources also said that while as many as 120711 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hours, the Positivity rate for the day accounted for 23.91 per cent and the Case. Fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 926 covid-19 cases and eight deaths. Udupi recorded 809 cases and six deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 21,2021

bahuguna.jpg

New Delhi, May 21: Sunderlal Bahuguna, the leader of the Chipko Movement and environmentalist died of COVID-19 on Friday (May 21) at the age of 94. He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia, a case of comorbidity in coronavirus cases.

“Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration” AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said.

Meanwhile,  only 24 hours after recording less than 4,000 deaths, India on Friday once gain breached the grim milestone as daily fatalities due to Covid-19 rose to 4,209, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, even as new cases dropped to its lowest at 2,59,551 in exactly a month.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pademic.

Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

India`s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured from Covid till date.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2021

New Delhi, May 30: India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily infections since April 12, showing a further decline in the spread of the virus.

The country added 3,460 new deaths over 24 hours, taking the total fatalities over 3.25 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. 

Active cases in the country dropped to 21,14,508 and the recovery rate stood at 90.8 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.