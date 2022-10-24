  1. Home
  2. CBI closure report in Paresh Mesta case will be reviewed for reprobe, says home minister

News Network
October 24, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 24: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that the CBI closure report on Hindu youth Paresh Mesta will be reviewed for reinvestigation.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) has filed a B-report in the Paresh Mesta case. However, Mesta's father has asked for reinvestigation of the case. The government is reviewing to take a call on reinvestigation," minister Jnanendra stated.

He further stated that it is a necessity that the suspicious death of Paresh Mesta has to be reviewed and exact cause ascertained. Mesta's father and locals claim it to be a case of murder, he added.

According to the charge sheet, the Hindu youth died after slipping into the lake, while wandering when communal clashes were underway in Honnavara town of the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka in 2017.

It mentions that Mesta had attended then CM Siddaramaiah's programme in Kumta city after travelling about 25 kilometers with friends.

The issue was projected as the major issue during 2018 Assembly elections, to the local Honnavar Court in this regard. The charge sheet mentions that, Paresh Mesta had attended then CM Siddaramaiah's programme in Kumta city after travelling about 25 kilometers with friends.

Paresh Mesta, who went missing on December 6, 2017 during the communal clashes in Honnavar town, was found dead near Shettikere Lake after two days.

Ruling BJP and Hindu activists alleged that Paresh was killed in the mob violence and killers have dumped the body later.

The BJP party, which was in the opposition then had launched a full-fledged agitation against ruling Congress then. The ruling Congress government suffered a setback due to the agitation in the assembly elections of 2018.

Hindu activists demanding the arrest of killers of Paresh, had torched the vehicle of the IGP. The police were pelted with stones. Many policemen were injured. BJP had made it a major issue in the elections.

Including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, many political leaders had visited Paresh's house. Then Siddaramaiah government had handed over the case to the CBI.

The report by CBI is analysed to be a setback for the ruling BJP, which termed Paresh Mesta death "accidental" and filed a closure report. The CBI has filed the closure report after investigating the case for five years. It will pronounce the verdict on November 16.

The incident had taken place during the tenure of Congress government headed by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. "CBI has in its report, stated that Paresh Mesta's death was accidental and was not due to murder. This report is a slap on the face of Karnataka BJP.

"If BJP has left with any shame left, it should apologise for its slanderous campaign," Siddaramaiah had stated.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka which had suffered a setback after the CBI filing closure report in Mesta death case, has decided to back his family.

News Network
October 21,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Cautioning that "destructive forces" have crept into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government would strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and increase the number of prisons in the state.

The state government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department, he said, as he also highlighted the need for equipping police personnel with sophisticated weapons.

Bommai was speaking after paying tributes on Police Martyrs' Day here, during which he recalled Karnataka police's rich history and the services of the personnel who died on duty. "The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also said the government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department by having a police museum, strengthening ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and increasing the number of jails, among others. He said laws are framed to check any crime after it takes place, but there is a need to think about possible crimes well in advance and enact legislation accordingly.

Police personnel needed sophisticated weapons, he further said, adding that "if senior police officers work efficiently, it will automatically make lower-rung officers to follow their bosses."

Noting that Karnataka is ahead in providing facilities to the police compared to other states, the Chief Minister said the recruitment rate is high with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year. "The confidence of the police must rise and the appointment must take place without corruption, which is being followed by the incumbent government. Also, new technology and tackling cybercrime should be part of police training," he said.

Pointing out that the construction of police stations has increased in the last one year, Bommai said, in the next one year, all police stations in the state must have their own buildings. Police inspectors and deputy superintendents of police require training for which a separate command would be created, he said. 

News Network
October 19,2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its charge sheet said that Paresh Mesta, the Hindu youth, died after slipping into the lake, while wandering when communal clashes took place in Honnavara town of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, sources said.

The CBI has submitted the charge sheet to the local Honnavar Court. The charge sheet mentions that Paresh Mesta had attended then CM Siddaramaiah's programme in Kumta city after travelling about 25 kilometers with friends.

After returning home, he again went out to meet his friends and never returned. The CBI has submitted statements of his friends and CCTV footage of the day as the evidence to the court.

The report also says that Paresh Mesta came home in an inebriated state many times and stayed back at his friend's place. He also sold fish with his friends. The report says that Paresh Mesta was not in love with anyone and had taken permission from his parents to visit the Hindu pilgrimage center, Sabarimala.

Mesta, who went missing on December 6, 2017 during the communal clashes in Honnavar town, was found dead near Shettikere Lake after two days.

The BJP and Hindu activists alleged that Mesta was killed in the mob violence and killers dumped the body later in the lake.

The BJP, which was in the opposition then had launched a full-fledged agitation against ruling the Congress then. The ruling Congress government suffered a setback due to the agitation in the Assembly elections of 2018.

The Hindu activists demanding the arrest of killers of Paresh, had torched the vehicle of the IGP. The police were pelted with stones. Many policemen were injured.

Many political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had visited Mesta's house. Then Siddaramaiah government had handed over the case to the CBI.

The report by the CBI is a setback for the ruling BJP, which stated Paresh Mesta death was accidental and filed a closure report. The CBI has filed the closure report after investigating the case for five years. The court will pronounce the verdict on November 16.

The incident had taken place during the tenure of Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah. "CBI has in its report, stated that Paresh Mesta's death was accidental and was not due to murder. This report is a slap on the face of Karnataka BJP.

"If the BJP has left any shame left, it should apologise for its slanderous campaign," Siddaramaiah had stated.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka, which had suffered setback after the CBI filing the closure report, has decided to back the family of the deceased.

Kamalakar Mesta, father of deceased youth had already made his intentions clear that he would discuss with family and well-wishers and decide on his next step regarding the closure report of CBI.

He had also alleged that the police had not inquired about all the suspected persons. The case had been handed over to the CBI after all evidence was destroyed.

National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi had stated that the party would stand with the family of Paresh Mesta if they want reinvestigation of the case. "We stand with Paresh Mesta family if they want to go for an appeal also," he had said.

News Network
October 19,2022

As the counting for Congress’ top post at AICC headquarters in New Delhi is underway, Shashi Tharoor-led camp has alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 19, Congress leader Salman Soz, on behalf of Lok Sabha MP, Shashi Tharoor, wrote a letter to Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry alleging “extremely serious irregularities” in the conduct of the election process in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid".

The Tharoor camp also claimed irregularities in voting in Punjab and Telangana too.

In his letter Soz wrote, “ We suspect voter fraud in this election. There were delegates who were not present in the Lucknow area on the day of voting and their votes were cast.”

Sources say, after the complaint the secret ballot boxes that were brought from Uttar Pradesh have been kept aside.

He has also mentioned that Shashi Tharoor’s team doesn’t see that these elections are free and fair if the “tainted” process of Uttar Pradesh is allowed to stand.

Soz has demanded that all votes from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid.

The counting of votes commenced at 11am at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Secret ballot boxes have been brought from states units.

