  Church priest narrowly escapes sword attack in Karnataka

Church priest narrowly escapes sword attack in Karnataka

News Network
December 12, 2021

Belagavi, Dec 12: A miscreant attempted to attack a church priest with a sword in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said, adding that they have launched an investigation to hunt down the miscreant.

Father Francis of Saint Joseph's 'The Worker Church' was attacked on Saturday evening and is said to be out of danger.

The police said the incident took place at the residence of Father Francis, where the miscreant had been hiding. The attacker tried to slash Father Francis with his sword as soon as he (Father) came out of the house to check on a dog that was barking continuously.

Father Francis informed the police that a man wielding a sword jumped from the compound wall and entered the first floor of the residence behind the church at about 3.15 pm. He was hiding in a room and attempted to assault the priest. However, the priest escaped by a whisker. 

Later, the culprit managed to flee by jumping over the wall. His entry and exit have been caught by the CCTV. The APMC police visited the spot. Further investigation is under way.

News Network
December 9,2021

Dharward, Dec 9: Senior Congress leader and former minister S R More breathed his last at a private hospital in Dharwad early Thursday. 

The 82-year-old leader breathed his last on his birth day.

More was a strong Maratha leader and a four-time MLA.

He was also cooperation minister and Municipal Administration minister in the Bangarappa and Dharam Singh government. 

During his term as Dharwad district in-charge minister, More had taken up several developmental works and was a popular leader. 

coastaldigest.com news network
December 9,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 9: Coast Guard Region (West) Inspector General Sivamani Paramesh here on Thursday called on Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and apprised them about various developments envisaged for strengthening state's coastal security construct.

The Regional Commander apprised Gehlot and Bommai on several facets of the service including saving 233 lives including fishermen of Karnataka in various SAR operations during cyclone Tauktae and incessant rains that battered the state.

The Flag Officer also called on Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and apprised him about various developments in Area of Responsibility and the envisaged plans to strengthen the maritime domain towards the security of the Karnataka coastline.

During his meeting with Ravi, various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on proposed setting of Indian Coast Guard Academy Project (ICGAP) in Mangaluru were discussed.

During interaction with DGP Praveen Sood, efforts of CSP in enhancing overall operational efficiency in Coastal Security Construct in the state and embarkation for JCP was discussed.

The DGP acknowledged the efforts and support of the state government in strengthening Coastal Security mechanism.

During the meetings, Sivamani requested the support of the state in ICGs Overall Infrastructure Development that could bolster the charter of duties.

News Network
November 29,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 29: In a shocking incident, the dead bodies of two Covid-19 patients were found 15 months after they died at the ESI hospital mortuary in Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

The authorities were planning to cremate the bodies on Monday as the family and relatives of one of the deceased did not show any interest in taking the body for final rites. And, the police were not able to trace another deceased person's whereabouts and family.

The bodies were recovered three days ago at the cold storage when the workers went there for cleaning. The negligence of the staff and doctors is said to be the reason for the dead bodies remaining at the cold storage without disposal.

The bodies were identified with the help of tags as Durga (40), a resident of Chamarajpet and Muniraju (35), a resident of K.P. Agrahara in Bengaluru. Both were admitted to the ESI hospital for the treatment of Corona infection in July, 2020.

However, as they succumbed to the deadly virus, their bodies were shifted to an old mortuary to be handed over to the BBMP for disposal. As the Covid protocol, the BBMP, the civic agency, was to cremate the dead bodies of the Corona victims and the bodies were not given to the families.

The ESI hospital's old mortuary has six cold storages for keeping the dead bodies. However, during the spike in the Covid deaths, it had become difficult for the hospital authorities to keep the dead bodies at the mortuary.

The government had constructed a new mortuary, which was inaugurated in December, 2020. As the new mortuary started functioning, due to negligence these two bodies remained in freezers.

The cleaning staff, who went to clean the old mortuary, noticed foul smell emanating from freezers and found bodies. The Rajajinagar police have taken up the case and tried to track relatives. Durga's husband is dead and her family has not shown interest in taking her body. The police were trying to find out the address of Muniraju's family members.

The development has drawn sharp reactions from the public against the ESI hospital staff and doctors for utter negligence in handling of dead bodies. 

