  2. Class 4 girl dies at private school in Bengaluru; punishment by schoolteacher suspected

Class 4 girl dies at private school in Bengaluru; punishment by schoolteacher suspected

News Network
November 5, 2022

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A Class 4 student of a private school has died under mysterious circumstances in Gangammanagudi police station limits in Karnataka’s capital. Her parents alleged that the girl died after her schoolteachers punished her.

The victim is Nishitha (9) a student at RD International School in Coconut Garden in Ramachandrapura near Jalahalli East.

A case of unnatural death under suspicious circumstances under CrPc 174 C has been taken up by the police. 

Nagendra, the father of Nishitha, said in his complaint that his daughter collapsed inside the classroom around 1.30 pm when the class was on after the lunch hour.

He accused the teacher of punishing the students when his daughter collapsed.

The school management rushed the girl to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. There were no external injuries found on her body. 

An officer said the body will be subjected to a post-mortem on Saturday to know the exact cause of death. Police will visit the school on Saturday, check the CCTV footage and question the students and teachers. Nagendra is a daily wage labourer at Bharat Electronics Limited.

Nishita and her parents Nagendra and Saraswathi live in Doddachennappa Layout near the school. 

News Network
October 30,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 30: The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled a unidirectional flow of traffic for departures, on the ground floor. This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic, for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor).

Under this new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop off departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp, after dropping them off, either at the designated drop-off zone, one or two. Post leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may then exit either to the city, or towards the parking lot.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from the parking area into the terminal via the escalator or lift, on the lower ground floor.

News Network
November 3,2022

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 3: The airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an official aeronautical information publication (AIP) supplement stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from December 1.

The AIP supplement said the purpose is to officially inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products.

The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' and name of the airport 'Mangalore' Airport is changed to 'Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru,' it said. According to AAI, the AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long duration temporary changes essential for air navigation.

The AAI had handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years.

News Network
November 2,2022

das.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 2: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), one of the key hardline Hindutva outfits in India, today described Justice H N Nagamohan Das, the retired High Court judge, as "anti-Hindu" and “anti-national” and urged the government not to have him in any committees going forward. 

The HJS was reacting to the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission's report on SC/ST reservation in which it blamed the "emergence of Vedic philosophy" for social inequality and caste system. 

HJS Karnataka spokesperson Mohan Gowda, in a video statement, said that Justice Das has been an "anti-national" for a long time. “He even released a book titled 'Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe' authored by Sudhakar S B. How can he agree to release a book that glorifies our enemy country (Pakistan)?” Gowda said.

He added that Justice Das had the habit of "insulting" the Hindu religion and its gods. "He has, time and again, insulted our gods, goddesses and scriptures. All practicing Hindus must condemn this unequivocally," Gowda said. 

The Commission, in its July 2020 report that the BJP government accepted recently, blamed "Brahmins, Upanishads, epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana” for social inequality and caste system. "This is wrong interpretation. He has insulted our holy scriptures," Gowda said, adding that the HJS would not tolerate it. 

“Sri Rama was not only a benevolent king, but also a harbinger of equal opportunities to lower caste people. There is a reference in Ramayana that he appoints a ‘Nishad' (Dalit) person as king. He takes the lead in picking and appointing this Nishad person. How can Justice Das misrepresent facts in his report?” Gowda said.

The state government, he said, should not appoint people like Justice Das to any committees. "Government should take steps to identify all such persons and stop them from giving misquoted reports," he said. 

