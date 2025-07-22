  1. Home
From classrooms to crisis response: Schoolchildren in Charmadi learn to save lives

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22, 2025

Mangaluru, July 22: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering school children in remote areas, a series of first aid and CPR training sessions has been launched in government and private schools across Charmadi and Neriya. The programme, led by Dr. Murali Krishna Irwathraya, Medical Director of Shri Krishna Hospital, is supported by the Emergency Department of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

What sets this effort apart? The sessions are held even on Sundays, and cover a wide spectrum of life-threatening emergencies—from heart attacks and strokes to electric shocks, dog bites, and lightning injuries—all tailored for rural students who often lack access to immediate care.

“Saving a life is not just a doctor’s job. Anyone with the right knowledge can step in and make a difference,” said Dr. Murali, who conceptualized the programme after observing an alarming rise in sudden cardiac incidents—even in rural belts.

Training the Next Line of First Responders

Since its launch in July, the programme has reached six schools so far:

St Savio School, Bendrala

Government High School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Thotathady

St Thomas High School, Gandibagilu

Karunya English Medium School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Bayalu

Students are being trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques like CPR, bleeding control, and how to respond during drowning, burns, or falls—a common risk in these hilly regions.

Busting Myths, Building Skills

“Many children have heard of CPR but don’t know how to do it right. Superstitions often take the place of science in emergencies. This initiative aims to change that,” Dr. Murali explained.

With paramedics on board, the sessions focus on practical, scenario-based learning that simulates real-life crises. The programme has already sparked interest among more schools in the region and may soon expand beyond Charmadi and Neriya.

Why It Matters

In remote areas where medical help is often delayed, a trained student or teacher could be the difference between life and death. By planting the seeds of first-aid awareness early, the initiative hopes to create a culture of proactive, informed response to emergencies.

News Network
July 16,2025

bengaluruBJP.jpg

Bengaluru, July 16: BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been booked in connection with the murder of a realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The assailants came in a car and murdered Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a rowdy sheeter, in Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) night. The former Minister has been booked along with others, based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, police said.

Shivaprakash's mother, Vijayalakshmi, in her complaint, said that she saw eight to nine people assaulting her son with iron rods and machetes. When his friend tried to intervene, they hit him too with an iron rod.

"As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them," Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in her complaint.

Top police officials, including DCP D. Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivakumar had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

The police registered a case against Mr. Basavaraj along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal and Anil. The former minister has been added as accused number 5 in the FIR, police said.

On February 11, Mr. Jagadeesh and Mr. Kiran encroached on Shivaprakash's property in Kitaknoor and evicted the two female security guards from there, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

The accused had been calling him on the phone and threatening her son, she charged.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

landslide.jpg

Mangaluru, July 17: Traffic along the vital Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill once again on Thursday after a major landslide near Mannagundi, close to Kaukradi village in Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred in the Shirady Ghat stretch, a region frequently plagued by such disruptions during heavy rains.

Police officials confirmed that work to remove the huge mounds of soil that had collapsed onto the road was underway. However, with the soil continuing to loosen and cave in due to ongoing rains, it may take until noon for the road to be safely cleared and reopened.

Authorities have urged commuters to strictly avoid the Shirady Ghat route for now and instead use alternative roads to reach Bengaluru.

According to locals and Kannada media reports, the landslide occurred at a spot where a hill had been directly excavated as part of the highway's four-laning project. The lack of supporting structures and continuous heavy rainfall have made the slope dangerously unstable. This is not the first such incident — at least four to five landslides have already been reported in the same area this monsoon.

Officials are keeping a close watch as further rainfall may aggravate the situation, posing risks to both traffic flow and safety.

