From classrooms to crisis response: Schoolchildren in Charmadi learn to save lives

Mangaluru, July 22: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering school children in remote areas, a series of first aid and CPR training sessions has been launched in government and private schools across Charmadi and Neriya. The programme, led by Dr. Murali Krishna Irwathraya, Medical Director of Shri Krishna Hospital, is supported by the Emergency Department of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

What sets this effort apart? The sessions are held even on Sundays, and cover a wide spectrum of life-threatening emergencies—from heart attacks and strokes to electric shocks, dog bites, and lightning injuries—all tailored for rural students who often lack access to immediate care.

“Saving a life is not just a doctor’s job. Anyone with the right knowledge can step in and make a difference,” said Dr. Murali, who conceptualized the programme after observing an alarming rise in sudden cardiac incidents—even in rural belts.

Training the Next Line of First Responders

Since its launch in July, the programme has reached six schools so far:

St Savio School, Bendrala

Government High School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Thotathady

St Thomas High School, Gandibagilu

Karunya English Medium School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Bayalu

Students are being trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques like CPR, bleeding control, and how to respond during drowning, burns, or falls—a common risk in these hilly regions.

Busting Myths, Building Skills

“Many children have heard of CPR but don’t know how to do it right. Superstitions often take the place of science in emergencies. This initiative aims to change that,” Dr. Murali explained.

With paramedics on board, the sessions focus on practical, scenario-based learning that simulates real-life crises. The programme has already sparked interest among more schools in the region and may soon expand beyond Charmadi and Neriya.

Why It Matters

In remote areas where medical help is often delayed, a trained student or teacher could be the difference between life and death. By planting the seeds of first-aid awareness early, the initiative hopes to create a culture of proactive, informed response to emergencies.