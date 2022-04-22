  1. Home
  Cleric arrested on charge of 'instigating' mob in Hubballi

April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022

Hubballi, Apr 21: A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

According to police, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent. 

April 21,2022
April 21,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 21: The sleuths of Cyber Economics & Narcotic Crimes police have arrested a student from Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, for allegedly issuing a life threat to a male student of a college for harassing hijab-clad Muslim girls at the Government First Grade college in the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Ajmal, 20, a student who has taken up a computer course. 

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told the media on Wednesday, that the accused had created an Instagram account ‘mari_gudi_5’ by faking his identity. He was using a foreign SIM card of his uncle, in an attempt to misguide the police, and to not get caught. 

He posted a message on March 4, taking serious exception to a male student of a government college for harassing and warning some female students wearing the hijab in the college. The post, which also carried the student’s photo, said that he will be eliminated. The student also got threatening calls from many unknown persons.

The commissioner said Ajmal had created four Instagram accounts by faking his identity, and was a member of nine WhatsApp groups that were spreading alleged provocative content. The social media monitoring cell is closely monitoring such developments. The accused has been booked under various provisions of the IT Act and IPC sections.

April 11,2022
April 11,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 11: The sleuths of Mangaluru South Police arrested two rowdy sheeters for allegedly assaulting employees of a chicken stall and later trying to create fear in the area by brandishing knives at the general public who had tried to prevent them from stabbing, at Valencia Junction in Mangaluru.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested are Preetham Poojary (27), a resident of Jalligudde and Dheeraj Kumar alias Dhiru (25), a resident of Alape Ganadabettu.

The employees had questioned Preetham and Dheeraj for allegedly assaulting a man in a public place outside the chicken stall. Enraged over it, the duo assaulted chicken stall personnel Sunil Mardi, Anantha and Jeevan using stones and helmets. When they tried to stab them, the locals who gathered there prevented them from stabbing.

In a fit of rage, the duo threatened the general public by brandishing knives and creating fear in the area, explained the Police Commissioner.

On getting information about the incident from the control room through the general public, the Mangaluru South police rushed to the spot and arrested the duo with the help of the locals. The police seized two knives, stones, and helmets from the arrested. The medical examination has confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol. Further, Preetham tested positive for smoking ganja.

The Commissioner said that there are eight cases including two dacoities, murder attempt and assault cases registered against Dheeraj in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.

There are 10 cases including dacoity, murder attempt, and substance abuse registered against Preetham in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru East, Mangaluru North and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations. Further investigation is in progress.

April 17,2022
April 17,2022

CMibrahim.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former union minister C M Ibrahim, who recently jumped back from Indian National Congress to Janata Dal (Secular), today took charge as the Karnataka state unit president of the regional party.

He succeeded Sakleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy, who resigned from the post earlier today. The latter took over as the President of the JD(S) Parliamentary Board.

Earlier Mr H K Kumaraswamy said: "I am ready for any sacrifice if it helps to develop the party. Mr Ibrahim would make ways to strengthen the party.”

Apart from former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, many JD(S) leaders were present on the occasion.

