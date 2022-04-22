Cleric arrested on charge of 'instigating' mob in Hubballi

Hubballi, Apr 21: A cleric was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence reported in the city recently over an alleged social media post hurting the sentiments of a community.

Waseem Pathan was picked up from Mumbai, where he was hiding, on Wednesday night and brought here this morning, police sources said.

Video footage purportedly showed Pathan standing on a police officer's jeep and addressing a crowd of people gathered outside the old Hubballi police station to protest against the alleged post, showing a saffron flag planted on a mosque, that surfaced on social media on Saturday night.

According to police, the mob went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles and hurling stones at a nearby hospital and temple. After the police named him in the FIR, the cleric went into hiding and released a video on social media claiming that he was innocent.