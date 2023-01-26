CM Bommai snatches mic from swamiji as he raises issues of flooding, poor infrastructure

  1. Home
News Network
January 27, 2023

CMbommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to have lost his cool as he snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him during a public event on Thursday in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to respond to criticism.

During the event, seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami raised the issue of flooding and poor infrastructure in the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done. He added that he has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

A few months back, the residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods following heavy rainfall affecting normal life. 

News Network
January 13,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has accused the BJP of misusing Swami Vivekananda Jayanti to woo voters.

"The BJP has organised National Youth Festival in Hubballi out of public money but for its electoral gains. The party mobilised people for the inaugural of youth festival by distributing money," he said. He was speaking to reporters near Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Pointing out that the government is organizing such mega conventions when it was reeling under a debt burden, Kumaraswamy claimed that the people will reject the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections. He also accused Congress of 'hijacking' JD(S) programmes. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 26th National Youth Festival, scheduled between January 12 and 16 at  Hubballi-Dharwad region, on Thursday. 

coastaldigest.com news network
January 23,2023

leopardtiger.jpg

Mysuru, Jan 23: Two boys lost their lives in two separate incidents of wild beast attacks in Mysuru district of Karnataka in 24 hours.

Manju, a 19-year-old tribal was killed in a tiger attack at Balle in D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole National Park, which falls under Mysuru district on Sunday. 

The victim was relieving himself when the tiger attacked him from the rear. Senior officials of the Forest Department said the incident took place late in the afternoon and additional staff have been deployed to monitor the area.

Camera traps too will be installed to ascertain the tiger’s identity and movements but it was unlikely that the tiger would be captured as the hamlet is inside the forest.

But sources said elephants are being deployed to comb the area and the objective was to drive it deep within the forests away from the hamlet.

Leopard attack

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Horalahalli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday night, the second such incident in 48 hours in the taluk.

Jayanth, a Class 5 student of a government school, was dragged to a bush while he was returning home from a shop. A search was launched for the missing boy, whose mauled body was found late in the night.

This is the fourth death in leopard attack in the last three months in T Narasipura taluk. 

It may be mentioned that 60-year-old Siddamma was killed in a leopard attack at Kannaayakanahalli around on January 19, 22-year-old Meghana was killed at S Kebbehundi on December 2 and 22-year-old Manjunath at Ukkalagere, near Mallikarjunaswamy hill on October 31.

Incidents of human-animal conflicts are on the rise in Mysuru-Kodagu belt and has been attributed to increase in wildlife population besides habitat disturbance due to anthropogenic pressures. There are also issues related to resettlement of tribal hamlets due to paucity of land abutting the tiger reserve.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed forest department officials to form special squads to trap the big cats. "We have taken the leopard attacks in T Narasipura taluk seriously. I have instructed Chief conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, to form special squads involving the best of forest officials from other districts also. Officials will also take up awareness campaigns to ensure that people do not leave their houses in the night," he said.

Agencies
January 26,2023

India.jpg

New Delhi, Jan 26: India's military prowess infused with a spirit of "aatmanirbharta" and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

"Nari Shakti" was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

According to tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. However, the ceremonial salute this year was given with 105-mm Indian field guns, which replaced the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing "aatmanirbharta" in defence.

Shallow fog lowered visibility at the Kartavya Path on Thursday as spectators strained their eyes to watch aerial manoeuvres by a battery of 50 aircraft that flew in different formations.

The military assets which were displayed during the parade included made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of "aatmanirbhar bharat", officials said.

The main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and the K-9 Vajra were also showcased.

All equipment from the Army which were part of the Republic Day celebrations are made-in-India, Chief of Staff Delhi Area Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar had earlier said.

With 'Nari Shakti' being the theme, the Akash weapon system display had Lt Chetana Sharma at the forefront.

The marching contingents from the Army included one each from the mechanised infantry, the Dogra Regiment, the Punjab Regiment, the Maratha Light Infantry, the Bihar Regiment and the Gorkha Brigade. A camel band from the Border Security Force also took part in the parade.

The Republic Day celebrations were held on the revamped Central Vista avenue and was the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

Lt Commander Disha Amrith, a woman naval air operations official posted at a strategic base, led the Indian Navy's contingent of 144 young sailors.

The naval tableau, designed on the theme 'Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof', showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities of the force, "Nari Shakti" and key indigenously designed and built assets under "aatmanirbhar bharat", officials said.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased one tableau and equipment. The theme of the tableau was "Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats".

Indigenously-developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform, carried on a 70-ton trailer was displayed by the DRDO.

Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chkara awardees also took part in the parade, and a "veterans' tableau" with the theme -- "Towards India's Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans' Commitment" was also part of it.

The Indian Air Force contingent comprising 144 air warriors and four officers, was led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. The air force tableau, designed on the theme "Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries", displayed a rotating globe highlighting IAF's expanded reach, whereby it has been able to provide humanitarian assistance across borders, as also exercises conducted with friendly countries.

A group of "Shramyogis" involved in the construction of the Central Vista, the Kartavya Path, the new Parliament Building along with milk, vegetable and street vendors were specially invited for the parade.

A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress took part in the ceremonial parade with 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for majority of the floats. 

