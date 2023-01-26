CM Bommai snatches mic from swamiji as he raises issues of flooding, poor infrastructure

Mysuru, Jan 23: Two boys lost their lives in two separate incidents of wild beast attacks in Mysuru district of Karnataka in 24 hours.

Manju, a 19-year-old tribal was killed in a tiger attack at Balle in D.B. Kuppe range of Nagarahole National Park, which falls under Mysuru district on Sunday.

The victim was relieving himself when the tiger attacked him from the rear. Senior officials of the Forest Department said the incident took place late in the afternoon and additional staff have been deployed to monitor the area.

Camera traps too will be installed to ascertain the tiger’s identity and movements but it was unlikely that the tiger would be captured as the hamlet is inside the forest.

But sources said elephants are being deployed to comb the area and the objective was to drive it deep within the forests away from the hamlet.

Leopard attack

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Horalahalli in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district on Saturday night, the second such incident in 48 hours in the taluk.

Jayanth, a Class 5 student of a government school, was dragged to a bush while he was returning home from a shop. A search was launched for the missing boy, whose mauled body was found late in the night.

This is the fourth death in leopard attack in the last three months in T Narasipura taluk.

It may be mentioned that 60-year-old Siddamma was killed in a leopard attack at Kannaayakanahalli around on January 19, 22-year-old Meghana was killed at S Kebbehundi on December 2 and 22-year-old Manjunath at Ukkalagere, near Mallikarjunaswamy hill on October 31.

Incidents of human-animal conflicts are on the rise in Mysuru-Kodagu belt and has been attributed to increase in wildlife population besides habitat disturbance due to anthropogenic pressures. There are also issues related to resettlement of tribal hamlets due to paucity of land abutting the tiger reserve.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed forest department officials to form special squads to trap the big cats. "We have taken the leopard attacks in T Narasipura taluk seriously. I have instructed Chief conservator of Forest, Mysuru Circle, to form special squads involving the best of forest officials from other districts also. Officials will also take up awareness campaigns to ensure that people do not leave their houses in the night," he said.