CM to tour Mangaluru, Udupi, other rain-hit districts to assess situation

News Network
July 25, 2023

Mangaluru, July 25: As torrential rains continue to batter many parts of Karnataka hampering normal life, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his Cabinet colleagues will be touring different parts of the state in teams to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on Wednesday evening via video conferencing, to assess the weather and crop condition in the state.

"There has been rain in many places across the state. In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will review the situation in Haveri district today and added that he and the other Ministers will be touring in teams in districts, which have received heavy rains and there was flooding, in the days to come. 

"I will go to Udupi, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), Uttara Kannada and other districts. Krishna Byre Gowda (Revenue Minister) has gone to Kodagu, Agriculture Minister (N Cheluvarayaswamy) is accompanying me," he added.

Responding to a question on reports that money is being collected from women during the registration for "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women head of the family, Siddaramaiah said, it is free for everyone, and if anyone is collecting money and if there is evidence for it, a criminal case will be booked against them. 

News Network
July 14,2023

Bengaluru, July 14: Newly constructed Shivamoga Airport in Karnataka is likely to be operationalised from August 11 and all pending amenities in the Airport would be made available by July 20, state minister for Large Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, said on Thursday.

He instructed officials to ensure that all amenities at the Shivamogga airport should be ready by July 20 while chairing a progress review meeting of new airports in the state.

"Ambulance and other vehicles need to be arranged and a coffee cafe is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The airport should be ready for operations by July 20 and all the requirements should be fulfilled by then," the minister said at the meeting.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, making it the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government, the minister informed.

If everything goes as per plan, the first flight from Bengaluru would land at Shivamogga airport on August 11. Prominent citizens, including people's representatives, will be invited to be part of the historic moment, Patil informed.

He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing work for the Vijayapura airport.

Voicing his misgivings over the airport not being provided with a night landing facility, the minister directed the officials concerned to introduce night landing facility at the airport.

"The original plan did not include the night landing facility. So far, about Rs 350 crore has been spent on the airport project and an additional Rs 12 crore will be required to introduce a night landing facility here. Runway work has been completed and all structure-related works will be done in three months. Simultaneously, installation of the equipment will be taken care of," he said.

The minister also reviewed the progress of ongoing airport projects at Hassan, Rayachuru and Karawara. He also held discussions on airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagalu, which were proposed in the recent state budget.

News Network
July 21,2023

New Delhi, July 21: Indian aviation regulator DGCA has accepted cash-strapped airline Go First's resumption plan, but subject to certain conditions.

The DGCA on Friday in a notification said that upon examination, it has accepted the proposed resumption plan dated June 28 subject to outcome of writ petitions pending before the Delhi High Court and NCLT.

The DGCA said that Go First can commence flight operatins, provided it complies with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate. The airline has to continue airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.
 
The company cannot deploy any aircraft for operations without undertaking a satisfactory handling flight. "Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the resolution professional shall be promptly notified to the DGCA," it said.

The company on Thursday informed on Twitter that due to operational reasons, all its flights have been cancelled at least until July 23, 2023. The regulator had informed earlier this month that it would conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi. Go First intends to restart flights with 22 aircraft in the fleet as soon as possible.

The DGCA has asked the RP to submit the proposed flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc after making the requisite arrangements for commencing the scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding that is required the resume services.

Go First's RP Shailendra Ajmera recently invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from potential bidders for the grounded airline. The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to the public notice.

The carrier has around 4,200 employees. Its revenue was Rs 4,183 crore from operations in the financial year ended March 2022. Its liabilities are about Rs 11,463 crore.

The airline operator filed for voluntary bankruptcy in early May before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker for its inability to promptly meet obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has introduced the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system, enabling seamless entry and exit of vehicles to and from the airport. The ANPR system uses e-payment technology like FASTag, which takes care of the payments for the end user, a release from MIA said on Saturday.

The ANPR system reads the number plates of vehicles entering the airport through any of the four lanes at the entry booths. If a vehicle exits the airport within the mandated free passage time of 10 minutes, the boom barrier at the exit booths automatically opens.

For those who need to park the vehicle beyond this time, one has the option to pay the prescribed parking fee - digitally or in cash at the central pay station near the flag post on the lower ground floor.

The advantage of paying the parking fee at the parking pre-payment counter is that a user gets additional 10 minutes of buffer time to exit the parking lot by scanning the receipt at the exit booth, the release said.

There are multiple parking slots -- up to 30 minutes, up to two hours, for every additional two hours up to 8 hours, and for 8 hours up to 24 hours and beyond. This buffer time gives one the leeway of not having to pay the parking fee for the next slot, if applicable.

If one has chosen the FASTag mode of payment and entered the airport through the FASTag lane, such customers can experience seamless passage by exiting through the dedicated FASTag lane at the exit as well. The airport is in the process of covering all entry and exit lanes with FASTag technology.

Considering the need to facilitate faster movement of emergency response vehicles like ambulances and crash-fire tenders, the airport recently opened an additional emergency lane adjacent to lane one at the exit.

This lane will allow faster movement of the response vehicles if there is a rush at the existing exit lanes, the release said.

