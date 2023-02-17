  1. Home
  2. CM’s big Hindutva push: Majestic Ram temple in Vokkaliga bastion; Rs 1,000-cr for other Hindu temples

CM’s big Hindutva push: Majestic Ram temple in Vokkaliga bastion; Rs 1,000-cr for other Hindu temples

News Network
February 17, 2023

hindutvaa.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s pre-poll budget is targeted at pushing the Hindutva agenda of the BJP by announcing that the state government will build a “majestic” Ram Temple like the one in Ayodhya. 

Bommai said his government will build a Ram temple in Ramanagara district’s Ramadevara Betta city and spend Rs 1,000 crore for renovating and developing various temples and mutts in the next two years.

Bommai made the announcement as part of the 2023-’24 state Budget – the last one before Assembly elections are held in the state later this year.

In his Budget, Bommai, who is also the state’s finance minister, announced that a Rs 100 crore project has been formulated for various works to provide facilities for tourists visiting Koppal district’s Anjanadri Hill, which is considered the birthplace of deity Hanuman.

The chief minister also allocated a Rs 425 crore grant for renovating temples and mutts under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022-’23, reported ANI.

Ramanagara, which is a part of Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not considered among the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strongholds. It is the home district of Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar but the constituency seat is represented by his Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that there already a Ram temple in Ramanagara and asked what can Bommai do about that, reported ANI.

CN Ashwath Narayan, who is the minister in charge of Ramanagara district, had urged Bommai in December to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta on the lines of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In his letter to Bommai, Narayna had demanded that Ramadevara Betta should be developed as the “Ayodhya of South India” and that it should be built on 19 acres of space that belong to the Department of Muzrai.

“Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, it should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot,” Narayan had said. “This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2023

rahul.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.

His charges in Lok Sabha drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him to not level "wild allegations" and furnish proof of his claims.

Speaker Om Birla also asked him to focus on the President's address and disapproved of the Congress leader displaying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adani in the business tycoon's plane to highlight their alleged proximity.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first opposition speaker, Gandhi also questioned the Agniveer scheme for recruiting defence personnel claiming that youths aspiring to be in the army were not on the same page as the government on the scheme.

Senior officers have said the scheme will weaken the army, he claimed.

Gandhi said he learnt a lot during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra and got the opportunity to listen to the inner voice of India.

He said the highlights of what people told him during the Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir march were the issues of unemployment, price rise and farmers' problems. Adani's name was also frequently heard from people across states as they wondered how he is successful in every business he enters, Gandhi claimed.

The Adani Group is in the eye of a storm following the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a US-based short-selling firm. The company's stocks have been hammered even though the group has rejected the charges.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2023

mishap.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Four Indian expatriate workers including three from coastal Karnataka’s Mangaluru region were killed in a ghastly road mishap in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last night.

The deceased have been identified as Akil, Nasir, Rizwan and Shihab. Among them Rizwan, hailed from Haleyangady while Akhil was from Bolar in Mganluru. The details of two others were not immediately available.

According to unconfirmed reports, the mishap occurred in Khurais area of Riyadh province when their car rammed into a camel. 

More details are awaited. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 14: The Karnataka High Court has cancelled criminal proceedings against a man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim and the accused married.

The victim had married him after turning major and the couple even had a child while the case was pending.

The bench headed by Justice K Natarajan, while looking into the petition by a resident of Mandya to quash the POCSO and rape charges under IPC sections against him, gave the verdict on Monday. The bench opined that the decision in this regard was made considering the interest of the child and the mother.

The bench remarked that the victim has attained majority now and is capable of taking independent decisions and selecting a life partner. She had married the accused and had a son out of wedlock. She has also agreed to quash the case against the accused person, the bench said.

Considering the interests of the victim, child and their future, the quashing of the POCSO case against the accused is appropriate, the court stated.

The victim's father had lodged a complaint on January 27, 2021 with the Arekere police station that when the girl had gone to her grandmother's place she went missing. The girl was found later with the accused. The police had lodged a case under POCSO and IPC sections.

The case was under trial in Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mandya. The accused had made an appeal in the High Court.

The counsel C N Raju representing the accused submitted to the court that the accused had gone to judicial custody and after coming out on bail, married the victim on May 31, 2021. The couple are leading a peaceful life and the wife, who is also the victim, does not have any objection to quash the case.

The public prosecutor submitted that the victim had voluntarily gone with the accused as she could not bear the torture from the father. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.