Cong fields Mansoor Ali Khan as 2nd candidate to checkmate JDS in RS polls

May 30, 2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Congress today surprised BJP and JD(S) by fielding a second candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, forcing an election for a seat it does not have enough numbers to win.

The Congress has fielded former union minister Jairam Ramesh and Karnataka Congress general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. 

Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are up for grabs and a candidate needs 45 votes to win. Based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and the Congress one. Elections are needed as incumbent MPs Nirmala Sitharaman (union finance minister), KC Ramamurthy (BJP) and Jairam Ramesh (Congress) are due for retirement. Also, the death of senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes vacated his seat.

The BJP has picked Sitharaman and actor-politician Jaggesh as its candidates for the two seats it can surely win.
The Congress’ move to field a second candidate could put the JD(S) in a quandary amid speculation that the regional party wants to field its former MP Kupendra Reddy as a candidate by using additional votes of the BJP. 

Both Ramesh and Khan filed their nomination papers in the presence of senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, UT Khader, RV Deshpande, HK Patil and others. 

“We have our own calculations,” Shivakumar, the KPCC president, told reporters on fielding Khan as the party’s second candidate. “We know that all the three parties have a shortage of votes. Last time, out of respect, we did not field a candidate against former prime minister HD Deve Gowda,” he said, hinting that the Congress’ move is aimed at checkmating the regional party. 

After electing two Rajya Sabha candidates, the BJP will be left with an additional 29 votes. The Congress will be left with 24 extra votes after electing Ramesh. The JD(S) has only 32 votes, which is insufficient to win a seat. 

According to sources, Congress’s plan is to see how the JD(S) will respond. If the regional party takes the BJP’s support, then Congress will attack the secular credentials of the JD(S).

“If they are truly secular, then let them vote for a young, educated Muslim candidate,” KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said, adding that the Congress has not yet had talks with the JD(S).

May 16,2022

People who are vaccinated and then get infected with Omicron may be primed to overcome a broad range of coronavirus variants, early research suggests.  

A pair of studies showed that infection produced even better immune responses than a booster shot in vaccinated patients. Teams from Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE and the University of Washington posted the results on preprint server bioRxiv in recent weeks.

The findings offer a reassuring sign that the millions of vaccinated people who’ve caught Omicron probably won’t become seriously ill from another variant soon -- even though the research needs to be confirmed, especially by real-world evidence. 

“We should think about breakthrough infections as essentially equivalent to another dose of vaccine,” said John Wherry, a professor and director of the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania who wasn’t involved in the research but reviewed the BioNTech study. That could mean that if someone had Covid recently, they could wait before getting another booster shot, according to Wherry. 

Alexandra Walls, a principal scientist at the University of Washington who authored one of the studies, cautioned that people shouldn’t seek out infections in response to the findings.

The data comes as Omicron continues to fuel outbreaks around the world, most notably in China, where residents of Shanghai have endured almost six weeks of lockdown. Waves of new variants are coming more quickly in part because Omicron is so transmissible, giving it ample opportunity to spread and mutate as countries drop restrictions, said Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. Meanwhile, regulators are weighing whether Covid vaccines should be updated to target Omicron.

BioNTech’s team argued that the data indicate that offering people an Omicron-adapted booster shot may be more beneficial than multiple ones with the original vaccines.

The Washington research, conducted together with Vir Biotechnology Inc., looked at blood samples from people who had been infected, and then had two or three doses of vaccine, as well as those who’d caught the delta and Omicron variants after two or three doses; others still had been vaccinated and boosted but never caught Covid. A final group had only been infected with Omicron and never vaccinated.

One part of the study zeroed in on antibodies, the protective proteins tailored to recognise and neutralise invaders. It showed vaccinated people who’d caught Omicron had antibodies that outperformed the others. They were even capable of recognizing and attacking the very different delta variants. 

“That indicates that we are at the point where we may want to consider having a different vaccine to boost people,” said David Veesler, an assistant professor at the University of Washington, who led the research. The scientists were also able to identify antibodies in the nasal mucous of these patients, which could help them neutralise the virus as soon as it enters the body. 

Nasal sprays are poised to be the next weapon for fighting Covid

Both the Washington and BioNTech studies also looked at another piece of the immune system: B cells, a type of white blood cell that can kick in to produce a burst of fresh antibodies if they recognise a pathogen. People who’d had an Omicron breakthrough infection had a broader response from these useful cells than those who’d had a booster shot but no infection, the BioNTech team found. 

Crucially, the Washington team also found that the broad response was missing in unvaccinated people who had caught Omicron as their first exposure to the virus. This “would be a problem if a new variant that is significantly different emerged,” Veesler said. 

There’s no guarantee that future mutations will be as mild as Omicron, and the pandemic’s future is hard to predict since it depends not just on immunity in the population, but also on how much the virus mutates. 

Other researchers who reviewed the studies said the findings match up with the growing body of evidence for an immune boost from exposure to different virus variants via vaccination and infection. Scientists have also shown broad immune responses in people who caught delta after getting their shots. 

“Maybe this is an indication that an updated booster might be a good idea,” said Theodora Hatziioannou, a virologist at The Rockefeller University who helped lead a team that looked at breakthrough infections in a group of vaccinated people in New York City. 

May 19,2022

Mangaluru, May 19: As many as 22 students from twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have received perfect scores on the Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2022. 

A total of 145 students got 625 marks out of a maximum 625 marks, 309 received 624 marks, 472 received 623 marks, 615 received 622 marks, and 706 received 621 marks.

While 17 students from Dakshina Kannada scored 625 out of 625 marks while 5 from Udupi have scored full marks.

The students from Dakshina Kannada are Roshan from Morarji Desai Residential School Machina Beltangady, Sathvik H S from Karnataka Public School Bellare Sullia, Sujay B from Sathyasai Lokseva school Alike Bantwal, Indira Arun Nyamagoudar from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Irayya Shrishail Shegunasmath from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Kamalesh Pundalik Naik from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Shreya R Shetty from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Shreeja Hebbar from Rotary School Moodbidri, Veeksha V Shetty from Shri Vyasamaharshi Vidyapeetha, Kilpady Mulki, V Akshatha Kamath from Shri Vyasamaharshi Vidyapeetha, Kilpady Mulki, Dhanyashree from Vital Jaycees School Vittal, Athmeeya M Kashyap from Vivekananda school Puttur, Sudesh Dattatray Killedar from Alva’s school Moodbidri, Abhijna R from Vivekananda school Puttur, Abay Sharma K from Vivekananda school Puttur, Swasthi from Rotary school Moodbidri and Madhushree from St Mary’s school Laila Beltangady.

The students from Udupi are Gayatri from Udupi Girls Government High School, Punith Naik from Malpe High School, Nisha from Kundapur Kalavara government high school, Vaishnavi Shetty from Siddapura Government High School and Aksatha from Sandipani school Byndoor.  

May 30,2022

Bengaluru, May 30: Acclaimed scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah on Monday tendered resignation as chairperson of the Kuvempu Pratishthana to protest the government’s reluctance in acting against Sangh Parivar product Rohith Chakratirtha, who heads the textbook review committee formed by the government. 

Prof. Nagarajaiah, popularly known as Hampana, is the first member of a government-run academy to resign amid a growing clamour for action against Chakrathirtha for apparently insulting Kuvempu and the nada geete (state anthem) he penned. 

In his resignation letter sent to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Hampana condemned the government’s move to have a person who has no regard for Kuvempu and his work as the chairperson of the textbook revision committee. This sends a wrong message, Hampana said.

Over the past week, various social, literary and religious leaders have raised their voice against the Chakratirtha even as the government’s plans to tweak the contents of school textbooks has stoked a controversy.

