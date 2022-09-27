  1. Home
  2. Cops detain over 80 PFI members across Karnataka after raids

Cops detain over 80 PFI members across Karnataka after raids

News Network
September 27, 2022

Over eighty persons have been detained as raids by the Karnataka state police are under way across the state at the residences of office-bearers and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its offices under the provision of 'Preventive Action' under the CrPc.

The raids are being conducted under the supervision of Alok Kumar, additional director general of police (AdGP, Law and order).  

Kumar said, "We have detained around 80 persons so far and they will be sent for detention."

All those detained will be produced before the tahasildar and will be remanded to custody.

According to sources, the raids were a preventive measure after the NIA conducted mass raids across the country including in Karnataka.

During the raids, officials seized some documents and are interrogating members. Cases will be registered against anyone found involved in anti-social activities.

Following the raids, PFI members across the state are conducting protests. According to sources, a few PFI leaders have alredy been arrested.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2022

nitin1.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 17: A two-wheeler rider was killed, after a truck carrying fish rammed the motorbike he was riding, near Kumpala Bypass on NH-66 on Friday.

The deceased is Nithin M D,24, a resident of Manya in Neerchal of Kasaragod district. He was working as a technician in Selco Solar company in Nagori.

The accident occurred when he was riding towards Kumble from Mangaluru. 

While avoiding a barricade placed on the road near Kumpala Bypass, the truck that was going towards Kasaragod rammed the two-wheeler. 

Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 26,2022

Mangaluru, Sep 26: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Yekkur railway line, here, yesterday.

The deceased is identified as Dheeraj (32), a resident of Tandolige. He had entered wedlock a few months ago. 

It is learnt that Dheeraj had left home at around 6.50 am to bring some snacks and the incident occurred at 7 am. 

He was knocked down by the train which was arriving to Mangaluru from Bengaluru. 

Dheeraj was working as a marketing manager in a private company. Mangaluru railway police have registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2022

mangaluruprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 16: A huge crowd gathered in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Friday evening to protest the discriminatory policy exhibited by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka BJP government in handling three recent murder cases in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. 

Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Muhammad Fazil were hacked to death by miscreants in the district. While chief minister visited Nettaru’s family and handed over Rs 25 lakh compensation, he has refused to pay any compensations to the family of murdered Muslim youths. The government has also handed over Nettaru murder case to NIA and ignored two other murders. 
 
Today’s protest is organised by Muslim Aikyata Vedike, Suratkal, in association with like-minded organisations and members of mohallas.

Vedike-president Mohammed Ashraf Badriya earlier flayed the attitude of the government and payment of compensation only to the family of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in Bellare. He urged the government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of Masood and Mahammed Fazil, who too were murdered by the assailants.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, home minister Araga Jnanendra had made false promises of visiting the house of Masood and Fazil. Neither the ministers nor the local MLA visited the house of the victims and consoled the family members, he said.

He said the police should book the assailants of Masood and Fazil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act just like the way the assailants of Nettaru were booked by the Dakshina Kannada district police. Both cases should be handed over to the NIA for investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.