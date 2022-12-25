  1. Home
  2. Covid preventive measures to be implemented in Karnataka step by step: CM

News Network
December 26, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Stressing the need to create awareness with a spurt in Covid cases globally and Omicron sub-variant BF.7 infections, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the government will implement preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities. This was discussed at the cabinet meeting held here, earlier today.

"The current Covid situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about an increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, all these things will be discussed at a high-level meeting later in the day. "We will have to bring in preventive measures step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities in any way," he said, adding for New Year celebrations there will be certain directions, in the wake of an increase in Covid cases in different parts of the world.

A meeting headed by the state's Health Minister K Sudhakar and Minister-in-charge for Disaster Management R Ashoka, along with technical experts is scheduled today, which is likely to decide on Covid preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations. 

News Network
December 16,2022

vessel.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 16: New Mangalore Port welcomed MS Nautica, the third cruise ship of the season, that docked at around 6 am on Thursday. The cruise vessel, belonging to Norwegian cruise liners, carried a total of 548 guests on board, and 397 crew members. Various arrangements were made to ensure a pleasant experience for cruise passengers. A local tour operator reserved 10 buses, tourist vans and taxis for city tours.

The overall length of the ship is 180.45 metres with a carrying capacity of 30,277 gross tonnes and a draft of 6.0 metres. The vessel, en route to Male (Maldives), arrived in India from Muscat and previously berthed at Mumbai and Mormugao Port. The passengers were given a traditional welcome.

Before embarking on a local tour, an elderly Australian couple visiting Mangaluru for the first time said that this was their second cruise this year. “We are happy that cruise ships have resumed sailing after the pandemic.”

The local tour operator said that around 350 passengers took part in city tours. They were taken to Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple, the local market, Karkala Gomateshwara statue, Soans farm, Thousand Pillar Temple in Moodbidri, St Aloysius Chapel, Belmont House and Achal cashew factory. Around 20 cruise passengers had opted for lunch hosted by one of the locals.

When the vessel was about to sail out of Mangalore Port to Cochin Port at around 5 pm, a male passenger suffered a mild heart attack. The passenger was immediately shifted to a private hospital. His condition is stable and he is likely to join the rest of the passengers at their next destination.

News Network
December 23,2022

vokkaligas.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka ministers and BJP legislators belonging to the dominant Vokkaliga community on Friday demanded 12 per cent reservation in admission in the state educational institutions and government jobs.

Under the leadership of state Revenue Minister R Ashoka, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Along with the call for reservations, the leaders also put forth some other demands for the welfare of the community.

The Vokkaligas come under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Karnataka. "Today, we submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to increase our reservation from four per cent to 12 per cent. Though our population is 16 per cent, we want 12 per cent reservation," Ashoka told reporters after submitting the memorandum.

There are many people in the peasant community which is living in abject poverty, Ashoka said adding that many Vokkaligas lost their land to various development projects and are financially weak. According to state Health Minister K Sudhakar, the Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs had a meeting under the leadership of Ashoka where it was decided to put forth this demand.

The demand comes as the state government made a move to increase reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent for SCs and from three per cent to seven per cent for STs. Besides, the Panchamasali community among the Lingayat caste has also demanded their inclusion in the 2A category of OBCs.

News Network
December 17,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 17: Immoral policing is on the rise in Mangaluru city and its outskirts because Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is encouraging such acts by right wing activists, Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters at the airport here, he said eight moral policing incidents have been reported in Dakshina Kannada in the recent past. Condemning such acts by anti-social elements, he said strict action should be taken against those involved in moral policing.

Siddramaiah wondered whether the Chief Minister is aware of the existing laws and the duties of the police.The government should not allow such activities to take place, he said.

Reacting to the wide-spread criticism against the statement of KPCC president D K Shivakumar on the Mangaluru blasts, Siddaramaiah said the BJP is manipulating the KPCC chief’s statement and spreading false information among the people.

On the BJP’s charge that terrorist activities were on the rise during the rule of the Congress, he asked why the BJP could not contain terrorism in the country in the last 9 years. “Now they have a double-engine government here and why are they not preventing terrorist activities,” he asked.

He said the BJP leaders are trying to divert the attention of the people from burning problems faced by the State and are provoking the masses with emotive issues.

