  2. Cyclone Mandous effect: Rains and cloudy skies in parts of Karnataka

December 10, 2022

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added. 

December 10,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 10: Karnataka Lokayukta police raided various sites in Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly going on and confiscated assets worth Rs 40 lakh, including vehicles. 

Lokayukta SP K Laxmi Ganesh had formed three teams under the leadership of DSPs Kalavati, B Cheluvaraju and inspector A Amanullah, after receiving many complaints about illegal sand mining in the district, police said on Saturday.

The teams raided various spots on Friday in Belthangady, Bantwal and Mulky and confiscated earthmovers, tippers and other assets worth Rs 40 lakh. The seized assets were handed over to the respective police stations.

Three criminal cases have been registered against the offenders, they said. As many as 25 complaints were received from public in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said. Laxmi Ganesh said there were also complaints against the revenue department, pollution control board and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and appropriate action will be taken against them.

December 9,2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government of India has said it has decided to discontinue the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, a scholarship for students from minority communities, from this academic year.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani said that the decision was made as the fellowship overlapped with other schemes.

The Maulana Azad National Fellowship was launched in 2009. It provided financial assistance to students from six notified minority communities – Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims, Parsis and Sikhs – to pursue MPhil and PhD.

The scheme was launched as part of measures to implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee, which studied the socio-economic condition of Muslims in India, according to The Hindu.

On Thursday, Irani told the Lok Sabha that government provides fellowship for higher education through various schemes, including the Maulana Azad National Fellowship.

“All these Schemes, except MANF [Maulana Azad National Fellowship], are open for candidates of all communities including minorities but the data of fellowship distributed among minority students is captured only under the MANF scheme,” Irani said. “Since the scheme overlaps with other fellowships...and minority students are already covered under such schemes, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF scheme.”

Irani provided the information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress MP TN Prathapan.

Prathapan, however, said that he will raise the issue in the Parliament.

“This is injustice,” he said. “A number of researchers will lose their chance to study further by this step.”

National Students Union’s Jamia Millia Islamia president NS Abdul Hameed said the move will adversely affect Muslim, Sikh and Christian students who are not considered as Other Backward Classes in some states.

“The scholarships for minorities, OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis used to get overlapped as the applicants may be from same social or religious backgrounds,” Hameed said, according to The Hindu. “We have been demanding the Centre to correct the anomalies. Instead of correcting the anomalies, they stopped the scholarship altogether.”

December 8,2022

Ahmedabad, Dec 8: Alleging tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a Congress candidate from Gujarat's Gandhidham attempted suicide on Thursday.

Earlier today, Congress candidate Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki tried to kill himself as he began trailing claiming BJP's handiwork behind it.

Fortunately, many Congress supporters and others who stood there rushed and thwarted any grave consequences.

While the allegations of EVM tampering continue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done exceptionally well in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. When reports last came in, the saffron party had broken all records, plundering a robust 157, bettering its own earlier record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted extensive campaigning in the poll-bound state, even holding an unprecedented 30-km roadshow, attracting a phenomenal 10 lakh supporters in attendance.

While BJP is revelling in its glory, the picture is rather sad with the Congress, which has managed a paltry 19 seats at the time of filing this report.

Diametrically opposite to Modi's buoyant campaigning, Congress's Rahul Gandhi did not participate enthusiastically. He was there in the state for a day as he took a break from Madhya Pradesh - where at that point in time - the Bharat Jodo was taking place. 

