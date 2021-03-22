Dakshina Kannada: 26-yr-old engineer on his way to inaugurate his new office killed in hit-and-run accident

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
March 22, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 22: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a young engineer, who was heading for his office warming ceremony, lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim has been identified as Mazin (26), a resident of Madda near Bambila in Bantwal Taluk.  

Mazin had made all arrangements for the inauguration of his new office at Maddadka in Belthangady today (March 22). He had also visited office in the morning and returned home to change his clothes before the formal inauguration.

On his way back to office, an unidentified vehicle rammed into his two-wheeler at Arkula near Malady in Belthangady. The vehicle did not even stop after Mazin was thrown on to the road.

A critically injured Mazin was taken to the government hospital in Belthangady only after a few passers-by spotted him lying on the road. He, unfortunately, had breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

A case was registered at the jurisdictional Punjalkatte Police Station. Police are searching for the killer vehicle.

March 11,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport today seized huge quantity of gold and foreign origin cigarettes from a female passenger on Thursday March 11.

The passenger, Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasargod, came from Dubai by Air India flight. 

She was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in her innerwear including sanitary pads and also in socks. Gold of net weight 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore was seized. 

Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession.

Further investigation is under progress.

The Customs team was led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS deputy commissioner and comprised of Preeti Suma, superintendent, Rakesh Kumar and Kshiti Nayak.

News Network
March 18,2021

A white gunman was charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage parlours in an attack that sent terror through the Asian American community, which has increasingly been targeted during the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after the shootings, investigators were trying to unravel what might have compelled 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long to commit the worst mass killing in the US in almost two years.

Long told police that Tuesday’s attack was not racially motivated. He claimed to have a “sex addiction,” and authorities said he apparently lashed out at what he saw as sources of temptation. But those statements spurred outrage and widespread scepticism given the locations and that six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

The shootings appear to be at the “intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny and xenophobia,” state Rep. Bee Nguyen said, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House and a frequent advocate for women and communities of colour.

 Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that regardless of the shooter’s motivation, “it is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop.”

Authorities said they didn’t know if Long ever went to the massage parlors where the shootings occurred but that he was heading to Florida to attack “some type of porn industry.”

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Cherokee County sheriff’ Capt. Jay Baker told reporters.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said it was too early to tell if the attack was racially motivated — “but the indicators right now are it may not be.”

The Atlanta mayor said police have not been to the massage parlours in her city beyond a minor potential theft. “We certainly will not begin to blame victims,” Bottoms said.

The attack was the sixth mass killing this year in the US, and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, shooting that left nine people dead, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

The killings horrified the Asian American community, which saw the shootings as an attack on them, given a recent wave of assaults that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States. The virus was first identified in China, and then-President Donald Trump and others have used racially charged terms to describe it.

The attacks began when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, authorities said. Four died: 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned the business.

Yaun and her husband came to the spa on a date, her mother, Margaret Rushing, told WAGA-TV. Yaun leaves behind a 13-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter.

Her half-sister, Dana Toole, said Yaun’s husband locked himself in a room and wasn’t injured.

“He’s taking it hard,” Toole said. “He was there. He heard the gunshots and everything. You can’t escape that when you’re in a room and gunshots are flying — what do you do?”

The manager of a boutique next door said her husband watched surveillance video after the shooting and the suspect was sitting in his car for as long as an hour before going inside.

They heard screaming and women running from the business, said Rita Barron, manager of Gabby’s Boutique.

The same car was then spotted about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in Atlanta, where a call came in about a robbery at Gold Spa and three women were shot to death. Another woman was fatally shot at the Aromatherapy Spa across the street.

Long was arrested hours later by Crisp County deputies and state troopers. He refused to stop on a highway and officers bumped the back of his car, causing him to crash, Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

Officers found Long thanks to help from his parents, who recognised him from surveillance footage posted by authorities and gave investigators his cellphone information, which they used to track him, said Reynolds, the Cherokee County sheriff.

President Joe Biden said the FBI briefed him and noted that Asian Americans are concerned about a recent rise in violence, which he has previously condemned.

 “I think it is very, very troublesome, but I am making no connection at this moment to the motivation of the killer,” Biden said in the Oval Office.

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support to the Asian American community after the “tragic” shooting and offered condolences to the victims’ families.

“We’re not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people,” said Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman in that position.

Nico Straughan met Long when he moved to the area in seventh grade, saying Long brought a Bible to school every day and was “super nice, super Christian, very quiet.”

 “I don’t know what turn of heart he might have had, but he went from one of the nicest kids I ever knew in high school to being on the news,” Straughan said. “I mean, all my friends, we were flabbergasted.”

Muriel Nirmala D’Silva 
March 19,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 19: Dr D N Chandrashekar has set a universal record in Three Minute Challenging Thrikonasan yoga event conducted by the Varshini Yoga and Cultural Sports Trust at Shivamogga on March 7.

He is a yoga instructor based in Mangaluru with 20 years of experience in the yoga field. He takes yoga classes in Mangaluru as well as other parts of Karnataka in 30 institutions.

He has won State and National awards and has conducted yoga classes for 150 yoga batches. Ninety participants from all over the country took part in the contest.
 

