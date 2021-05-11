Dakshina Kannada: 4 miscreants arrested for possession of firearms illegally

  1. Home
Mangaluru, May 11: Four people have been arrested by the Sullia police in connection with possession of firearms illegally at Chhatrapati, Nalkur Gram Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district.

The arrested have been identified as C H Diwakar Achary (52) from Nalkur, Sullia, Karthik (25) from Kadaba, A Ashok (35) from Bilinele, Kadaba and Chandan (33) from Hanumanthapura, Hassan.

Police said that after getting reliable information about the possession of illegal firearms at Diwakar’s house, the Sullia Circle Inspector Naveen Chandra Jogi and PSI Omana raided Diwakar’s house. During the raid, the police seized an explosive and a gun from Diwakar’s possession.

During the investigation, the accused Diwakar revealed that he was illegally making firearms and selling them. Based on his statement, Karthik, Ashok and Chandan were also arrested. The police have seized an illegal Country-made pistol from their possession.

In this connection, a case has been registered in the Subramanya police station under section 3, 7, 20, 25 (1)(a), and 29 Arms Act 1959. Further investigation is on in this regard.

New Delhi, May 10: Several bodies, decomposed, bloated and suspected to be of people who succumbed to Covid-19, were on Monday found floating in the river Ganga in a Bihar district.

Officials in Chausa block of Buxar, which borders Uttar Pradesh, rushed to the spot of the unseemly sight upon hearing the news.

"We were alerted by the local chowkidar that many bodies have been spotted floating from upstream. We have so far recovered 15 of these. None of the deceased happens to be a resident of the district," Chausa BDO Ashok Kumar told PTI over phone.

He said "many Uttar Pradesh districts are situated right across the river and the bodies may have been dumped in the Ganges for reasons not known to us. We cannot confirm whether the deceased were indeed Covid-19 positive. The bodies have started decomposing. But we are taking all precautions while ensuring that these are disposed of in a decent manner".

Some news channels claimed the number of bodies to be as high as 100, which the BDO dismissed as "highly exaggerated".

Many local residents, who spoke before cameras with their faces masked, claimed that the district administration was "in denial over many such unfortunate incidents involving residents of Buxar".

They alleged that those manning cremation ghats were charging a fortune whenever people reached there with the body of a near and dear one who died of the coronavirus.

"There is also a shortage of wood and other material required for cremation. Availability of these has taken a hit because of the lockdown. So many bereaved family members are impelled to immerse the bodies of their departed relatives in the river," one of the residents said.

Often family members of a Covid victim are not handed over the body by the administration which claims it would perform the last rites observing the protocol in place for the deadly virus, another local stated.

"What indeed happens is that the officials develop cold feet later and fearing that they might catch the infection themselves, they dump the bodies in the river and flee. Little do they realize that they are also polluting the river," he added.

May 9: Dr Anil Kumar Rawat, a prominent surgeon in Delhi passed away yesterday because of covid-19 despite being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. 

Before he was put on a ventilator at Delhi’s Saroj Hospital, 58-year-old Rawat had told a colleague: “I will come out of this. I have been vaccinated, I will come out.” 

Rawat, who had been with the hospital since its inception in 1996, was described as a “thorough gentleman” and a “jovial colleague” by those who had worked with him.

He had received the second shot of the Covishield vaccine at the beginning of March, said Dr P K Bhardwaj, the chief executive director of Saroj Hospital, who had known Dr Rawat since 1994.

“He was like my elder son. He passed MS surgery from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and started his career in my unit from RB Jain hospital in 1994. He remained with me till his last breath,” Dr Bhardwaj said.

After contracting Covid about 10-12 days ago, Dr Rawat was initially in home isolation but had to be shifted to the hospital when his oxygen level started dipping.

Dr Bhardwaj said his team tried all that was possible to save him and even considered a lung transplant: “We gave him whatever was needed. We did everything possible… It’s a huge loss. So many doctors and healthcare staff are falling sick, even after being vaccinated, but they are recovering after having mild symptoms. This is the first death at present of a doctor who was fully vaccinated.”

Dr Rawat is survived by his wife, who is also a doctor in the gynaecology department at Saroj Hospital, and his daughter.

Dr Akash Jain, a surgeon at the hospital, who had known Dr Rawat for 16 years and was with him till Saturday morning, said he was put on a ventilator two days ago and had developed severe pneumonia leading to respiratory failure.

“He was like a younger brother to me. It’s a loss that’s hard to explain… I was with him till his last breath. He was a fighter. Before he was put on a ventilator, he said to me ‘I’ll come out of this. I have been vaccinated, I’ll come out’,” Dr Jain said.

Dr Rawat had been holding OPD consultations till about mid-April, his colleagues said, and would do surgery for Covid-negative patients.

His fellow surgeon Dr P K Gambhir, who was heading the unit Dr Rawat was in, said he had given him command over the unit for about 2-3 years considering that he was very competent.

“There was an occasion in the past where we had a difference of opinion in the management of a patient. It happens sometimes. I later realised, however, that what Dr Rawat was saying was right… He had earned the respect of everyone at the hospital because he was very helpful. If some staff faced financial difficulty, he stepped in to help them,” Dr Gambhir said.

He recalled that Dr Rawat’s daughter got married in November last year. “He went out of his way to do what he could for patients and everyone else… It’s a great loss; I will miss him. It’s not easy to forget someone like him.”

The death left the medical fraternity stunned given that it is rare for someone who has received both doses to develop severe symptoms.

Mangaluru, May 10: The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have caused a great hit to daily wage laborers. This lockdown is no different. For the past week, daily wage laborers from outside Mangaluru who come to Mangaluru seeking employment have found themselves without jobs. 

While the current COVID situation makes it important to impose such measures, the daily wage workers are bearing the brunt of this decision. Every single day that a lockdown is in place is another day of work and pay lost for them. Many of them work in agriculture, and daily wage work is what they do when there is no agricultural work in their hometowns. They come to Mangaluru as the pay for daily wage workers is higher than it is in their hometowns. 

They work as coolies, house cleaning staff, gardeners, etc. Since the lockdown has been in place, they have been unable to find people willing to hire them. The workers wait at bus stands, hoping that people will see them, interact with them and give them work, but most of the time they return empty handed. 

Although the current lockdown is to end soon, there is uncertainty surrounding whether or not another will be imposed. The livelihoods of these daily wage laborers have been completely derailed by this uncertainty. They are unsure when they will be able to have anything close to steady employment. 

The workers say that they have already sent their children back to their hometowns. Earning somewhere from ₹500-700 a day, they do not have much room for savings, and the money goes towards necessary expenditure like feeding them, their children, and rent. As long as these repeated lockdown keep occurring, the more likely a prospect starvation becomes. The situation is dire.

While celebrities from all over the world call COVID a unifying experience, it does not take away from the reality of the situation. While it is true, the grief, fear, loss and isolation caused due to COVID is something everyone is experiencing, that isn’t all there is to it. The choice to isolate and social distance is simply not available to everyone. 

Despite the severity of the COVID situation in India, the daily wage workers have no choice but to continually seek work. For most of them, their daily income does not come from just one place, and requires them to work in multiple places by the end of the day. This increases the number of people they interact with, making them more vulnerable to infection and transmission. This in turn puts their children and all their employers at risk. Because of this fear, at the moment, many people are avoiding hiring maids, gardeners etc. to minimize interaction and in fear of getting infected. 

With the lockdown in place, the workers are still looking for work, with no avail. Since most of them are from outside Mangaluru, the live in rented rooms. Because of the draught in daily wage work, they are now struggling to pay rent and unsure of how long they will have a place to live. 

As the cases increase, the desperation becomes worse. If lockdowns continue, it is highly likely that the workers will be unable to afford rent and have no choice but to return to their hometowns.

