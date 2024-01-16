  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: 7-yr-old boy falls into well while playing with friends, dies

coastaldigest.com news network
January 16, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 16: A six-year-old mute boy, who went to a banana farm in Tadepalli with his father, accidentally fell into a well there and died on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Relin.

Beltangady, Jan 16: A seven-year-old boy, who was playing with a group of children, accidentally fell into a well and lost his life at Panakaje in Sonandur village of Beltangady taluk in Dakshinka Kannada district last evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Anan, son of Mohammed Hanif. He was a Class 2 student at a local school 

It is said that the boy was enjoying his holiday from school by playing with neighbouring kids near a well that lacked a protective wall. The unfortunate incident occurred when Anan slipped in front of other children. 

Even though Anan was pulled out of the well rushed to Beltangady government hospital, he had already breathed his lost. Jurisdictional Punjalkatte police have registered a case in connection to the incident. 

January 16,2024

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says the Israeli regime is denying access to aid missions delivering medicine and fuel to the northern part of the Gaza Strip, amid a deepening humanitarian disaster in the besieged enclave.

OCHA reported that in the first two weeks of January, only 24 percent of planned aid missions to deliver food, medicine, water, and other lifesaving supplies have successfully reached their destinations north of Gaza.

“Around 95 percent of missions involving the allocation of fuel and medicines to water reservoirs, water wells, and health facilities in the north of Gaza have been denied access by Israeli authorities,” the report said.

“Lack of fuel for water, sanitation, and hygiene increases risks of health and environmental hazards,” it added, stressing that “lack of medicine has debilitated the functionality of the six partially functioning hospitals in the blockaded territory.”

OCHA also added that the aid missions that could not proceed include five planned missions to the Central Drug Store, four planned missions to Jabalia Medical Center, and eight planned missions to four critical reservoirs and water and waste pumps. 

The UN agency further stated that since the start of the war, humanitarian missions have reported two instances where Israeli forces were detaining convoy members, as well as two instances of attacks on convoys.

“Reluctance by the regime to open main supply routes and facilitate timely crossing through the Israeli military-controlled checkpoint has exposed humanitarian actors to security risks,” it said.

According to the OCHA restrictions applied by the Israeli regime on the import of critical humanitarian equipment have heavily compromised the capacity of humanitarian agencies to operate safely and effectively.

Several UN agencies have also appealed for “faster” and “safer” aid access to Gaza as the population faces famine and the spread of disease.

In a joint statement, the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the opening of new entry routes, easing restrictions on the movement of humanitarian workers and guaranteeing the safety of people accessing and distributing aid.

The Rafah and Kerem Shalom border crossings are the only lifelines for Gaza’s 2.3 million people, who have been deprived of food, water, medicine, and fuel due to the Israeli blockade.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

January 14,2024

New Delhi, Jan 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kicked off the party's mass outreach programme, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Manipur's Thoubal, which aims to cover a distance of more than 6700 km across 15 states from Manipur to Mumbai ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Launching the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the BJP over the recent ethnic clashes in the state that claimed scores of lives. The Congress MP said Manipur is an example of BJP's "politics of hatred" and said, "Maybe for Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS, Manipur is not part of India".

"After 29th June, Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing. Maybe for PM Modi, BJP and RSS, Manipur is not a part of India," the Wayanad MP said.

He added that "Manipur has lost what it holds precious because of BJP's politics" and stated that "governance infrastructure has failed in Manipur, and shameful that PM hasn't visited the state".

"I'm in politics since 2004 and for the first time I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed," the Congress leader said.

"Manipur is a symbol of BJP's politics, Manipur is a symbol of BJP and RSS's hatred. Manipur is a symbol of BJP's viewpoint and ideology," he added and also promised to "bring back harmony and peace for which Manipur was known".

"You (people) have lost what you have valued but we will find what you have valued once again and bring it back to you. We understand the pain the people of Manipur have been through. We understand the hurt, the loss and the sadness you have been through. We promise you that we will bring back what you have valued, we will bring back the harmony, the peace, the affection that this state has always been known for," he added.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, jointly flagged off by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and RahulGandhi, is being perceived as Congress's bid to set the narrative in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, barely months away.

Explaining the issues to be discussed during the programme, Gandhi said, "Because we are enduring a period of profound injustice in India --social, economic and political. Injustice persists against people and traditions, with widespread issues across the nation. Economically, monopolies are forming; a few individuals have access to the nation's entire wealth. A couple of entities control all sectors, leading to the destruction of small businesses. India is grappling with inflation and unemployment. These are the issues that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will raise."

The yatra will end on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai. 

January 2,2024

Bengaluru: Former chief minister and Bangalore North BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda, who announced retirement from electoral politics, said that there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

However, he chose to play safe on his decision to retire from electoral politics. “I don’t know if I can reverse my decision under pressure.”

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the puja of the official chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary at Vidhana Souda, he said, “I had tried to keep myself away from electoral politics only because fresh/young faces should come. Now, I am getting pressure from many, including a few from Congress to contest the election.”

Gowda further said, “There is a lot of pressure on me. At this point, I cannot say whether I could overcome the pressure and stick to my earlier decision.”

He said that several leaders, irrespective of parties, former chief ministers and former deputy chief ministers have met him. “I am not able to answer anything at this stage. When it comes to the interest of the party and the constituency the party will decide,” he added.

