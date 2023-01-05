  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada and Udupi becoming Hindutva factories that emit BJP’s communal hatred

News Network
January 6, 2023

sidd.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Expressing concern over the situation in coastal Karnataka, former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were becoming a Hindutva factories that release Bharatiya Janata Party’s communal hatred to the society.

“The BJP has made the coastal region a laboratory of their communal politics. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel even wants Yakshagana to be made a campaign platform for their communalism,’’ he remarked, referring to his speech a few days back.

The former chief minister was addressing a public rally organised by the Ullal and Mudipu Block Congress Committees, at Harekala on Thursday. 

Siddaramaiah said Basavaraj Bommai is the chief minister of seven crore Kannadigas. However, when he visited the family of one murder victim to release compensation, why did he not visit the family of another murder victim belonging to the minority community? 

“Is it his father’s property to release compensation to only one family? The CM has become a puppet of the RSS. Congress under Mahatma Gandhi fought for the Indian Independence and not the RSS,” he said. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of providing Rs 15 lakh everyone, Siddaramaiah said they could not give even 15 paise.

“If the BJP believes in ‘na khaoonga na khane doonga’ in reality, then the Modi government should have dismissed the Bommai government. People should decide whether such a government that is against development is needed in the state,” he said.

He said that the BJP wants inequality in society, so that they can exploit society. “Former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde is not eligible to become even a gram panchayat member. He had declared that the BJP came to power only to change the Constitution. It was Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who made him say so, or else they would have taken action against Hegde,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

News Network
December 24,2022

tunisha.jpg

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV serial in Vasai in the Palghar district near Mumbai on Saturday. 

The 20-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission. 

She was found in her make-up room in Naigaon area of Vasai tehsil. 

The Waliv police are investigating the matter - and the cause of the death is being ascertained. 

As a child artist, she had appeared in TV shows like  Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. ike Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

She has also been part of films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.

News Network
December 25,2022

crib.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Around a dozen youths including Christians, Muslims and Hindus came together and built a 200 sq feet crib at Maladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Belthangady taulk to highlight the message of communal harmony on Christmas.

Praveen Poojary, a daily wage worker who took the lead on this project, said: “As children, we lived in communal harmony and celebrated all festivals, irrespective of our religion. I used to see the cribs that Christian families created during Christmas and was always fascinated by them. I always wanted to create a crib. When I shared this idea with Joyal Mendonca, a former taluk panchayat member, he agreed to give me some space close to his house,” he said.

People across all communities were part of the project and for the last 10 days have worked between 6 pm and 12 am every day. The crib was completed on Saturday, December 24.

“The uniqueness of this crib is that we have tried to make it look as natural as possible. We have used real cows, goats, rabbits, pigeons, and plants available in our village,” Poojary said. 

Praveen said they are not affiliated with any organisations or associations and their goal is to celebrate the true spirit of any festival.

News Network
December 27,2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 27: A 14-year-old boy, who was standing by the side of the road, lost his life when a speeding car knocked him down near Mudipu on the outskirts of the city today.   

The victim has been identified as Karthik (14), son of Harishchandra and Arunakshi couple from Boliar. He was a Class 8 student of Mudipu Government Primary School.

It is said that the boy was on way back home from the school when the incident occurred. 

Excessive speed of the car, which also rammed into an auto-rickshaw, is said to be the cause of the accident

Sources said that the incident took place when the car owner gave the car to his friend for trial.

The car driver, in an attempt to overtake a bus that had stopped in front, hit the rickshaw and road barricade before knocking down the school boy. The boy who suffered critical injuries on his head, died on the spot. 

