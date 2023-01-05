Dakshina Kannada and Udupi becoming Hindutva factories that emit BJP’s communal hatred

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Expressing concern over the situation in coastal Karnataka, former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were becoming a Hindutva factories that release Bharatiya Janata Party’s communal hatred to the society.

“The BJP has made the coastal region a laboratory of their communal politics. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel even wants Yakshagana to be made a campaign platform for their communalism,’’ he remarked, referring to his speech a few days back.

The former chief minister was addressing a public rally organised by the Ullal and Mudipu Block Congress Committees, at Harekala on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah said Basavaraj Bommai is the chief minister of seven crore Kannadigas. However, when he visited the family of one murder victim to release compensation, why did he not visit the family of another murder victim belonging to the minority community?

“Is it his father’s property to release compensation to only one family? The CM has become a puppet of the RSS. Congress under Mahatma Gandhi fought for the Indian Independence and not the RSS,” he said. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of providing Rs 15 lakh everyone, Siddaramaiah said they could not give even 15 paise.

“If the BJP believes in ‘na khaoonga na khane doonga’ in reality, then the Modi government should have dismissed the Bommai government. People should decide whether such a government that is against development is needed in the state,” he said.

He said that the BJP wants inequality in society, so that they can exploit society. “Former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde is not eligible to become even a gram panchayat member. He had declared that the BJP came to power only to change the Constitution. It was Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who made him say so, or else they would have taken action against Hegde,” Siddaramaiah alleged.