Dakshina Kannada: International kabaddi player Uday Chowta no more

News Network
May 21, 2022

Mangaluru, May 21: Acclaimed kabaddi player Uday Chowta, who represented India at international level several times passed away in the wee hours of Saturday. He is the first kabaddi player from Dakshina Kannada district to receive the Ekalavya award.

He was member of the Indian kabaddi team from 2000 to 2008. In 2004, Uday had won five gold medals in the Test Kabaddi match between India and Bangladesh. In 2007 Kabaddi World Cup, India had defeated Iran 29-19. Uday's stellar performance on court won him the best player award.

In a sports career spanning two decades, Uday had played in over 100 national and 300 state level Kabaddi tournaments. 

Uday, a resident of Badigudda near Mani in Bantwal taluk completed his schooling in Mani higher primary school and PUC at Government PU college in Puttur. He obtained his degree from Philomena college in Puttur.

Since his college days, he was active in sports including kabaddi and volleyball. Uday who begun representing Philomena college in inter-college kabaddi tournaments went onto represent Mangalore University in inter-university kabaddi tournaments. He had represented Karnataka in the junior national kabaddi tournament in 1993.

Uday, an inspiration for youth, had served as Organising secretary of Dakshina Kannada Amateur Kabaddi Association. Uday had served in Air India, KPTCL and was presently serving in the Suratkal branch of Bank of Baroda. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

News Network
May 10,2022

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened a new Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in the coastal city of Mangaluru to serve the residents better. 

10 things to know about ASK in Mangaluru.

1.    The new ASK is situated at Crystal Arc building, Balmatta Road, Hampankatta at the heat of Mangaluru city.

2.    This is the fifth ASK in Karnataka after Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davangere and Dharwad. There are 83 such centres in the entire country and this is the first centre allotted to the entire coastal Karnataka.

3.    The new centre can process upto 500 Aadhaar enrolment and updation applications per day, according to ASK Regional Manager G Gajendra.

4.    People can avail all Aadhaar-related services like enrolment and updation of address, name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, photo and biometric updation (fingerprint and iris) at the centre.

5.    The centre functions all seven days in a week from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. The time will also be extended depending on the demand from the people. 

6.    People can also book online appointments at ask1.uidai.gov.in and choose a convenient date and time to avail the services at ASK as well. 

7.    Aadhaar enrollment and biometric updation is free of cost for those in the age group of 5 to 15. 

8.    For other updates/corrections, a nominal fee of Rs 50 will be charged while for the Aadhaar biometric a sum of Rs 100 will be charged.

9.    ASK will hold camps in villages for Aadhaar-related services in the coming days to help those bed-ridden and sick who are unable to travel to the Aadhaar service centre to get an Aadhaar card, said Mangaluru ASK Manager Balakrishna.

10.    In case if people do not have any required documents to furnish, then they can get a standard format authorised by a gazetted officer to get the Aadhaar, he said.

News Network
May 13,2022

Abu Dhabi, May 13: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away on Friday, May 13, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced.

“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a Wam statement read.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.KT Quick Chat with Ranveer Allahbadia.

He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed.

Since becoming the president of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa has presided over a major restructuring of both the Federal Government and the government of Abu Dhabi.

Under his reign, the UAE has witnessed an accelerated development that ensured decent living for the people calling the country home.

After being elected as the President, Sheikh Khalifa launched his first strategic plan for the UAE government to achieve balanced and sustainable development, placing the prosperity of UAE citizens and residents at the core.

His key objectives as the president of the UAE was to continue on the path laid down by his father Sheikh Zayed, whose legacy, he said "will continue to be the beacon guiding us into the future, a prosperous future where security and stability will reign."

Sheikh Khalifa steered the development of the oil and gas sector and the downstream industries that have contributed successfully to the country's economic diversification.

He undertook extensive tours throughout the UAE to study the needs of the Northern Emirates, during which he gave instructions for building of a number of projects related to housing, education and social services.

In addition, he launched an initiative to evolve the nomination system for members of the Federal National Council, which was seen as a first step towards the establishment of direct elections in the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa was known for being a good listener, modest, and deeply interested in the affairs of his people.

He was a much-loved figure in the UAE and the region. He frequently conducted direct outreach through official missions and other occasions.

News Network
May 21,2022

attack.jpg

Bhopal: A murder case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh after a missing 65-year-old with mental illness was found dead and a video showed a man asking him if his "name is Mohammed" and repeatedly assaulting him as he struggled to answer.

The case has been registered in Neemuch district. The attacker in the video has been identified as Hindutva chauvinist Dinesh Kushwaha and named the main accused. Kushwaha is the husband of a former BJP corporator.

Police said that the elderly man, Bhanwarlal Jain, was from Sarsi in Ratlam district and went missing on May 15 after a visit to a religious event in Rajasthan. Following a missing complaint, police put out an alert with his photographs. His body was found on a roadside in Neemuch district yesterday. It was handed over to his family and they performed last rites.

The family then came to know of the video. The video shows Mr Jain sitting on a bench as Kushwaha towers over him. "What's your name? Mohammed?" he asks the elderly man and slaps him across the face. "Tell your name properly, show your Aadhaar card," he adds.

The elderly man, visibly petrified, offers money. This infuriates the attacker and he slaps the senior citizen non-stop on his head and ears. The 65-year-old appears to be struggling to understand the situation he is in. He lifts his shirt and a hidden pocket can be seen. He again tries to offer the attacker money as the latter keeps slapping him hard.

After the horrifying video emerged, family members of Jain reached the police station and demanded Kushwaha's immediate arrest.

KL Dangi, in-charge of the police station where the FIR was filed, said the video was probably shot on Thursday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a case has been registered under sections of murder and death by negligence.

The Opposition has slammed the ruling BJP after the video surfaced. Congress MLA Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of "lighting a furnace of hate".

Senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said a case has been filed but it remains to be seen if action will follow.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said, "The incident is unfortunate. An accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with party politics. None of the people involved in such an act will be spared by the state government." 

