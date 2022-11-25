  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada: Non-Hindu traders barred from doing business in Kukke temple premises

News Network
November 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 25: In yet another attempt to deepen the communal divide in coastal Karnataka, the Hindu Jagaran Vedike has put up a banner at the entrance of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district barring non-Hindu traders from conducting business in the premises during the Champa Shashti festival. 

Champa Shashti Mahotsava, which began with a Sheshavahana Bandi Utsava on Monday (November 21), will continue till December 5, and the Champa Shashti Maharatotsava will be held on Tuesday (November 29).

The banner reads: “Business activities by people from other religions are banned in this premises during the Kukke Subrahmanya Champa Shashti festival.”

Besides the banner, the HJV Kukke unit has also written to the temple management committee, asking it to take “necessary action” to stop non-Hindu traders from conducting business during the festival.

Hariprasad K, HJV member, in the letter to the temple management, said: “As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, people from other religions should not be allowed to conduct business during the festival. The sanctity of the temple should be protected, and law and order maintained. ”

Mohanram Sulli, president, temple management committee, said the management has been following the rule and non-Hindu traders are anyway not allowed to conduct business on the temple premises.

“We do not have an option under the law to allow people from other religions to conduct business within temple limits,” Sulli said. “As per the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, we can neither lease properties, nor execute a tender to persons from other religions. We have been following the rules.”

Asked to comment on the letter written by the HJV, Sulli said that the temple committee need not adopt any additional resolution, as the law itself is specific and sufficient.

News Network
November 14,2022

Shivamogga, Nov 14: Two Hindutva activists reportedly assaulted a Muslim youth on Sunday at Gandhi circle in Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

According to police, Harish and Goutham hurled a stone at Zaheer. Police have stated that there was a skirmish between them. 

In another incident, one Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by an unidentified persons in front of a general hospital in Bhadravathi. Bhadravathi police registered a case and the investigation is on.

News Network
November 20,2022

Mangaluru/ Mysuru, Nov 20: The Karnataka police today conducted searches at the house of a youth who suffered severe injuries in a blast in a moving auto rickshaw in Mangaluru last night. The injured, who is also the prime suspect in the blast case, was reportedly staying in Mysuru. 

According to the police, the accused took the one-room accommodation on rent last month. He had told the house owner that he was in the city for "mobile repair training".

Preliminary investigation indicates Mohammed Shariq, 24, hailing from Teerthahalli he has terror links. He had previously been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for graffiti on walls in Mangaluru. He was out on bail in the case. He was also absconding in a terror case and was wanted by the police.

Police have verified his photos in their records and his family has also identified the injured person in the hospital as Mohammed Shariq, via a phone, and are on their way to the hospital, a senior police official said.

Shivamogga stabbing case

Probing a stabbing incident in Shivamogga around Independence Day over putting up a photo of V. D. Savarkar, Shivamogga Rural Police had busted an alleged terror module with alleged links to Islamic State. Police had arrested Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 22 and Syed Yasin, 21 and recovered explosive materials from the duo.

Investigations had uncovered that they were radicalised by Mohammed Shariq and they had learnt making bombs through PDF files, videos and several materials sent to them by Shariq. The duo had prepared an IED and tested it successfully on the banks of Tungabhadra, police had alleged. However, Shariq had fled from his residence and had been absconding till date. 

Mohammed Shariq and Maaz Ahmed were earlier arrested by Mangaluru City Police in 2020 over graffiti they wrote on the walls of two buildings in the coastal city, in support of Lashakr-e-Taiba and Taliban, and were later released on bail. Maaz Ahmed was again busted in the terror module case in Sepetmber 2022, even as Shariq the prime accused in the case was at large. 

Links to Al Hind IS module

Mohammed Shariq is said to be associated with Matheen Ahmed Taha, also hailing from Shivamogga and a member of Al Hind IS module, active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru-based Al Hind IS module was allegedly put together by Mehboob Pasha, a resident of Gurappana Palya, Bengaluru and Khaja Moideen, a resident of Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, accused in several murder cases of Hindutva leaders in the neighbouring state.

The module was busted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020 and chargesheets filed in 2021, alleging the group wanted to establish an IS province inside the jungles of South India. However, Matheen Ahmed Taha, a prominent member of this group, is still at large and Mohammed Shariq is suspected to be his associate.

The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital. The police said inside the vehicle, they found a burnt pressure cooker fitted with batteries, which Shareeq was apparently carrying. The pressure cooker, the police said, was a low-intensity Improvised Explosive device or IED.

‘Not well enough to give a statement’

This morning, the police confirmed that it was "an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage". The Karnataka police are investigating it along with central agencies.

The police said Shareeq is not well enough to give a statement. The auto driver, who was also injured, is in the hospital.

Shareeq was also carrying an Aadhaar card which did not belong to him, the police said. The owner of the card has been located. Premraj Hutagi, a resident of Karnataka's Hubballi district, has said he had lost the card and had acquired a duplicate.

Citing the "stolen" Aadhaar card, the police said it gives them a "fair idea that he was planning to target something, but we don't know what". "We are not ruling out his having a connection with the recent Coimbatore blast," said state police chief Praveen Sood. 

News Network
November 17,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 17: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has arrested the managing director of Injaz International, Misbahuddin S alias Misbauddin S Mukarram under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The accused had allegedly cheated people of huge funds in a Ponzi scam.

According to ED officials, during the investigation of the scam, they found that the accused had cheated the investors by siphoning off huge sums of money after luring depositors with promises of high returns against their investment. 

A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded Misbahuddin in ED custody till November 19. 

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered against M/s Injaz International and associated Group located at Bengaluru under sections of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 and Chit Funds Act, 1982 and under section 420 of IPC by Wilson Garden Police Station in September 2017.

The then revenue inspector of Yelahanka taluk tahsildar's office, Ananth Padmanabha, had filed a complaint with the police against Injaz International stating that a probe was conducted after the 42nd State-level coordination committee meeting. The company had taken deposits from thousands of investors promising them high returns and cheated them. The case was transferred to CCB. Misbahuddin was arrested by CCB in 2019 for cheating people to the tune of Rs 250 crore. 

The ED found that M/s Injaz International is a partnership firm that was run by Suhail Ahamed Shariff and Misbahuddin S. M/s Injaz International accepted deposits from investors, cheated them and violated RBI guidelines. M/s Injaz International ran investment schemes by luring depositors with promises of high returns since the year 2016. The money was routed through multiple bank accounts, the firm had not done audits or had filed ITR returns.

M/s Injaz International diverted the amount from depositors to various individuals including its partners and related entity M/s Injaz Builders and Developers. Further investigation is on. 

