  2. Dakshina Kannada: Schoolboy dies after swing rope winds around his neck

July 17, 2023

Mangaluru: A 14-year-old boy lost his life after an unfortunate accident involving a swing at his residence on Sunday, July 16.

The incident occurred in Mantame village of Malavantige, Belthangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada, leaving the entire community in shock and mourning.

The victim, identified as Shreesha, son of Balakrishna, was a an eighth-grade student at Mundaje School.

According to sources, Sreesha was enjoying his time playing on a swing in the yard when he accidentally fell and became entangled in a rope, which became tightly wrapped around his neck.

The deceased boy's body was taken to Beltangady Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Sub-Inspector Dhanraj and the staff from Beltangady Police Station visited the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

July 13,2023

Noting that India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Tuesday said Islam occupies a unique and significant "position of pride" amongst the religious groups in the country.

The NSA was speaking at an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of The Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General, who is on an India visit, also addressed the gathering. 

Doval hailed Al-Issa as an authentic global voice of moderate Islam and a profound scholar with a deep understanding of Islam.

He also said India as the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracies is a land of incredible diversity.

Parsing the “excellent" ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Doval said they were rooted in shared cultural heritage, common values and economic ties.

"Our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other," the NSA added

"In your (Al-Issa) talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It (India) has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities," Doval said.

"Amongst its numerous religious groups, Islam occupies a unique and significant position of pride with India being home to the second largest Muslim population in the world," he said.

“To give an idea of the scale we are talking about, India's Muslim population is almost equal to the combined population of over 33 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)," Doval added.

"Dissent does not mean disintegration, dissent does not essentially mean a confrontation. But in this country, because of your thought, because of your ideas, no one is under threat," he said.

Doval stressed that as a proud civilisational state, India believes in promoting tolerance, dialogue and cooperation to deal with the challenges of our time.

"It is no coincidence that despite having around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been incredibly low," he said.

Doval asserted that India has been leading the fight against individuals and organisations who are promoting extremism, narcotics and terrorism.

He also recalled the attack on the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979 to underscore the need for countering terrorism.

Noting that India has also been a victim of terrorism for many decades and has faced numerous terror attacks including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Doval said India has actively been working to combat terrorism through various means. 

July 11,2023

Islamabad, July 11: In a major setback for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, in a case of contempt against the poll body.

Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry did not appear before the ECP despite being summoned in personal capacity, Geo News reported.

Contempt proceedings were initiated against several leaders of the PTI for allegedly using foul language against the chief election commissioner.

Despite multiple notices being issued against them, the party leaders did not appear before the ECP and later challenged its powers to initiate contempt proceedings under Section 10 of the Election Act 2017 in different high courts, Geo News reported.

As per the Section 10 of Pakistan’s Election Act, the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly[…]”

July 6,2023

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

