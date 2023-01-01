  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada: Social worker Naushad Haji Suralpady among two killed in car-bus collision

coastaldigest.com news network
January 1, 2023

naushadhaji.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Two persons including a social worker lost their lives in a ghastly road mishap involving a car and a bus on Venur-Guruvayanakere near Gardadi in Belthandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada today morning. 

The deceased are Naushad Haji Suralpady, a social worker and Muslim community leader, and car driver Musharraf Ulaibettu. Both of them reportedly breathed their last on the spot when the car and bus involved in head-on collision. 

44-year-old Naushad Haji was the chairman of Dakshina Kannada district madrasada management and founder president of Nande Pengal, a campaign to help poor Muslim women to get married. 

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers. 

carbus.jpg

January 1,2023
December 23,2022

siddiqkappan.jpg

Lucknow, Dec 23: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on apparent false terror charges while on his way to UP's Hathras to report on a Dalit woman's rape and murder two years ago, got bail today in a money laundering case from the High Court.

He had already got bail in the terror case — filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws — from the Supreme Court in September, but remained in jail in Lucknow as he'd got no relief so far in the related case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.

Earlier this month, a court in Lucknow had framed charges against him and six others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which meant the trial could finally begin. The other accused are KA Rauf Sherif, Atikur Rahman, Masud Ahmad, Mohammad Alam, Abdul Razzak and Ashraf Khadir.

The police have claimed that these men are members of the since-banned organisation Popular Front of India and its student wing, Campus Front of India (CFI). The main allegation is that he was going to Hathras on directions of the PFI with an intention to spread communal discord.

Siddique Kappan and his lawyers have repeatedly denied any involvement in terror acts or financing, and argued that he was traveling to Hathras only for journalistic work.

Three months ago, when the Supreme Court gave him bail in the terror case, Opposition parties and journalist groups welcomed the order. They allege that Mr Kappan was made a "soft target" by UP's BJP government for being a Muslim.

Mr Kappan along and three of the co-accused — Atikur Rehman, Mohammad Alam and Masud Ahmad — were arrested by the UP police in Mathura in October 2020 while on the way to Hathras.

It was days after a Dalit woman there died after she was allegedly gang-raped. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking protests and widespread condemnation of Yogi Adityanath's BJP government.

December 23,2022
January 1,2023

colors.jpg

Kiccha Sudeep brought down the curtains on the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The grand finale night was fun and exciting and had many dance performances. Sudeep took the fun factor to another level with his hosting skills and even raised the hand of Mangalurean actor-RJ Roopesh Shetty in victory. 

After defeating fellow housemates and spending over 100 days locked up inside the Bigg Boss house Shetty was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Along with the trophy, he took home Rs 50 as the prize money. Rakesh Adiga is the first runner-up.

The two were among the four finalists from the show’s OTT version. After surviving the 42-day season, Rupesh and Rakesh entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 after spending a few days in isolation following Covid-19 protocol.

It was an emotional moment for the housemates when the video of their journeys was shown by Sudeep to the viewers and the formerly evicted contestants. After clashes inside the Bigg Boss house, everyone spoke highly of each other. 

Sudeep also confronted the evicted contestants and the finalists on the various issues that remained the highlight of the season. Housemates also performed on the stage on memorable songs from movies and made it an evening to remember.

The main theme of this season was creating a power imbalance on the show. "The combination of Bigg Boss Kannada seniors from both broadcast and OTT, and fresh house inmates itself was the craziest mix that one can ever imagine,” said Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada. 

December 26,2022
December 26,2022

masks.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 26: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in several countries, wearing masks has been made compulsory inside restaurants, pubs, theatre halls, schools and colleges in Karnataka during year end. 

As the New Year parties around the corner, Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar announced that masks will be compulsory even indoors and all celebrations must end by 1 am.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, there will be a huge crowd in pubs and restaurants. Therefore the Covid protocols have to be followed strictly, said the minister.

"There's no need to panic. But we have to take precautions from now on," he added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at 4 pm today on Covid-19 preparedness, situation, and awareness, IMA informed.

Recently, IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

