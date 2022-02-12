Dakshina Kannada | Students agree not to offer namaaz in school after video sparks row in Kadaba

Managaluru, Feb 12: The Muslim students of Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada have assured the school authorities that they would not offer namaaz inside the school.

A formal meeting with parents was convened today after video clippings of a few Muslim students offering namaaz inside a classroom of the school had gone viral on social media.

Puttur BEO Lokesh, who was also part of the meeting, said that the parents have promised to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school in the future.

“Parents of the children who offered namaaz inside classrooms too had attended the meeting. All the parents have decided to emphasise academic activities and remain united,” he said.

The parents have also decided not to take their children to the masjid for namaaz every Friday at noon during class hours. “We have impressed upon the parents that no activities like namaaz will be allowed in the school premises,” said the BEO.

SDMC President Praveen Ankathadka said, “As the video clippings went viral on social media, we had convened a meeting of the parents on Saturday morning. All the parents resolved not to have any religious activities including namaaz inside the school premises.”

It is said that seven out of 13 Muslim students studying in the school had offered namaaz inside the classroom on February 4. The video clipping of the students offering namaaz had gone viral on social media, with locals objecting to.

Puttur BEO Lokesh has sought a report from Cluster Resource Person on the incident.