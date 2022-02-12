  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada | Students agree not to offer namaaz in school after video sparks row in Kadaba

News Network
February 12, 2022

Managaluru, Feb 12: The Muslim students of Government Higher Primary School at Ankathadka in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada have assured the school authorities that they would not offer namaaz inside the school. 

A formal meeting with parents was convened today after video clippings of a few Muslim students offering namaaz inside a classroom of the school had gone viral on social media.

Puttur BEO Lokesh, who was also part of the meeting, said that the parents have promised to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school in the future. 

“Parents of the children who offered namaaz inside classrooms too had attended the meeting. All the parents have decided to emphasise academic activities and remain united,” he said.

The parents have also decided not to take their children to the masjid for namaaz every Friday at noon during class hours. “We have impressed upon the parents that no activities like namaaz will be allowed in the school premises,” said the BEO.

SDMC President Praveen Ankathadka said, “As the video clippings went viral on social media, we had convened a meeting of the parents on Saturday morning. All the parents resolved not to have any religious activities including namaaz inside the school premises.”

It is said that seven out of 13 Muslim students studying in the school had offered namaaz inside the classroom on February 4. The video clipping of the students offering namaaz had gone viral on social media, with locals objecting to.

Puttur BEO Lokesh has sought a report from Cluster Resource Person on the incident.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya today kicked up a new controversy by claiming that "rapes are increasing because of women’s clothes."

He made the comment while referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, wherein she said: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Mr Renukacharya said, "Priyanka Gandhi made a low-level statement, to use a word like ‘bikini’. While studying in college, children should be fully clothed. Rapes today are increasing because of women’s clothes, as men get provoked. It's not right. Women have respect in our country."

Demanding an apology from Priyanka, he said that "wearing bikinis is not Indian culture."

Students or women should wear bindi, bangles, earrings and nose rings; this is our culture, he said, adding, "Priyanka is not having knowledge about Indian culture. She is teaching us Italy's culture."

He also demanded the immediate banning of SDPI and Popular Front organisations.

News Network
February 12,2022

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand after polls, promised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," Mr Dhami said.

Details to follow.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: KPCC president DK Shivakumar alleged that 50 lakh saffron stoles were ordered from Surat for the anti-hijab protests in the state, here Wednesday. 

Speaking to reporters, he blamed BJP for the widespread student protests in the state and warned against "sowing seeds of hatred" in the minds of children.

Reacting to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's remarks that it was a Congress conspiracy, Shivakumar denied the allegations. "Who started the conspiracy, where did it start? Who is behind the conspiracy in Mandya, Shivamogga and other regions of the state?" he said, questioning whether students brought saffron petas and stoles from their homes.

How were these stoles supplied overnight to students? he asked, claiming that 50 lakh stoles were ordered from Surat. "We know who has placed the order, (and) who transported them. We have connections too," he said.

There are videos of people hiding the petas after they were returned, he said.

"The pole used to hoist the national flag cannot be used to hoist other flags," he said, defending his comments made on Tuesday, where he alleged that a saffron flag was hoisted by removing the national flag at a Shivamogga college.

All flags cannot be hoisted in such poles, he said, adding that there was a legislation governing it.

"I spoke about it when various news channels reported it. We respond to media reports," he said, responding to a question on clarifications issued by the government that tricolour was not removed by the protestors.

