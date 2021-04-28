Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts report new high of 1328 covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Mangaluru, Apr 28: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi reported as many as 1,328 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Both the district reported 664 cases each.

Dakshina Kananda also recorded four new deaths today. With this the district’s total covid death toll mounted to 755. While Udupi’s death toll stood at 194.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the district.

“Total beds reserved in government and private hospitals in the district is 4,816. Of these beds, 783 are occupied. As many as 4,033 beds are available. Among 783 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, 83 are at Wenlock Hospital,” he told reporters.

There was a shortage of Remdesivir in private hospitals for the past two days, the DC said, adding that 1,000 vials of Remdesivir received by district administration were distributed among private hospitals.