  Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts report new high of 1328 covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts report new high of 1328 covid-19 cases in 24 hours

News Network
April 28, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 28: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi reported as many as 1,328 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Both the district reported 664 cases each. 

Dakshina Kananda also recorded four new deaths today. With this the district’s total covid death toll mounted to 755. While Udupi’s death toll stood at 194. 

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the district.

“Total beds reserved in government and private hospitals in the district is 4,816. Of these beds, 783 are occupied. As many as 4,033 beds are available. Among 783 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, 83 are at Wenlock Hospital,” he told reporters. 

There was a shortage of Remdesivir in private hospitals for the past two days, the DC said, adding that 1,000 vials of Remdesivir received by district administration were distributed among private hospitals.

News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that Karnataka will provide free vaccines for all between 18 and 45 years of age as the state sees a massive rise in Covid cases.

The vaccines will be free at government hospitals when the third phase of the vaccination campaign kicks off on May 1.

Karnataka on Monday also imposed a two-week lockdown as it has witnessed a big jump in Covid cases over the past two weeks.

Close to 35,000 new Covid cases were reported on Sunday, of which 20,733 were in Bengaluru.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi announced free vaccines for all in the capital. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 19,2021

hosangady.jpg

Manjeshwar, Apr 19: A 26-year-old man lost his life after a speeding bus knocked his motorbike down at Hosangadi Pete near Manjeshwar last night.

The deceased has been identified as Shashidhar, a resident of Paivalike Beedubail. 

While the bus belonging to Kerala State Road Corporation was plying from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, the motorbike was too heading to Kasaragod from Talapady.

It is said that the bus hit the motorbike from behind while trying to overtake another vehicle.  The intensity was such that the rider died on the spot. 

Manjeshwar police have seized the bus and registered a case in this regard.

News Network
April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Three people who hoarded Remdesivir injections, vital for Covid patients in critical stages, and were selling it for Rs 10,500 per vial have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"With reports emerging about hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection required for Covid treatment, the Central Crime Branch conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three people," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused are Rajesh and Shakeeb, who run Gurushree Medicals, and Sohail.

A case has been registered against them in Madiwala police station, Patil said adding, the accused were having illegal stock of the injection and selling them at Rs 10,500, much higher than MRP.

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issuing instruction to arrest those black-marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injections two days ago during a meeting with the senior police officials.

Many hospitals had recently complained of acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the market.

Swastik Hospital founder Dr Vijaya Raghava Reddy had also posted a video in the social media complaining about the shortage of oxygen in the city as the oxygen refilling units were supplying oxygen to industries rather than the hospitals.

