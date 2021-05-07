  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada witnesses panic buying ahead of tougher weekend curfew

Dakshina Kannada witnesses panic buying ahead of tougher weekend curfew

News Network
May 7, 2021

Mangaluru, May 7: People in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada early on Friday morning rushed to shops and supermarkets to buy essential commodities in the wake of district administration’s announcement to re-impose tougher weekend curfew. 

Consumers had only three hours – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. – for shopping. By 10.a.m all shopkeepers had to reach their homes as per new restrictions imposed by the administration.  Panic buying was witnessed across the city, and even in rural areas, as several people lined up outside grocery stores and vegetable markets. 

Several leading markets in Mangaluru city witnessed a sizeable crowd that lined up to buy vegetables, groceries and other essential items, larger than those seen ahead of the weekend lockdown. “People are saying there might be an extended lockdown in the coming week. So, I am here to buy vegetables and fruits,” said a customer, waiting outside a shop at Mallikatte market.

Even medical shops witnessed brisk sales. “We witnessed a similar shopping spree during the first wave of the pandemic,” said a shopkeeper.

However, in a worrisome trend, people crowding outside shops and markets failed to follow Covid-19 protocols.

By 9 am, majority of the shops in Mangaluru City downed its shutters while a few shops that were open were asked to close down by officials. In rural areas like Kumpala and Deralakatte, there was a huge crowd outside the shops even after 9 am.

The weekend curfew comes into force at 9 pm today.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 7,2021

Mangaluru, May 7: People in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada early on Friday morning rushed to shops and supermarkets to buy essential commodities in the wake of district administration’s announcement to re-impose tougher weekend curfew. 

Consumers had only three hours – 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. – for shopping. By 10.a.m all shopkeepers had to reach their homes as per new restrictions imposed by the administration.  Panic buying was witnessed across the city, and even in rural areas, as several people lined up outside grocery stores and vegetable markets. 

Several leading markets in Mangaluru city witnessed a sizeable crowd that lined up to buy vegetables, groceries and other essential items, larger than those seen ahead of the weekend lockdown. “People are saying there might be an extended lockdown in the coming week. So, I am here to buy vegetables and fruits,” said a customer, waiting outside a shop at Mallikatte market.

Even medical shops witnessed brisk sales. “We witnessed a similar shopping spree during the first wave of the pandemic,” said a shopkeeper.

However, in a worrisome trend, people crowding outside shops and markets failed to follow Covid-19 protocols.

By 9 am, majority of the shops in Mangaluru City downed its shutters while a few shops that were open were asked to close down by officials. In rural areas like Kumpala and Deralakatte, there was a huge crowd outside the shops even after 9 am.

The weekend curfew comes into force at 9 pm today.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2021

April 25: Israeli forces have for the third consecutive night attacked Palestinian worshipers outside one of the gates leading to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

The scuffles took place at Bab al-Amoud (Damascus) Gate overnight into Sunday, as the Israeli forces tried to prevent the Palestinians from holding their usual prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The regime forces attacked the worshipers using teargas canisters, stun grenades and foul-smelling water cannons.

They also physically assaulted some of the Palestinians while attempting to forcefully evacuate them from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In response, the Palestinians threw rocks at the Israeli forces and burned tires.

No serious injuries were reported, but at least one worshiper was arrested, according to Wafa news agency.

"The police are causing the problems. People want to sit down here at Damascus Gate in Ramadan," said Fares, a young Palestinian from East Jerusalem al-Quds.

"Everywhere else is closed because of the coronavirus, everybody is at home. Damascus Gate is very important to Palestinians, it's in the name and it's the way to our holy places."

Across the West Bank, Palestinians held protests in solidarity with the al-Quds residents.

Israeli forces launched a crackdown on the demonstrations, leading to clashes in the cities of al-Khalil (Hebron) and Tulkarm as well as the town of al-Ram and al-Quds at-Tur neighborhood.

In Jenin north of the West Bank, a child was injured by live Israeli gunshots at al-Jalama military checkpoint.

Additionally in Deir Sharaf west of the city of Nablus, several cases of injury from tear gas inhalation  were reported.

Solidarity protests also took place in the Gaza Strip along the fence separating the Israeli-blockaded enclave from the occupied territories.

Gaza tensions

On Saturday evening, a rocket fired from Gaza landed near a place of gathering for Israeli troops in the community of Kibbutz Nirim east of southern Gaza, causing alert sirens to go off.

Between Friday and Saturday, Gaza resistance fighters launched almost 40 rockets into the occupied lands.

Only seven of the rockets were intercepted by Israel, whose tanks and warplanes targeted Gaza.

Israeli army chief of staff Aviv Kohavi held a security assessment meeting with senior officers as well as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, minister of military affairs Benny Gantz and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, among others.

After the meeting, Gantz warned that Gaza “will be seriously hit” if rocket fire resumes.

“At the moment there is calm in the south, but if the calm is not maintained, Gaza will be seriously hit… and those responsible will be the leaders of Hamas,” he said in a statement, adding that the Israeli military “is prepared for the possibility of an escalation and will do what is necessary so the calm is preserved.”

Similarly, Netanyahu said that he had instructed security chiefs in the meeting to prepare for all scenarios with Gaza. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 2,2021

May 2: As Congress Candidate Basavanagouda Turvihal continued to increase the lead in the counting of votes polled in Maski assembly bypolls, BJP Candidate Pratapgouda Patil walked out of the counting centre.

Pratapgouda said the anti-incumbency factor is apparent in the constituency and the people of the constituency didn't give the vote for the BJP despite implementing several developmental works. 

The party leaders will introspect the reasons behind his defeat and will be abiding by the decision taken by the party, he added. Details awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.