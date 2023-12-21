Deve Gowda, 2 children, 1 grandson meet PM in Delhi; JDS dynasty receives Modi’s hearty ‘shabash’

US President Joe Biden has pledged “unshakeable” support for Israel as the death toll from the occupying regime’s genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip surpasses 18,000.

Biden made the remarks during a ceremony marking a Jewish holiday at the White House on Monday night, amid mounting pressure on his administration over its provision of lethal weapons to Israel at the height of the Gaza war.

He said that his “commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of Israel, its right to exist … is unshakeable.”

Washington will “continue to provide military assistance to Israel until they get rid of Hamas,” he added, referring to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group that conducted a historic operation against the occupying entity more than two months ago.

The US president, however, called on Israel to be “careful” and cautioned that public opinion could shift in the Gaza war.

Biden also highlighted the work his administration has done to secure the release of Israeli war prisoners, saying he “personally spent countless hours” working with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on both fronts.

He acknowledged differences between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the years and at present.

During a week-long truce, Hamas released 105 war prisoners, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinian abductees.

Israel believes about 137 prisoners are still being held in Gaza, while there are thought to be 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, many detained without charge.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.