Deve Gowda, 2 children, 1 grandson meet PM in Delhi; JDS dynasty receives Modi’s hearty ‘shabash’

News Network
December 21, 2023

New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda and lauded his 'exemplary' contribution to the nation's progress.

Deve Gowda's two sons, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, as well as grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is an MP from Hassan, accompanied him for the meeting with Modi at his residence here.

It is always a delight to meet them, the prime minister said in a post on X.

"India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji's exemplary contribution to the nation's progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic," Modi said.

The BJP and the JD(S) have announced an alliance in Karnataka following the Congress victory in the assembly polls earlier this year.

News Network
December 12,2023

US President Joe Biden has pledged “unshakeable” support for Israel as the death toll from the occupying regime’s genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip surpasses 18,000.

Biden made the remarks during a ceremony marking a Jewish holiday at the White House on Monday night, amid mounting pressure on his administration over its provision of lethal weapons to Israel at the height of the Gaza war.

He said that his “commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of Israel, its right to exist … is unshakeable.”

Washington will “continue to provide military assistance to Israel until they get rid of Hamas,” he added, referring to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group that conducted a historic operation against the occupying entity more than two months ago.

The US president, however, called on Israel to be “careful” and cautioned that public opinion could shift in the Gaza war.

Biden also highlighted the work his administration has done to secure the release of Israeli war prisoners, saying he “personally spent countless hours” working with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on both fronts.  

He acknowledged differences between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the years and at present.

During a week-long truce, Hamas released 105 war prisoners, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinian abductees. 

Israel believes about 137 prisoners are still being held in Gaza, while there are thought to be 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, many detained without charge.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel. 

News Network
December 7,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 7: A case has been registered against a 32-year-old woman by the city police after she sent a hoax threat message to a police officer from her husband's mobile number to take revenge on him for allegedly breaking her cell phone.

According to police, the woman's husband broke her mobile phone after he stumbled upon her conversations with men she had befriended online.

This angered the woman. When she told this to her male friend, a Bihar native, he hatched a plan with another common friend to trap the woman's husband. Meanwhile after the woman got another phone, her friend allegedly forwarded a hoax message about a bomb threat to her and suggested that she send it to a senior police officer from her husband's phone.

The woman acted on his suggestion and allegedly forwarded the hoax bomb threat from her husband's phone to the police officer on December 3, claiming that there would be a series of RDX bomb blasts. Once the message was sent successfully, she allegedly deleted it from his mobile phone, they said.

Later, when the woman's husband was detained for questioning, the police turned suspicious and questioned his wife. She then confessed to having sent the message from her husband's phone to seek revenge on him for breaking her phone, they added.

The woman and her accomplices who gave her the idea of sending the threat message have been booked under different sections of Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway, police said.

News Network
December 18,2023

Five members of a family including the newlywed woman drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district of coastal Karnataka during a post-wedding picnic on Sunday, December 17. 

The deceased are Maulana Hafiz Muhammed Saleem Khalilur Rehman (44), his son Umar Siddique (14), Maulana’s sister’s son Nabil Noor Ahmad Shaikh (22), Maulana’s sister’s daughter Nadiya Noor Ahmad Shaikh (20), and Maulana's brother's daughter Misbah Tabussum (21).

According to police, one of the deceased Nadiya was married to a man from Hassan two weeks ago and the family had arranged a picnic-cum-party at Bhootanagundi on the Shalmala riverbed for the groom’s family who came from Hassan.

At around 3 p.m., Maulana Saleem's 5-year-old daughter, who was playing near the river, accidentally fell into river. Maulana Saleem immediately jumped into the river and save her. However, in the process, he got exhausted, and failed to get out of the river. 

Witnessing this, seven family members entered the river to rescue him. But all of them got trapped in the water. Five of them drowned trying to save each other. Three others were rescued. 

A police officer said none of the victims knew how to swim, and all of them jumped into the water to save one another. 

Bodies of five victims were retrieved after a joint effort by local youth, fishermen, and fire brigade personnel. After conducting post-mortem at Sirsi Government Hospital, the bodies were handed over to the family. 

A case has been registered at Sirsi rural police station and investigations are on. 

