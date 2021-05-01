  1. Home
  2. Display bed status or face punishment: Govt tells private hospitals in Karnataka

News Network
May 1, 2021

Bengaluru, May 1: Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Saturday issued a notification mandating private hospitals to display the status of beds and set up help desks, warning them of “punishment” if they did not.

The state government has asked private hospitals to reserve 50% of their beds for Covid-19 patients referred by authorities. 

“However, some patients are finding difficulty in getting beds even after the allocation is made by the central allocation system of BBMP. This is causing a lot of hardship to patients,” Kumar stated.

 “Therefore, it is mandatory that all hospitals registered under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act should display at the reception counter bed allocation display board.” 

The display board should have the hospital’s name, the total number of beds and the total number of beds allocated for Covid-19 patients referred by the BBMP, the notification said. 

“The above data must corroborate with the data of the central bed allocation system of BBMP,” Kumar stated.
 
“The availability of essential medicines and provision of help desk in all hospitals for Covid-19 positive persons shall also be provided,” he stated, adding that non-compliance would attract punishment under the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 20,2021

puttur.jpg

Puttur, Apr 20: Two youths met watery graves in Gundia rivulet at Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada yesterday. 

Mohammed Zakir (19), son of Umar from Nellyadi 'Shanthibeettu, and Mohammed Sinaan (21), nephew of Umar from Uppinangady Saralikatte were taking bath in the rivulet when the tragedy took place. 

Zakir was a college student while Sinaan worked in the poultry farm.

The two, who arrived in a motorbike, had ventured into the rivulet from near the bridge. 

Umar called Badruddin sometime later to inform him that his son, Mohammed zakir, and Mohammed Sinan, son of his sister, Asma, had not returned after leaving for Kallugudde at 2 pm for the stated purpose of buying a goat. 

Umar made several calls but the mobile phone was ringing and no one was responding. Badruddin went searching for the two, and during enquiry with some people engaged in fishing in the rivulet, got to know about finding some clothes of men and mobile phones Kumbulaya in Noojibalthila.

With the help of expert divers in the region, a search was conducted deep inside the rivulet, and the bodies were recovered in the evening.

The complainant stated that the family does not have any suspicion of any foul play in these deaths. Kadaba police assistant sub-inspectors Suresh and Chandrashekhar visited the spot. The mortal remains were taken to Kadaba community health centre for post-mortem.

Allegedly, sand extraction takes place at the spot even though the road leading to the rivulet had been closed by the police by digging a trench.

News Network
April 24,2021

lockdown.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 24: With Bengaluru recording 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases, the highest for any city in the country, the Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on Covid- 19 has asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain.

The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.

The TAC members also foresee the third wave Covid in October-November and have, accordingly, insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave hits. Professor and Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Giridhar Babu said:

"I have on record said that there are two main strategies. Firstly, we need to reduce the number of cases and that will happen only by a stringent lockdown for at least 14 days. Secondly, we should expand the bed capacity by taking as much as possible beds from all the private medical colleges, nursing homes and hospitals."

According to him, the 14 days lockdown will reduce the number of infections. The TAC member said the state may witness the peak of the second wave by the May end or the first week of June. Eminent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C N Manjunath said he had in November 2020 predicted the arrival of the second wave of Covid in March or April based on the pattern of spread and resurgence in Europe.

While the Covid cases may come down by May end or the first week of June, people's behaviour for the next six to nine months will hold the key.

"The most important is when the cases come down, guards should not be let down. Facemask wearing and physical distancing should continue while most importantly congregation should be banned," he said. The health experts were of the opinion that the healthcare system is totally suffocated.

"In the first phase, the cases were coming in a staggered manner. So the daily rise in a particular state was 200 to 300 cases. Now it's in thousands," the cardiologist said.

Giridhar Babu too concurred with him. "The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has informed the high court that there are no more ICU beds. So, the court has also said the situation is very scary. That will summarise the current status," Babu explained. Both were unanimous that the vaccination drive should be completed by October before the possible third wave hits the nation.

"Vaccination should go on. By October- November the entire country should be vaccinated. Otherwise, we are in for a rude shock again," Manjunath said. Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the officials at the civic agency's Covid war room are working over time.

On the shortage of oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir, the Chief Commissioner told the news agency that the whole country was grappling with it and the Centre and the state are dealing with it in an effective manner. To a query on the need for more ICU beds, he said already a few have been arranged and more have to be procured very soon. With 26,962 infections on Friday, the state touched the highest single-day spike in Covid cases.

There were 190 deaths too. More alarming was that the active cases in the state crossed two lakh mark of which 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had during a video conference told the PM that the state needs about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh vials of Remdesivir. To contain the alarming rise in Covid cases, the state has imposed night curfew and weekend curfews while ordering closure of many shops and business establishments. 

coastaldigest.com news network
April 25,2021

lockdown1.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Activities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts remained suspended for the second consecutive day today with the enforcement of weekend curfew to prevent spread of covid.

Even though a few marriages were held in different parts of the coastal districts, no major case of breach of law was reported in the region. 

All main roads of Mangaluru wore a deserted look as the residents preferred to stay home and private buses too remained off the road for the second day.

Though shops selling vegetables, fruits, fish, groceries remained open till 10 am, only a few customers were seen in the markets and shops. The street vendors selling vegetables outside Central Market were eagerly waiting for the customers to arrive, to sell all the vegetables they had in store.

Even fish markets wore a deserted look with few fisherwomen arriving to sell the fish. A majority of the hotels remained closed, too. The busy Nanthoor, Ambedkar Circle roads too were deserted with only a few vehicles moving around.

All the post offices coming under Mangaluru Postal division were shut, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sriharsha N.

The railway authorities were seen entering the names of the passengers and allowing into the platform after checking their temperature and ensuring that they properly wear face masks.

The Mangaluru city police set up checkposts at 54 places in the city, including at major junction like Clock Tower junction where about 12 personnel were posted to stop unnecessary movement of vehicles.

A total of 1,000 police personnel have been used for bandobast duties. As many as 35 mobile squads, with about three squads for each police station, have also been deployed. The police will seize vehicles that are seen unnecessarily moving on the roads, said Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar. 

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said 28 checkposts have been set up to across Dakshina Kannada. Sector mobile squads were also patrolling in the district. Apart from cases booked for not wearing masks, six FIRs have been registered for major violation of COVID-19 protocol since April 21, he said.

In Udupi district too, the second day of weekend curfew was total with police barricading some major points in Udupi town and other areas. Motorists who were seen unnecessarily moving on the road were sent back home. Shops selling essential items were closed by 10 a.m. Most of the hotels did not operate and as there were fewer customers. 

