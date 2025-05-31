  1. Home
Don't send kids with covid symptoms to school: Karnataka govt urges parents

News Network
May 31, 2025

Bengaluru: In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools, Karnataka government, in a circular, has asked parents not to send their children to school, if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare has issued the circular late for precautions to be taken in government and private schools, as instructed during the Covid-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiahheld on May 26.

"If fever, cough, cold and other symptoms are found in school children, do not send the children to school and follow appropriate treatment and care measures as per doctor's advice," the circular, issued late on Friday, said.

It instructs for sending children to school only after complete cure.

If children come to school with fever, cough, cold and other symptoms, inform their parents and send them back to home, the Health Department further said, adding that if these symptoms are found among the school teachers and non-teaching staff, they should be advised to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

It also calls for ensuring adherence to precautionary measures like hand hygiene, cough etiquette and other Covid-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

"Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children," it added.

As of Friday evening 234 Covid active cases have been reported in the state. Three patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2025

The southwest monsoon made an early arrival over Kerala eight days sooner on Saturday instead of the predicted June 1. This marked the earliest onset of the seasonal rains over the Indian mainland since 2009, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed. The monsoon is expected to reach Karnataka soon. 

An early onset of the monsoon generally brings positive sentiment across sectors, especially agriculture, which remains the backbone of India’s rural economy. Timely rains help recharge groundwater, fill reservoirs, and support early sowing of kharif crops such as rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, and vegetables — all of which are crucial for food security and rural incomes.

However, the weather experts earlier cautioned that while the early onset is encouraging, the real impact will depend on how steadily and uniformly the monsoon progresses across the country in the coming weeks. A consistent spread and distribution of rainfall are essential to ensure a successful kharif season.

Uneven rainfall or prolonged dry spells can offset the benefits of an early start.

If the monsoon maintains its pace and spreads evenly to central and northern India by mid-July — its usual schedule — the country could be on track for a strong agricultural output, which would also help keep food inflation in check and boost overall economic growth.

Rain batters Kerala, govt on high alert

Meanwhile, though the early rains bring hope, they also triggered chaos across Kerala.

Overnight heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees, dislodged electric poles, and left several roads waterlogged in multiple districts on Saturday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that the intense winds lashing the state overnight appeared consistent with monsoon patterns. He added that more rainfall is expected in districts north of Kozhikode, as well as in Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

“All District Collectors have been issued clear instructions regarding monsoon preparedness,” Rajan said, noting that he will chair an online meeting to assess the situation across districts. He urged the public to remain cautious, limit travel to safe areas, and avoid spreading unverified weather updates on social media, which could create panic.

The IMD had issued a red alert—indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours—for Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert, which signals very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, was declared in nine other districts. Yellow alerts were also in place for areas expected to receive heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

News Network
May 26,2025

monsoonmangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Coastal Karnataka continues to be battered by relentless monsoon rains for the third consecutive day, bringing widespread disruption, landslides, and urban flooding across Dakshina Kannada. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the red alert for the coastal region for the next five days, as emergency teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

In Mangaluru, severe waterlogging has crippled traffic at major junctions such as Kottara, Malemar, and Mahaveera Circle, while minor flooding has inundated areas like Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, and Kodialbail (West). Surrounding localities including Thokkottu, Goodinabali, Marakada, and Panambur are also submerged.

Reports of landslides in hilly terrains have prompted authorities to issue precautionary closures. Acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K ordered all Anganwadi centers to remain shut, citing public safety. Schools operating from unstable buildings are also being evacuated as a preventive measure.

Rainfall has surpassed 150 mm in multiple areas within a 24-hour period. Notably:

Bellare (Sullia): 200.5 mm

Sarapady (Bantwal): 190 mm

Belandur (Puttur): 190 mm

To manage the escalating situation, one NDRF team has been stationed in Puttur, while two SDRF teams are active in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya. Panchayat development officers have been directed to implement immediate relief measures, with rescue boats and JCBs on standby.

Elsewhere in Uttara Kannada, landslides have been reported near Kumta, and rising river levels around Belthangady have put low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Amid public distress, authorities have sought urgent intervention from NHAI after ongoing highway construction allegedly led to water entering residential areas. Meanwhile, rough sea conditions have forced early-returning fishing boats back to New Mangalore Port.

With more rainfall expected in the next 48 hours, officials remain on high alert, urging citizens to stay indoors and follow weather advisories.

Media Release
May 26,2025

NRIbengaluru2.jpg

Bengaluru: In a heartfelt appeal to the state government, the Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka (GRA), led by former NRI Sayed Shahul Hameed, met with Ms. Arathi Krishna, Deputy Chairperson of the Karnataka State NRI Forum, to address the mounting challenges faced by Gulf returnees. The meeting took place at her office in Vikas Soudha, where several returnees shared their struggles after spending decades working in the Gulf region.

The Association painted a grim picture of the financial, social, health-related, and educational hardships that returning expatriates are grappling with daily. Despite years of hard-earned income abroad, many find themselves back home in Karnataka without jobs, proper healthcare, or any support system to help them reintegrate into society.

“These are individuals who have contributed to the economy through remittances and built a life of dignity for their families. But on returning home, they are left in the lurch,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates. “They need urgent intervention—not just promises.”

India’s financial growth over the decades has been significantly bolstered by NRI remittances, with contributions from Gulf-based NRIs playing a central role. Their remittances were once considered the backbone of the country’s economic structure. Yet, in stark contrast, when these same individuals return to their homeland after years of service abroad, they find no dedicated government scheme or support mechanism in place to assist them with even their basic financial needs.

The meeting underlined that economic instability is one of the most pressing concerns. Returnees often lack the skills needed for local job markets or face age-related barriers, leaving them unemployed or underemployed. The absence of state-supported rehabilitation programs has forced many families into distress, struggling to meet even the basic necessities.

Adding to their woes are social reintegration problems and healthcare issues. Many returnees suffer from chronic illnesses accumulated over years of labor-intensive jobs abroad, yet they remain uninsured and underserved in Karnataka’s healthcare system.

In response, the Gulf Retirees Association has been running health camps, awareness programs, and counselling sessions, but they stress that community efforts alone are not enough. The state government must set up systematic support structures.

As a constructive step, the delegation submitted a formal memorandum to L.K. Atheeq, Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, urging immediate policy action and the creation of a comprehensive welfare program for Gulf returnees.

The Association also urged the Karnataka government to take inspiration from the state of Kerala, which has implemented a model support program through NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs). Kerala’s initiative—NDPREM (NORKA Department Project for Returned Emigrants)—has set a benchmark by offering financial aid, skill development, health services, and entrepreneurial support to returning NRIs.

“It’s high time Karnataka emulated Kerala’s vision and empathy. Our returnees are our citizens—neglecting them is not just a policy failure; it’s a humanitarian one,” said Shahul Hameed and other GRA delegates.

The Gulf Retirees Association Karnataka has been working under the presidentship of Haji Hamza Mithur for the past two years. The Association’s office is located at Kankanady Kunnil Complex, and it continues to support the rehabilitation and well-being of Gulf returnees.

Details of GRA Delegates Present at the Meeting:

•    SAYED SHAHUL HAMEED – Vice President
•    MOHAMMED HUSSAIN ARAKI – Vice President
•    YOUSUF ARALDAKA – Joint Secretary
•    IBRAHIM UPPINANGADI – Joint Secretary
•    BAVA ABDUL QADIR – Treasurer

The time to act is now. The voices of these returnees echo into a deeper truth—that those who once carried the weight of the country’s economic hopes must not be forgotten when they return home.

NRIbengaluru1.jpg

NRIbengaluru.jpg

