  1. Home
  2. 'Don't sensationalise': SC refuses to give specific date to hear a plea against Karnataka HC verdict on hijab

'Don't sensationalise': SC refuses to give specific date to hear plea against Karnataka HC verdict on hijab

News Network
March 24, 2022

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to give any specific date to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat mentioned one of the cases on behalf of a petitioner, a Muslim girl student, and sought urgent listing of the matter. Kamat insisted that exams were approaching and urged the court for an urgent hearing on the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said this has nothing to do with the exams. The Chief Justice told Kamat not to sensationalise the matter.

Kamat contended that the girl students were not being allowed to enter the schools, and they will lose one year. However, the bench moved on to the next item.

On March 16, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which held that wearing of hijab by the Muslim women does not form a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

Then, senior advocate Sanjay Hedge, representing the petitioners, mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. Hedge said there was urgency in the matter, as several girls have to appear in exams. The bench said others have also mentioned and the court will look into the matter.

Hedge had insisted that the exams are starting and there was urgency in the matter.

The bench said it needed time and it would post the matter for hearing. After brief submissions, the bench said the court may list it after Holi vacations. "Give us time, we'll post the matter," said the bench.

The plea filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed and Rahamathullah Kothwal said the high court order creates an unreasonable classification between the Muslim and the non-Muslim female students, and thereby is in straight violation of the concept of secularism which forms the basic structure of the Indian Constitution. The petitioners are Mohamed Arif Jameel and others.

The plea said: "The impugned order is also in sheer violation of the Article 14, 15, 19, 21 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and also violates the core principles of the International Conventions that India is a signatory to."

It further added, "Being aggrieved by the impugned Government Order, as it is in violation of Indian constitution, the petitioner had approached the Hon'ble High Court by way of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition challenging the validity of the same.

"The Hon'ble High Court vide the impugned order had sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student-women by upholding the impugned Government Order which bars Muslim women from wearing the hijab and pursue their education. It is hereby submitted that the right to wear hijab is an 'essential religious practice' and falls within the ambit of the right of expression guaranteed by Article 19 (1) (a), the right to privacy and also the Freedom of Conscience under Article 25 of the Constitution. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid 'law'."

Another plea, filed by two Muslim students, Manan and Niba Naaz, through advocate Anas Tanwir, said: "The petitioners most humbly submit that the High Court has erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 19,2022

chikkamagluru.jpg

Untimely rains wreaked havoc in parts of Karnataka besides leaving one person dead in last two days. Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts witnessed heavy rains on Friday. Rains lashed in some of these areas on Saturday too. 

Ravi Neelappa Bolammanavar (48), a resident of Kondoji village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district was killed in lightning strike. The incident occurred when was offering fodder to cattle. He was rushed to community health centre at Akkialur, but he was declared dead on arrival. 

A tree came crashing down on an electricity supply wire killing a monkey and disrupting power supply. About 15 electricity poles collapsed at villages in the taluk. 

Amusement cradles installed as part of Marikambadevi temple broke away due to gusty winds at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district after it began raining around 5.50 pm. Roof-top sheets of many stalls near the temple were blown away damaging materials and destroying eatables. Hundreds of people took shelter at various structures.

A tree came crashing down at Mundgod town affecting vehicular movement for a while.

Chikkamagaluru district received heavy rains coupled with gusty winds around evening. People welcomed the downpour as it provided relief from scorching summer heat. An average rainfall of 15 mm has been recorded.

Areca trees broke due to gusty winds. Trees fell on electricity lines in some places. 

It also rained in Hubballi for 20 minutes, at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district and Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 20,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 20: RSS veteran Prabhakar Bhat Kalladka today launched a verbal Hindutva war against minority religions of the country and went on to claim that saffron will be the national flag of India in future. 

Addressing a Hindutva foot march to Karnika Koragajja's shrine at Kuthar on the outskirts of the city, the he also suggested the government to intensify Hindutva drive. “If majority of MPS vote for change of national flag in the lower and upper houses of the parliament then the flag can be changed. If this continues in this manner, Hindu society will unite," he said. 

Hailing ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie, Bhat said that that Quran and Bible, the holy books of Muslims and Christians, teach violence. “Do Quran and Bible teach killing and raping innocents? If yes, then they should be changed without delay," he said.  

“If anyone thinks that communal harmony and peace exhibited by Hindus is their weakness, then it will not go on for long. They went to court, in the name of Hijab. But they are not accepting the verdict. They protested and openly criticised the court verdict. They do not value friendship also in front of religion. Their aim is to form a Muslim country,” he complained. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 17,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Thursday told the Assembly that the government will consider giving an opportunity to students who missed their exams because of the hijab controversy. But, there is a catch. 

“Students can be allowed for re-exams only if they missed the main exams that were held before the High Court issued an interim order. We can consider them missing the exams as either innocence or ignorance,” Madhuswamy said. 

“But, students who missed the exams even after the interim order came out saying [hijab] is more important cannot be allowed. Because, they defied the court order,” Madhuswamy said. 

The interim order came on February 11 barring students from wearing any religious clothing until the final order, which came out on March 15. 

Madhuswamy was responding in Zero Hour to Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s request that the state government should provide another opportunity to those girls who missed exams and are ready to write them without the hijab. 

"No citizen can defy the court order. Appealing against an order is their civil right," Madhuswamy said. “Until a decision is taken by the Supreme Court, the state government is bound to implement the High Court order.” 

Madhuswamy said that there were precedents where court orders were opposed in the past - Cauvery water dispute and when forest brigand Veerappan took thespian Dr Rajkumar as hostage. 

“During the Dr Rajkumar hostage crisis, we went to the Supreme Court seeking permission to release some convicts. The court asked us to go home if we can’t rule. So, complying with court orders is administration of law-and-order,” he explained. 

Madhuswamy also said the government will take the bandh call by minority organisations seriously and ensure that the High Court order is implemented. 

Bhat demanded action against students protesting the High Court order. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar backed him. “Is there no value for the High Court order," he asked, noting that the order was being criticised and opposed. "Such moves will create anarchy. Government should take action (against the bandh)."

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said appealing against the High Court order is in itself a sign of disapproval. “But, the government can’t stop a peaceful protest, which is their right,” he said. Shettar argued that it would amount to contempt of court and set a wrong precedent. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.