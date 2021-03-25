  1. Home
  2. Economic hardship won’t stop nourishment of Tulu, says Academy chief

March 26, 2021

academy1.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Despite the economic hardship, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will continue to honour and reward those who strive to nurture language and culture. Including the new media award, awards will be presented in five categories, said Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayananda G. Kathalsar.

During his presidential speech after the inauguration of the new office for the Tulu Postgraduate studies centre at University College Mangaluru here on Thursday, he added, “It is challenging to pay remuneration to Tulu teachers, however, the academy's program will continue to promote the language.” The program was jointly organised by the Mangalore University Tulu PG Study Centre and University Evening College. 

In his inaugural speech, Senior Physician Dr. Vamana Shenoy said that along with pride, continues learning can develop a language.  Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy President Dr. Jagadish Pai declared that Konkani Sahithya Academy fully supports the process of adding Tulu to the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Udupi Tulu Koota Honorary President Dr.  Bhaskarananda Kumar promised to provide all assistance, including books for the study centre.

Entrepreneur Sunil Achar, Mangalore University's Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Tulu Peetha Advisory Council Member Praveen Kumar, Bhaskarananda Kumar, and Prasad Rai of Kallimaru Guthu were felicitated. Mangalore University Syndicate Members Dr. Mohan Padiwal, K Ramesh, Ravichandra PM, Ravindranath Rai, Vivekananda Paniyala, Evening College Principal Dr. Subhashini Srivatsa were present among others.

Tulu Postgraduate Centre Coordinator Dr. Madhava M K welcomed the guests. Student Pradhyoth Hegde introduced the activities of the department. Tulu teacher Subhashchandra Kanvatheertha offered the vote of thanks. Prashanthi Shetty mastered the event.

March 15,2021

DKS-SRK.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 15:  Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar today met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar amid talks that the actor’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar would join the party. 

Shivarajkumar held talks with Shivakumar at the latter's Sadashivanagar residence. 

Shivakumar declined to reveal the contents of their meeting. “I have the highest respect for (Shivarajkumar’s) family. That family is an asset to the state and the nation. We have a personal relationship,” Shivakumar said. 

Asked about Geetha joining the party, Shivakumar did not say anything concrete. “Wait and see,” he said. “I can’t speak on her behalf.” 

Geetha is the daughter of the former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga as a JD(S) candidate. 

Last week, Geetha’s brother Madhu Bangarappa decided to leave the JD(S) and join the Congress. “You can consider Geetha as a part of the Congress,” Madhu had said. 

News Network
March 19,2021

Samia Suluhu Hassan.jpg

Dar Es Salaam, Mar 19: Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, made history on Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania's first female president at the government offices of State House in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city.

Dressed in a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, Hassan took the oath of office, vowing to uphold the constitution of the country. The inauguration was witnessed by the East African country's chief justice and members of the Cabinet.

Tanzania's former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Jakaya Kikwete and Abied Karume were also present.

The ceremony was held indoors and no one wore a facemask to protect against Covid-19. Hassan then went outside to inspect a military parade.

News Network
March 22,2021

woman.jpg

Kozhikode, Mar 22: As 58-year old Noorbeena Rasheed travels through the pocket roads of Kozhikode city seeking votes, the quite common question she is facing is not about her assurances, but why it took a gap of 25 years for the Indian Union Muslim League to field a woman candidate for the Assembly election fray.

“I am fed up replying to this query again and again. Everything has its own time. That’s how we should be seeing it,” Rasheed said.

While there was a general perception that the orthodox Muslims may not prefer Noorbeena making it to the Assembly marking history as the first women MLA from the Indian Union Muslim League, an ordinary voter of the Panniyankara in Kozhikode city commented as Rasheed passed by, “She is as bold as a man. We had experienced it while she was the ward councillor,” said the voter.

Even as Rasheed is highly confident of winning the elections, some recent opinion polls suggested that it might not be a cakewalk for her.

The Kozhikode South constituency from which Rasheed is seeking mandate is IUML’s sitting seat. Party senior leader M K Muneer won in the last two elections. However, prior to that LDF’s coalition partner, Indian National League’s PM A Salam won from the region, which was then known as Kozhikode-II. This time INL’s Ahamed Devarkovil is contesting as an LDF candidate. 

Rasheed is a two-time councillor of Kozhikode and hence a quite familiar person. She was also among the founders of the Indian Union Women’s League.

“I had been working for the party and the people, especially for women empowerment of the women. I was not working with the aim of getting any seats and I will continue to do my best for the progress of women,” he said.

The IUML is hopeful that Rasheed's candidature would highlight a progressives stature of the party and it would help attract the young generations to the party.

In 1996 Khamarunissa Anwar was fielded by the IUML at Kozhikode - II seat. Thereafter no women were given seats in Assembly polls by the IUML. This time there was strong demand from within the IUML, especially women, for the representation of women among the candidates.

