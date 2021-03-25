Economic hardship won’t stop nourishment of Tulu, says Academy chief

Mangaluru, Mar 26: Despite the economic hardship, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy will continue to honour and reward those who strive to nurture language and culture. Including the new media award, awards will be presented in five categories, said Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayananda G. Kathalsar.

During his presidential speech after the inauguration of the new office for the Tulu Postgraduate studies centre at University College Mangaluru here on Thursday, he added, “It is challenging to pay remuneration to Tulu teachers, however, the academy's program will continue to promote the language.” The program was jointly organised by the Mangalore University Tulu PG Study Centre and University Evening College.

In his inaugural speech, Senior Physician Dr. Vamana Shenoy said that along with pride, continues learning can develop a language. Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy President Dr. Jagadish Pai declared that Konkani Sahithya Academy fully supports the process of adding Tulu to the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. Udupi Tulu Koota Honorary President Dr. Bhaskarananda Kumar promised to provide all assistance, including books for the study centre.

Entrepreneur Sunil Achar, Mangalore University's Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Tulu Peetha Advisory Council Member Praveen Kumar, Bhaskarananda Kumar, and Prasad Rai of Kallimaru Guthu were felicitated. Mangalore University Syndicate Members Dr. Mohan Padiwal, K Ramesh, Ravichandra PM, Ravindranath Rai, Vivekananda Paniyala, Evening College Principal Dr. Subhashini Srivatsa were present among others.

Tulu Postgraduate Centre Coordinator Dr. Madhava M K welcomed the guests. Student Pradhyoth Hegde introduced the activities of the department. Tulu teacher Subhashchandra Kanvatheertha offered the vote of thanks. Prashanthi Shetty mastered the event.