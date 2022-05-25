  1. Home
ED files chargesheet against Karnataka Cong chief DKS in PMLA case

May 26, 2022

Bengaluru, May 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet under the anti-money laundering law against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and others, officials said on Thursday.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court, they said.

The federal probe agency had in September 2018 registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, A Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and other people.

The case was based on an Income Tax Department chargesheet filed against Shivakumar and others before a court in Bengaluru for alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Shivakumar, 60, was arrested by the ED in this case in 2019, and a number of people and associates, including his daughter Aisshwarya and Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar, were questioned by the agency.

The Congress leader, a former cabinet minister of Karnataka, is out on bail in the money laundering case.

May 14,2022

Abu Dhabi: The Supreme Council of the UAE on Saturday elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as the President of the UAE.

The Federal Supreme Council today unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Council held a meeting on Saturday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said that according to Article 51 of the Constitution, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected as the President of the UAE to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Following the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Tweeting on the occasionm, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: "Today, the Federal Supreme Council elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the UAE President. Mohammed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us. He is the protector of our union. We congratulate and pledge allegiance to him and our people pledge allegiance to him. The whole country will be led by him to take it new heights of glory and happiness".

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the great trust the Supreme Council Members placed in him, praying to Allah Almighty to guide and help him assume this great responsibility.

May 19,2022

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the result for SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 19. 

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh released the SSLC exam 2022 merit list, along with the result. This year, a total 85.63 per cent students cleared the exams successfully.

The SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2022 is now available on the official website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and private website- manabadi.co.in. 

The students can check the result and download the marksheet using the registration number/ roll number. The minimum passing marks in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 per cent.

As many as 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC exams last year which was conducted between March 28 and April 11.

Last year, a total of 99.9 per cent of students passed in the SSLC, Class 10 exam; the result was announced on August 9. The board last year did not release a separate merit list, a total of 157 students scored 625 out of 625, 289 students got 623 marks and 43 students secured 622 marks.

May 12,2022

Mumbai, May 12: Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said on May 12. He was 52.

"Latke died late night on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the functionary said.

Mr. Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from the Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city. Prior to his becoming an MLA, Latke was also a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

His mortal remains are likely to be brought back to Mumbai on May 12.

"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring back his body. We hope that the mortal remains would be brought back on Thursday," the Sena functionary added.

Expressing grief over Mr. Latke's death, party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him for his work during the pandemic and his connection with the people from his constituency.

"Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of Shri Ramesh Latke ji. His constant energy, his dedicated work during COVID & his connect with the constituency was immense. He will be missed& he has gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she tweeted.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said in a tweet, "Shocked to hear the news of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke's sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting. He was a friend beyond party lines. Unbelievable!!"

The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.

