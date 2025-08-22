  1. Home
  2. ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA, others in 'illegal' betting case

News Network
August 22, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in multiple states as part of an alleged illegal betting-linked money laundering case against Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy', his brother and some others, official sources said.

Veerendra, 50, is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA on the ED action that came on the last day of the state assembly session.

At least 30 locations in Chitradurga district, Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Mumbai and Goa were covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Five casinos in Goa named Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino were also raided, they said.

The ED sources said the searches are being conducted in a case related to "illegal" online and offline betting.

Veerendra, according to the sources, is accused of running online betting sites like King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, Rathna Gaming etc. and his brother K C Thippeswamy is alleged to be "operating" three business entities from Dubai named Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9Technologies.

These entities are "related" to the call centre services and the gaming business of Veerendra.

The premises of a man named Anil Gowda, brother of Kusuma H (who unsuccessfully contested the Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly seat on a Congress ticket), in Bengaluru were also covered, according to the agency sources.

News Network
August 9,2025

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has secured the overall second rank among 18 large and mid-sized states with a population of over one crore in delivering justice, according to the India Justice Report 2025.

The state rose from fifth place in 2022, while Karnataka claimed the top spot in 2025.

The state also ranked fourth in the ‘prisons’ category and fifth in ‘legal aid,’ the report said.

"We are delighted with this dramatic turnaround in our ranking. We are committed to being No. 1 in the next ranking," said TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari.

The IJR combines the latest official statistics from government sources with data from the four pillars of justice delivery—police, judiciary, prisons, and legal aid.

Each pillar was analysed through indicators such as budgets, human resources, workload, diversity, infrastructure, and trends against the state’s declared standards and benchmarks, the report added.

Andhra Pradesh ranked second also under the police pillar, followed by fifth place in the judiciary and legal aid.

According to IJR 2025, Andhra Pradesh spends the highest amount on inmates, at Rs 2.6 lakh annually per inmate, or Rs 733 daily, with a prison population of 7,200.

The report noted that both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana do not record overcrowding in prisons, with no facility exceeding 250 per cent occupancy.

Under legal aid, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments contribute over 80 per cent of their respective legal aid budgets, with 100 per cent fund utilisation reported in 2022-23.

However, Andhra Pradesh reported 89 per cent utilisation of The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) funds, compared to Telangana’s 61 per cent, the report said.

On gender and caste representation, Andhra Pradesh has recorded over a 10 per cent shortfall in SC officers since 2016, while vacancies among ST constables rose from six per cent in 2019 to 11 per cent in 2022.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported over 50 per cent women's representation in district courts. Andhra Pradesh also boasts the highest ratio of women in the police force nationally, at 22 per cent.

The state logged a 21 per cent vacancy rate among constables and 10 per cent among officers in the police department.

The IJR highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has one of the lowest vacancy rates for district judges at 12 per cent as of 2025. However, High Court judge vacancies have increased to 19 per cent since 2022.

Reflecting on the report, retired Justice Madan B Lokur said, "The fourth edition of the India Justice Report points out that improvements remain few and far between in the absence of adequate attention to resources. Alas, the burden continues to remain on the individual seeking justice, not the state to provide it." Initiated by Tata Trusts and first published in 2019, the IJR is a collaboration among the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, and others.

Based on 24 months of quantitative research, the 2025 edition tracks the performance of states in strengthening justice delivery systems and their capacity to provide mandated services effectively.

"As India moves forward into a hundred years as a democratic, rule-of-law nation, the promise of rule of law and equal rights will remain hollow unless underwritten by a reformed justice system," said Maja Daruwala, chief editor of IJR.

The report reiterated the need for immediate and foundational reforms, highlighting urgent vacancy fillings and increased representation.

To ensure irreversible change, it emphasised that justice delivery should be designated an essential service.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 19,2025

Local Gaza authorities say the Israeli military has killed another Palestinian journalist in the strip, bringing the death toll to 239 since the occupying Tel Aviv regime launched its all-out onslaught on the blockaded territory in early October 2023.

A medical source stated that at least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday.

Local Palestinian outlets reported that journalist Islam al-Koumi was among the victims.

This comes as the remains of a journalist from Gaza were uncovered weeks after an Israeli strike claimed her life.

Marwa Musallam was buried under the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in July. Her cries for help went unanswered amid pleas to pressure Israel to allow rescuers to reach her.

Musallam’s remains were discovered 45 days later.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) has requested suggestions from reporters, editors, and rights specialists to investigate innovative methods for safeguarding Palestinian journalists in Gaza.

In a recently introduced feature, the CRJ has advocated for a courageous, innovative strategy aimed at protecting reporters on the ground, who are confronted with assassinations and smear campaigns due to the deterioration of legal and institutional safeguards.

The proposals included sanctions against Israeli officials, media strikes, coordinated blackouts, and charges of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

“Journalists in Western newsrooms could strike. They could refuse to work until some sort of substantive demand for a policy change at these institutions is fulfilled,” Drop Site News’s Sharif Abdel Kouddous said.

“What could this policy change be? Perhaps a disclaimer at the bottom, or within, every article that quotes Israeli authorities that Israel has killed far more journalists in Gaza than anywhere in the world since the Committee to Protect Journalists started keeping records, and therefore the veracity of any statement is dubious.”

As Israel persists in prohibiting foreign journalists from accessing the coastal territory, Palestinian reporters continue to be the exclusive source of firsthand reporting from within the conflict zone.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern over the continued assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli forces while carrying out their duties.

The federation emphasized that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a clear violation of international laws and norms, and comes in the context of Israeli violations of freedom of the press and media, and its policy of confiscating the truth, gagging, covering up its daily violations, and preventing them from reaching global public opinion.

The Israeli military has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, dismissing international appeals for a ceasefire. The war has killed at least 62,004 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

The unrelenting airstrikes have also ravaged the region and caused significant food shortages.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the besieged coastal territory.

