Education minister seeks report on teaching at Arabic schools in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 28: B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy has sought a report on teaching at Arabic schools in Karnataka expressing suspicion that all students in those schools may not have access to education facilities that are at par with other schools.
“There are 106 aided and 80 non-aided Arabic schools in the state. There are allegations that teaching at these schools is not carried out according to the syllabus prescribed by the education department. The matter is being looked into by the department,” he said.
Nagesh alleged that sciences and other languages were also not being taught in many of these schools. He claimed that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools.
Approximately, 27,000 students enrol at Arabic schools in the state every year. But only 2,000 of them make it to the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) level, he said. “In many schools, there is a huge difference in the number of students enrolled and attending. This should not happen,” he said.
