  2. Eid al-Fitr in coastal Karnataka on May 13

May 11, 2021

Mangaluru, May 11: The top religious leaders of coastal Karnataka have announced that the Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13.

Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, was the first to confirm that no new moon was sighted in the region on May 11. 

“We have not received the news of new moon sighting from anywhere in the region. Hence it was decided to continue fasting on May 12 and observe Eid al-Fitr,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani, the Qadhi of the composite Jama’at of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga, also issued a similar statement.

Both the clerics have urged the Muslims to follow the guidelines issued by the government and observe festival in a simple manner. 

May 5,2021

Mangaluru, May 5: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he was awaiting directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whether or not a full-fledged lockdown should be imposed in the state to bring Covid-19 under control. 

“The country’s PM is scheduled to speak...whatever he says and decides, we will have to implement. We’re waiting for his directions. Based on his directives, we will decide in the evening,” Yediyurappa told reporters on the sidelines of former chief minister KC Reddy’s 119th birth anniversary. 

Speculation is rife that Karnataka might consider extending its ‘close down’ beyond May 12, when it is scheduled to end. The 2-week ‘close down’, which is akin to a lockdown, prohibits movement of people and essential shops are allowed to operate only for a few hours in the morning.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments to consider imposing a ban on mass gatherings and super-spreader events, as well as bring about a lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus "in the interest of public welfare".

May 4,2021

Kalaburgi, May 4: At least 13 patients have lost their lives in three hospitals of Kalaburagi in two days. Merely a day after nine deaths were reported at a hospital in the district due to shortage of oxygen, four more patients succumbed at a taluk hospital in Afzalpur area early on Tuesday as O2 cylinders did not arrive on time.

The district administration, however, claimed that patients died as they failed to respond to the treatment and the health department had ensured supply of medical oxygen to the government facility.

Deputy commissioner (DC) V V Jyothsna, during a press conference, claimed that Afzalpur hospital has sufficient number of cylinders and there was no shortage at all. Two male and two female patients who died were on oxygen support.

"Of the four deceased, two were confirmed Covid-19 patients. They died of other health complications. The taluk hospital had enough oxygen stock. If there was a shortage of oxygen, the hospital staff would have called us. But there was no shortage," she said.

However, Prashant Patil, an advocate from Afzalpur, whose client' brother was among the dead, said the DC' claims were far from the truth.

Patil said there was oxygen at the hospital in the evening. But during the late hours, the hospital ran out of its oxygen stock.

The hospital was expecting oxygen supply during the late hours but cylinders did not arrive. All the four patients were desperately in need of oxygen support. They died in the morning, Patil said.

Afzalpur taluk health officer Ratnakar Toran claimed that earlier, he had mistakenly said that the deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply.

"I made the statement by mistake. But the patients were on oxygen support. There was no shortage," Toran claimed.

Chittapur MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said one of the family members reached out to him.

The family member complained that the patient died due to lack of medical oxygen. He also alleged that the cylinders are being pushed into black market due which district is facing shortage.

On Tuesday morning, the Kalaburagi district police booked Vijay Oxy and Indl Gases for supplying oxygen cylinders illegally to hospitals outside the state.

Earlier, nine persons, including the wife of a doctor, died in Kalaburagi district reportedly due to lack of oxygen. While five died at a private hospital in Kalaburagi city, four died in an Aland hospital. District health officer and private hospital management denied they died due to shortage of oxygen.

Among the dead in Kalaburagi was Arundhathi Patil, 53, wife of general physician Dr CS Patil. Sources said the 60-yearold doctor watched as his wife died due to lack of oxygen at Anand Hospital. Hospital chief Dr Anand Pujari confirmed that they “could not do anything due to non-availability of oxygen”.

May 9,2021

May 9: Dr Anil Kumar Rawat, a prominent surgeon in Delhi passed away yesterday because of covid-19 despite being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. 

Before he was put on a ventilator at Delhi’s Saroj Hospital, 58-year-old Rawat had told a colleague: “I will come out of this. I have been vaccinated, I will come out.” 

Rawat, who had been with the hospital since its inception in 1996, was described as a “thorough gentleman” and a “jovial colleague” by those who had worked with him.

He had received the second shot of the Covishield vaccine at the beginning of March, said Dr P K Bhardwaj, the chief executive director of Saroj Hospital, who had known Dr Rawat since 1994.

“He was like my elder son. He passed MS surgery from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, and started his career in my unit from RB Jain hospital in 1994. He remained with me till his last breath,” Dr Bhardwaj said.

After contracting Covid about 10-12 days ago, Dr Rawat was initially in home isolation but had to be shifted to the hospital when his oxygen level started dipping.

Dr Bhardwaj said his team tried all that was possible to save him and even considered a lung transplant: “We gave him whatever was needed. We did everything possible… It’s a huge loss. So many doctors and healthcare staff are falling sick, even after being vaccinated, but they are recovering after having mild symptoms. This is the first death at present of a doctor who was fully vaccinated.”

Dr Rawat is survived by his wife, who is also a doctor in the gynaecology department at Saroj Hospital, and his daughter.

Dr Akash Jain, a surgeon at the hospital, who had known Dr Rawat for 16 years and was with him till Saturday morning, said he was put on a ventilator two days ago and had developed severe pneumonia leading to respiratory failure.

“He was like a younger brother to me. It’s a loss that’s hard to explain… I was with him till his last breath. He was a fighter. Before he was put on a ventilator, he said to me ‘I’ll come out of this. I have been vaccinated, I’ll come out’,” Dr Jain said.

Dr Rawat had been holding OPD consultations till about mid-April, his colleagues said, and would do surgery for Covid-negative patients.

His fellow surgeon Dr P K Gambhir, who was heading the unit Dr Rawat was in, said he had given him command over the unit for about 2-3 years considering that he was very competent.

“There was an occasion in the past where we had a difference of opinion in the management of a patient. It happens sometimes. I later realised, however, that what Dr Rawat was saying was right… He had earned the respect of everyone at the hospital because he was very helpful. If some staff faced financial difficulty, he stepped in to help them,” Dr Gambhir said.

He recalled that Dr Rawat’s daughter got married in November last year. “He went out of his way to do what he could for patients and everyone else… It’s a great loss; I will miss him. It’s not easy to forget someone like him.”

The death left the medical fraternity stunned given that it is rare for someone who has received both doses to develop severe symptoms.

