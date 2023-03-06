  1. Home
  'Embarrassed BJP exerting pressure on IT & Lokayukta to trap opposition leaders'

News Network
March 6, 2023

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 6: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday alleged the ruling BJP, which is embarrassed by corruption charges against one of its MLAs, is exerting pressure on Income Tax and Lokayukta officials to catch those from opposition parties in similar cases and to keep a strict vigil on people around certain leaders including him.

The Lokayukta last week recovered over Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son V Prashanth Madal, in an alleged bribery case, causing a huge embarrassment to the party ahead of the Assembly polls, due by May.

"They (BJP) are embarrassed, so pressure is being built on officers like those from Income Tax, Lokayukta and others to catch leaders from Congress and JD(S)," Shivakumar said.

Speaking reporters here, he said, officials have been asked to keep a strict vigil on those around him, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and its Working Presidents, among other leaders. "Some officers have such a large amount of money that, even Ministers don't have that much, money has been kept with some officers, we have all the information," he added. The Congress has called for a two-hour bandh on March 9 from 9 am to 11 am, as part of its fight against the ruling BJP over alleged corruption, following the Lokayukta raid.

February 28,2023
February 28,2023

SMR.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: The coastal city of Mangauru is all set to witness ‘Beary Mela – 2023’ from March 3 to 5 being hosted by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall. 

Dddressing press conference at press club here today BCCI chairman S M Rashid Haji said that the three-day event would be inaugurated by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Ravi Kumar M R and Mangaluru MLA U T khader would confer awards on achievers. MLC B M Farookh would inaugurated the exhibition of outlets. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan and city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain would be the chief guests on the occasion, said Mr Rashid Haji. 

Providing details of the event, he said, the event would be formally inaugurated at 5 p.m. on March 3 and the award ceremony would commence at 6:30 p.m. 

On the second day, i.e., on March 4, a women entrepreneurs’ meet would be held from 10 a.m. At 4 p.m. a discussion on family business would be held. At 6:30 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held. 

On the third day, i.e., on March 5, a job fest would commence at 10 a.m. A beary talent exhibition (Bol Beary Bol) would be held at 2 p.m. Beary cultural programmes would be held at 6.30 p.m. 

Beary Mela convenors Mansoor Ahmed and B M Mumtaz Ali and Secretary Nisar Mohammed Faqir were present at the press meet. 

News Network
March 3,2023

bribe.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 3: After arresting Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar MV, a chief accountant in BWSSB have conducted raids on his residence in Dollars Colony, the Lokayukta police seized around Rs 6 crore in cash from his residence. 

The police also conducted raid on the residence of IAS officer Mahesh M, managing director of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) in Banashankari, but nothing much was found at his residence.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were conducted late Thursday night and are continuing. 

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police after he accepted a Rs 40 lakh bribe in mStudio on Crescent Road on Thursday evening.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, and Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

The total amount seized in the trap and raid is around Rs 8.02 crore as of now. Both Prashanth and his father Madal Virupakshappa, chairman of KS&DL, are accused in the case.

According to sources, the police are going to serve notice to Virupakshappa after completing the raids and are going to question him.

The police are also verifying various documents belonging to the property of Prashanth a nd are also accessing the value of the goldjewellery, silver articles, other household articles, and movable assets.

The police are going to produce before a court Prashanth and four others arrested in the case including his relative Siddesh, his accountant Surendra, and Nikolas and Gangadhar, who had gone to give him Rs 72 lakh when Lokayukta police laid the trap.

Shreyas Kashyap, who runs a private firm supplying raw materials, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. Prashanth had demanded Rs 81 lakh bribe from Kashyap and his partner Murthy. He was caught accepting Rs 40 lakh of the total bribe, which is the 30 per cent commission for a contract for supplying raw materials to KS&DL. 

The bribe was demanded to release the purchase order. Prashanth had collected bribes on behalf of his father according to Lokayukta police.

News Network
March 6,2023

accident.jpg

Within five days of a senior woman's admission at hospital in the city of Madeenah after being fatally hit by an accident, the hospital personnel informed her Umrah agent in Jeddah and her compatriots that the medical insurance coverage of Saudi Riyals 100K has fully been utilized for her medical treatments. 

They also mentioned that the patient or her Umrah agent has to bear the further medical expenses from their own pockets since the insurance coverage was already used. As she is still required to be in ICU in the hospital for longer days, the continuing medical expenses in the hospital have to be borne by the patient's side to the tune of daily SAR. 15k to 20k, which is extremely huge amount to be afforded. 

The agent and other compatriots tried to airlift or shift her to other non-expensive or government hospital in Madeenah upon the request of her family in Bihar. However, the hospital refused to do so based on the extreme medical condition of the woman. 

Following their helplessness with the refusal of the hospital, her family in Bihar contacted Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, through one of their relatives in Riyadh and his neighbor, Mr. Altaf Mangaluru (Supercool) in Riyadh, to extend his help through the concerned agencies and CGI Jeddah.  

Accordingly, he contacted Consul General of India (CGI) in Jeddah, Shahid Alam, IFS, for his immediate intervention in this case. The CGI Jeddah took up the case on urgent basis and communicated with the concerned person in this regard. Since the patient is still in a critical condition in ICU, the CGI advised to continue her treatment in the same hospital and assured that all kinds of assistances and helps would be provided to the patient. 

Having satisfied with the assurance of helps by the CGI, the woman's family breathed a big sigh of relief and extended their wholehearted thanks to Shahid Alam for showing his personal intervention and his staffs in the CGI office. 

They also expressed their deep gratitude towards Hameed Padubidri for his immediate and timely humane gesture and action. Although the Umrah agent is helpful in this case, but Hameed Padubidri’s voluntary and rapid action as a community worker has been highly appreciated. 

Background 

Mrs Kherunnisa, aged about 78 yrs, w/o Huro Ansari, hailing from Sigarpur in Patna-Bihar, got an accident a week ago & was critically injured in Madeenah. 

She, her husband and other pilgrims came on Umrah visa packages to Makkah couple of weeks ago. They performed Umrah rituals successfully & after that, they left for Madeenah to visit the Prophet (Pbuh)'s Masjid & other Islamic historic places.

It's informed that when she was walking through one of the historical places (near Uhud mountain) in Madeenah, a speeding bus hit the woman causing serious injuries. It's told that her leg was crushed beneath the bus & was immediately admitted in Saudi German Hospital in Madeenah for the treatment. With the intervention & kind gesture of the CGI Jeddah, she has still been under proper treatment in the hospital. 

Her husband and other Umrah pilgrims were already sent to India as their visa was about to expire. The Umrah pilgrims, including the accident woman, were brought on Umrah visa by United Travels Agency in Jeddah. Mohammed Qurbani is the point of contact in United Agency, who is coordinating with the hospital. 

