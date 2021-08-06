  1. Home
  2. Eta variant of covid-19 found in Mangaluru - first case in Karnataka

Eta variant of covid-19 found in Mangaluru - first case in Karnataka

News Network
August 6, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 6: The south Indian state of Karnataka has seen its first Eta variant or B.1.525 case in the coastal Mangaluru.

"This case from Mangaluru and is a couple of weeks old. But this is not a variant of concern yet," said Dr Vishal Rao, member of the State Genomic Surveillance Committee.

Currently, we are pushing for the gap between samples being sent for genomic sequencing to result being conveyed to respective civic bodies of districts to three days. This will help us mount an appropriate public health response."

As of March 5, the Eta variant had been detected in 23 countries. The first cases were detected in December 2020 in the UK and Nigeria, and as of 15 February, it had occurred in the highest frequency in Nigeria.

As of 24 February 56 cases were found in the UK. Denmark, which sequences all its Covid-19 cases, found 113 cases of this variant from 14 January to 21 February, of which seven were directly related to foreign travel to Nigeria.

As of July 2021, UK experts are studying it to ascertain how much of a risk it could be. It is currently regarded as a "variant under investigation", but pending further study, it may become a "variant of concern".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is a distance learning national university located in Maidan Garhi, New Delhi, India., the university was established in 1985, after the Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). It is run by the central government of India, and with over 3 million students, claims to be the largest university in the world, has 21 schools and a network of 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres, it offers academic programs comprising courses at certificate, diploma and degree levels.  IGNOU offers 175 academic programs that comprise of 1,100 courses at degree, diploma and certificate course levels.  Today, IGNOU is considered as a University of International Standard and is recognised across the globe as a premier Open University.

Besides these courses, IGNOU also offers several non-accredited extension and skill-oriented programs. IGNOU also has 11 Divisions that are responsible for various activities. These include the Academic and Coordination Division, Administrative Division, Computer Division, Construction and Maintenance, Finance and Accounts Division, International Division, Library and Documentation Division, Material Production and Distribution, Planning and Development Division, Regional Services Division & the Student Registration and Evaluation division.

With an enrolment of over 3 million learners, IGNOU is one of the most sought-after varsities in India for a number of reasons. Not only the university offers you the flexibility to pursue your education at all levels (UG, PG, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post PG courses) simultaneously while being a part of a corporate or running a business, but also offers a plethora of programmes to choose from. Furthermore, what’s there to worry about when the programmes offered by IGNOU hold equal recognition and validity across the country. So if you are also eyeing a seat at IGNOU in the course of your choice, it’s imperative for you to stay updated with what’s new or what is happening at the university in terms of admission, registration, classes, etc. IGNOU admission cycles – January and July, now the IGNOU Admission July 2021 is open.

IGNOU Learning Support centre / Study Centre (1302) at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru

IGNOU study centre was established at St Aloysius College, Mangalore in 1988.  This centre has catered thousands of young men and women who belong to the working class / Entrepreneurs / Running the Family Business.  The study centre is currently activated for the under graduate programmes such as BA, B.Com, B.Com (F& CA), BCA, BSW, BTS; PG programmes such as – MCA (2 years), MBA, MBA (Banking & Finance), M.Com, M.Com (F&T), MSW, MSW (Counselling), MTTM (Tourism Management); MA (Economics / English / History / Political Science / Public Administration / Rural Development / Sociology); PG Diploma in CSR, PGDCA, PGDDM, PGDFM, PGDMM, PGDOM, PGDHRM, PGDIBO, Diploma in Creative Writing in English (DCE), Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education (DNHE), DWED, DCCE, DTS (Tourism Studies); Also several Certificate programmes are on offer.   New programmes are available such as Master in Entrepreneurship, BA & MA Psychology, PG Diploma in Applied Statistics, PG Diploma in IPR, DMOP.

The Centre has a good band of professional counsellors approved by IGNOU; Learner centric approach by the counsellors.  The Study materials are available in hard copy format as well as they are available at e-gyankosh; students are given career guidance and support for various programmes; Online Classes (offline classes after the covid 19 situation) are available to the students; project guidance and mentoring through expert guides.   Through various webinars of wide range of topics, students have been supported through various Government initiatives such as NPTEL and SWAYAM platforms.  These programmes are ideal for those who are working / having a business / Entrepreneurs / practicing as CA etc and wanted to upskill themselves, IGNOU is a best platform with variety of programmes with true value.  The programmes are been offered at a very minimal cost and highly supported by Govt of India.  

The July 2021 admission is open for the programmes.  The office is open from Monday- Friday (10:00 Am – 12:00; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM).  You may contact:  Coordinator, IGNOU Study centre, St Aloysius College, Light House Hill, Mangalore; Phone: 0824-2449734  E-mail :  [email protected]   

IGNOU.jpg

IGNOU1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.