  2. Ex-Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar apologises for controversial British proverb

Ex-Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar apologises for controversial British proverb

News Network
December 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 17: A day after he courted controversy over his remarks on rape, former Karnataka Speaker and senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar issued an apology on the floor of the House on Friday. 

Speaking at the start of the Assembly session on Friday, Kumar said, “If my remarks have hurt women, (or) if their feelings are hurt, I regret my remarks.” Kumar said that he had "just referred to a proverb" and his goal was not to insult women or the Assembly or to speak lightly (about rape). 

He said that the video of his comments in the House was aired out of context and "only a part was highlighted".

Kumar pointed out that even Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was a “co-accused”. But, Kageri did not apologise. 

“We’re one family. We also have family ties in our respective lives. I did say, “Let’s enjoy the situation”, to which Kumar said something that has become the subject of a controversy. This House, all of us, have respect for women. We’re committed to protecting that and increasing that,” Kageri said. 

Kageri did not allow Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle and other MLAs to speak on the issue. Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar, meanwhile, sought an apology to women from the entire Assembly for the remarks.

On Thursday, Kumar stirred a controversy on Thursday evening at the Assembly after he he told Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, “There’s a saying... when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are."

"If anyone is hurt…I am not ashamed to apologise," he said.

Following his remarks, Speaker Kageri said, "We are bound to uphold their (women's) dignity." He requested members of the House not to drag the controversy further. 
 

December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport, which has four common-use self-service kiosks, plans to increase the number in a phased manner.

A media statement said that MIA has four common-use self-service kiosks enabling flyers to print the boarding passes. Of them, three are enabled to print both the boarding pass and baggage tag.

The airport has definite plans to set up additional common-use self-service kiosks with the above feature, and they will be installed in a phased manner to decongest space opposite the check-in area, it said.

The presence of these kiosks helps the passengers to go contactless during the global pandemic. While these kiosks have been there before, they have gained wider acceptance among flyers in the Covid era, it said.

At present, Air India, Air India Express, GoFirst, and IndiGo have facilitated the use of these kiosks for their respective customers, the statement added.

December 4,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 4: Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that JD(S) would back BJP in local authorities constituencies of legislative council polls where it has not fielded candidates.

Speaking to media persons at Aangodu village in Davangere taluk on Saturday, he said BJP is facing the council polls in 20 constituencies out of 25. "I am hopeful that JD(S)would back BJP in the polls".

When questioned on cabinet expansion, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai may do it. 

On a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Midi and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Delhi, he said that there was no need to attach political meaning to it. 

On Chitradurga-Davangere legislative council polls, he said BJP nominee KS Naveen has lost the polls twice. There is sympathy for him. He is likely to win this time. 

December 8,2021

suicide.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: In an apparent case of murder-suicide, four members of a family were found dead in their house at Morgan’s Gate area in Mangaluru today morning. 

The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), his wife Vijayalaxmi (26), their daughter Sapna (8) and son Samarth (4). The family hailed from Sunaga village, Bilagi taluk in Bagalkote.

It is learnt that Nagesh was working as a driver while Vijayalaxmi was working as a security person. 

Sources said that the woman and two children died after consuming while the man hanged himself to death. 

Police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. It is suspected the woman and two children were given poison by the man before committing suicide. 

City police chief N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

