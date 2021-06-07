  1. Home
Explosion near international airport in Bengaluru injures six

News Network
June 7, 2021

Bengaluru, June 7: An explosion in a molten plastic paint machine near the underpass of the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport caused injury to six workers early Monday, the police said.

According to the airport police, two of the six workers, Ajay Kumar and Siraj are critical after suffering over 40 per cent burns.

The others were identified as Avinash, Goutam, Prashanth, Nagesh -- all have been admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The police said that the workers were using thermoplastic road marking machine to paint the zebra crossing and signages on the roads leading upto the airport terminal.

The exact cause of fire is still not known but prima facie investigations have revealed that a "substantial amount" of paint vapour and mist could have been released causing the accident.

"Perhaps storage of paint material, overspray could have drift into surrounding areas, mixing with the air and accumulating in enclosed or unventilated areas leading to a blast," the police explained.

The blaze spread to the underpass in no time. "Security guards rushed to the spot after hearing the workers' cries and took them to hospital. Fire-fighters soon arrived at the scene but it wasn't before two hours that they doused the flames," the police said.

This is the first fire accident to have happened during the construction of the airport's second terminal, which has been going on for the past few years.

The police said that they have registered a complaint against the company under contract for negligence and failure to take precautions for the safety of workers.

The Kempegowda International Airport, the third-biggest airport in India, began constructing a garden terminal called T2 to accommodate the increasing passenger traffic in 2019 but due to prolonged lockdown and outbreak of pandemic in March 2020, the project is likely to be completed in 2022 second quarter instead of March this year.

The terminal will feature trees, small gardens and ponds with local species of plants. It is expected to serve approximately 25 million passengers a year.

The terminal's design is inspired from Bengaluru's ubiquitous tag as a 'Garden City'.

Passageways throughout the terminal will connect the passengers with nature. The ceiling at the entrance, check-in and security area will feature hanging bells.

News Network
May 28,2021

Bengaluru, May 28: The Department of Pre-University Education is exploring the possibility of holding II PUC exams through online mode amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Officials are working on the feasibility of conducting tests online after several stakeholders flooded the department with suggestions for the same.

The department also received suggestions for slashing the duration of exams to 90 minutes, conducting exams only for major subjects and sticking to multiple-choice questions (MCQs). However, department sources said they are by and large considering holding exams via online mode.

"Infrastructure is the major challenge to hold online examinations. But we can collaborate with engineering colleges and PU colleges that have ready infrastructure," said an official.

The department had successfully delivered online question papers during 2019 supplementary exams. "We have realised that it is not a big task," the official said.

In the meantime, teachers and students are also ready for online exams.

Dr Supreeth B R, Secretary and principal of Oxford Independent PU college, Bengaluru, said, "Online mode of examination is 100% possible; only that the department has to keep separate portals ready for each subject." He added that there is a software to "check malpractice".

Prof Ninge Gowda, president of Karnataka State Pre University College Teachers Association, said, "When we have managed classes online, examinations are no big deal."

The way ahead

* Collaborate with colleges that have infrastructure to accommodate students
* Utilise services of faculties at degree and engg colleges to monitor students taking online exams from homes
* Create dedicated portal for each subject
* Provide only MCQs which will be easier during online mode
* Co-ordinate with network providers and electricity dept for uninterrupted supply
* Reduce exam duration to 90 minutes

News Network
June 1,2021

Bengaluru, June 1: Universities in Karnataka have collectively urged the state government to vaccinate college students at the earliest and said that they will be unable to start regular or offline classes for the academic year 2021-22 without students being vaccinated.

The varsities stuck to the online mode of teaching during the previous year. Their demand comes even as students going abroad for higher education have sought vaccination at the earliest in the wake of foreign universities mandating the same. 

Fr V M Abraham, Vice-Chancellor, Christ University said students can be invited to campus only if they had completed both doses of vaccination. “The university is even planning to conduct convocation only after all students are vaccinated. I think it is justified in the interest of everyone’s health and safety. Until then, the institution will stick to online classes,” he said.

M R Doreswamy, Chancellor, PES University had a similar view. Whether a student was from within the state or outside the country, vaccination should be mandatory before starting offline classes, he said. While urging the government to ensure vaccination for all college students at the earliest, Doreswamy said offline classes were necessary for effective learning. “Online classes cannot replace offline classes. It can only be a temporary solution,” he observed. 

Many universities in Karnataka, especially those in Bengaluru, also see a number of foreign students. “Those travelling to India for studies will be required to produce proof of vaccination,” said Dr N V H Krishnan, Registrar, Jain Deemed-to-be University. Once the lockdown is lifted, the university will give an option to students to choose between offline and online classes, he added. 

Government universities have different challenge to face. Many of them cater to a large number of rural students. Since rural Karnataka is now seeing a spike in cases, faculty in these universities have also urged the government to vaccinate students at the earliest. 

“Unless the government takes initiative in vaccinating all these students, it will be a challenge to conduct offline classes,” said University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar. While the university can comfortably conduct online classes for about eight weeks in a semester, it will have to go for offline classes for the rest. “Since there will be practical work, students need to come to the campus,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24,2021

Mangaluru, May 24: A personnel attached to Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. 

Meanwhile, six more persons attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.

He joined the service on November 10, 1997.

