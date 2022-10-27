  1. Home
  Finalise Karnataka poll candidates by November end: Siddaramaiah to Congress top brass

News Network
October 28, 2022

sidd.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. 

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said.

News Network
October 19,2022

dogs.jpg

Kalaburgi, Oct 19: The dead body of an elderly woman, who died after being abandoned at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Deval Ganagapur in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburgi district, has been eaten away by the stray dogs. 

Hindu devotees visiting Dattatreya temple in Deval Ganagapur - most of them from Maharashtra - abandon aged and mentally ill members of their family on the belief that they would be cured after a few days’ stay at the temple. The practice is in vogue for several years.

More than 100 such persons are staying at the pilgrimage centre. The taluk administration on Tuesday shifted around 25 of them to old age home. For the past two decades the temple trust has been performing last rites of the dead. 

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Girish Badole, who visited Ganagapur on Tuesday, said that aged persons are abandoned at the temple every full moon day. He said the officials of District Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department have been directed to register cases against persons abandoning elders at the temple.

Ganagapur police station sub-inspector Raju Rathod said that it was difficult to take action in such cases as the people leave their aged relatives at the temple during night. 

“We try to contact relatives if these abandoned senior citizens are able to provide their address and mobile number. Sometimes, these relatives will take them back home if they have recovered,” said Namdev Rathod, the executive officer of the temple.

The CEO directed the officials to install solar streetlights, provide drinking water and other facilities around the temple. He said the post mortem  has confirmed that dogs ate the dead body. 

Deputy Commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that he has directed District Senior Citizens Welfare Department to conduct a survey in Ganagapur and shift such people to old age homes.

News Network
October 15,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 15: A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar area in Dakshina Kannada district police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

News Network
October 27,2022

khanmodi.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindutva outfits in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindutva outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar said.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned," Gowda said. 

