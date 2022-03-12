  1. Home
  2. Former union minister CM Ibrahim, 73, quits Congress, likely to jump back to JD(S)

News Network
March 12, 2022

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) CM Ibrahim tendered his resignation from the Congress party and from his position as Legislative Council Member on Saturday, March 12.  

In a letter to the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi, CM Ibrahim said that he was resigning from the party and from his position as MLC with immediate effect. 

"I tender my resignation from the Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect. I am also forwarding my resignation Letter to the Membership of the Karnataka Legislative Council addressed to the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council through Siddaramaiah. Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the former MLC said in the letter.

The announcement comes six weeks after CM Ibrahim declared that he would be resigning from the party. The miffed leader said that one of the reasons for his resignation was the fact that he was overlooked for the position of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. 

"In the Karnataka Legislative Council if elections would had been held to select the opposition leader or if an opinion had been taken from all our party MLC's, then I would have been definitely elected since 18 members were supporting me but the party selected BK Hari Prased, the most junior member as the Opposition Leader," the letter said.

"Whenever I have raised some basic questions regarding the functioning and development of the party, I have not received proper response. Being a senior leader in the party, I could not speak to you or Sri Rahul Gandhi directly and place the facts before you, but it has to be routed through the In-charge General Secretaries and it is well-known to you how they respond which I do not want to elaborate," the letter to Sonia Gandhi said.

CM Ibrahim had earlier said he was in discussions with several political parties including Janata Dal (Secular), Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party. He is expected to join the Janata Dal (Secular) shortly, according to a source. 

The 73-year-old was first elected to the Karnataka Assembly in 1978 contesting on a Janata Party ticket. He rose to be a minister in the Karnataka government led by the late Gundu Rao. He later shifted to the Janata Dal (Secular) and was a minister and an associate of HD Deve Gowda, the party supremo. 

He held portfolios of Civil Aviation and Tourism and Information and Broadcasting in the Deve Gowda and Gujral government, formed respectively in 1996 and 1997 at the centre. After falling out with JD(S)' leadership, he re-joined the INC in 2008.

News Network
March 4,2022

Geneva/United Nations, Mar 4: India and Pakistan on Friday abstained in a vote in the UN Human Rights Council that has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.

The countries voting in favour included France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, UAE, UK and the US.

"The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” the Council tweeted.

India has abstained on two resolutions on Ukraine in the 15-nation Security Council and one in the 193-member General Assembly in the last one week.

The UN General Assembly this week overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine and demanded that Moscow “completely and unconditionally” withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine. India abstained on the resolution, which received 141 votes in favour, five against and a total of 35 abstentions.

News Network
March 12,2022

Washington, Mar 12: US President Joe Biden said he has moved 12,000 troops along the borders with Russia, such as Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania while asserting that Vladimir Putin will not be victorious in the war he has waged against Ukraine.

Addressing members of the House Democratic Caucus on Friday, Biden stressed over "not fighting a third World War in Ukraine" but avowed sending an "unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory".

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a group of 30 North American and European nations. According to NATO, its purpose "is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means."

Biden said the people of Ukraine have demonstrated remarkable bravery and courage in the face of a Russian military offensive but the security assistance that the US provides has been critical in their defence.

"And as we provide support to Ukraine, we're going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory with a united galvanized NATO," the US president said.

"That's why I've moved 12,000 American forces along the borders with Russia -- Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania et cetra... Granted, if we respond, it is World War three. But we have a sacred obligation on NATO territory... although we will not fight a third World War in Ukraine."

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent entities.

"The idea that we're going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews, just understand -- and don't kid yourself, no matter what you all say -- that's called World War Three," he said.

The US president said that he spent hours the alliance together -- the EU, NATO and including all those in Asia.

"As a result, we've been able to ramp up our economic pressure on Putin and further isolate Russia on the global stage," he said.

Biden said the G7 nations -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States -- made a move to remove the favoured nation status for Russia.

He claimed that as a result of the US-led sanctions, the economy of Russia is badly impacted.

"The totality of our economic sanctions and export controls are crushing the Russian economy. The Ruble has lost more than half its value."

"Moscow Stock Exchange is closed... why is it closed? Because the moment it opens, it will be disbanded. Credit rating agencies have downgraded Russia's government to junk status," Biden said.

He said that democracies are rising to the moment rallying the world for peace and security. "We are showing strength and we will never falter. Putin's war against Ukraine will never be a victory."

"I want to thank you for showing a unified front to the world. When Putin unleashed his assault, he thought he could divide NATO.

"He thought he could divide this country in terms of the parties. He thought he could divide Democrats and Republicans at home, but he failed," Biden told the members of the House Democratic Caucus.

News Network
March 12,2022

keiv.jpg

Air raid sirens have been heard across most cities in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying his country has "reached a strategic turning point" in the war with Russian forces appearing to regroup for a possible assault on Kiev.

Sirens started in the capital city, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country early Saturday, reports said.

Speaking in a video posted online, Zelensky urged Ukrainians to be patient, insisting the country will prevail despite reports of Russian forces striking near airports in the western part of Ukraine for the first time.

Zelensky implored those who have stayed to "hold on," adding, "Be sure to fight. Be sure to give your all strength." 

On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk airfields had been "put out of action" in missile attacks. 

Russia says it will halt the military operation instantly if Kiev meets Moscow's list of conditions, including that Ukraine never attempts to join NATO.

'Bennett wants us to surrender': Senior Kiev official

A Ukrainian government official said Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has urged Zelensky to accept his Russian counterpart’s demands.

The official sharply criticized Bennett's efforts at mediating the crisis, saying the prime minister was "using the mediation as an excuse to justify the fact that Israel is avoiding transferring military aid to Ukraine or joining the sanctions slapped on Russia".

The senior official, who spoke to the Walla and Haaretz news sites on condition of anonymity, said Bennett was serving as a mailbox between Ukraine and Russia.

“We do not need a mailbox. We have enough of these,” the official continued. “President Zelensky’s office does not believe this is the way to mediate. If Bennett wants to be neutral and mediate, we would like to see him appoint someone who will deal with the matter day and night to try and reach a compromise.”

Last week, Bennett and Putin discussed the Ukraine crisis in Moscow, followed by a phone call with Zelensky. In his last phone call with Zelensky, Bennett sought to persuade the Ukrainian president to accept Putin's offer, the official said, according to the Walla and Haaretz reports.

Russian demands that Ukraine be disarmed and accept neutral status.

