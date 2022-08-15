  1. Home
  Fresh stabbing adds fuel to the communal fire in Shivamogga

News Network
August 16, 2022

Shivamogga, Aug 16: The police today nabbed four persons in connection with the stabbing incident reported on August 15 after communal tension surfaced at the Ameer Ahmad circle in connection with the Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex banner row.

Meanwhile, another stabbing incident reported at Nehrunagar in Bhadravathi town, in which a Hindu youth was stabbed by a Muslim youth, has flared up communal tension in the district. 

However, police denied any link with the Shivamogga incident and clarified that the stabbing was motivated by a personal rivalry.

According to police, Sunil (28) is the victim and Mubarak (26) stabbed him when he was heading towards home. He sustained injuries on head, shoulder. Later, Mubarak was arrested.

Reacting to the incident, SP B M Laxmi Prasad said that the incident has no link with the communal tension in Shivamogga. 

"Sunil had threatened Mubarak on August 15, saying that he would inform the police about his gambling activities after capturing recordings of the same on his cell phone. The video of Mubarak's involvement in gambling activities subsequently went viral on social media. Enraged by this, Mubarak stabbed Sunil," he said.

News Network
August 11,2022

Lucknow, Aug 11: Apparently stung by conviction of one of its ministers and issuance of NBW against another, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is contemplating withdrawal of criminal cases against the ministers and ruling party legislators.

According to the sources, the process of withdrawal of criminal cases could soon be initiated after consultation with the law department. ''Only politically motivated cases will be withdrawn... serious cases will not be withdrawn... many of the cases against the ministers and party legislators were lodged during the governments of the opposition parties,'' said a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by local news papers.

The leader claimed that a majority of cases were ''politically motivated'' and there was nothing wrong in withdrawing them.

Of the 52 ministers in the UP cabinet, as many as 22 had criminal cases pending against them. A majority of them faced criminal cases in which they could get five-year prison terms if convicted. More than half of the 403 MLAs in the state assembly faced criminal cases. The ministers who faced criminal cases included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogendra Upadhyaya, Dharmpal Singh Nand Gopal Nandy and some others.

The state government had faced attacks from the opposition parties over the conviction of minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Rakesh Sachan under Arms Act by a Kanpur court and the issuance of NBW against minister and BJP's alliance partner Nishad Party's president Sanjay Nishad.

The SP and the Congress demanded immediate sacking of the ministers. 

News Network
August 16,2022

Shivamogga, Aug 16: A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes on Independence Day in Shivamogga, was shot in his leg by the police today morning. The police claimed that he tried to attack them when they went to detain him.

Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident.

Two men belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities - Prem Singh (aged 20) and Saddam – were hospitalized with injuries after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler and India’s first freedom fighter Tipu Sultan on Monday.

Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.

A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who allegedly stabbed Prem Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.

On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said. He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.

I-Day clash

Two people were injured on Monday as two groups clashed over displaying banners of their leaders at Amir Ahmed Circle on BH Road to mark Independence Day in the city.

Police sources said that a group of activists from Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations led by BJP leader Deen Dayal erected a banner of Hindutva leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at the circle, an area known to be communally sensitive, around 2.30 pm. The police managed to seize the banner with the help of corporation officials after a brief altercation with the group.

Meanwhile, Muslim youths gathered at the circle and insisted that they be allowed to erect a Tipu Sultan banner if Savarkar's banner is put up, superintendent of police B M Laxmi Prasad said. When the two groups started approaching the circle, the police caned and chased them away. Meanwhile, a few people were running towards the circle to hoist the tricolour. The police took away the flag and hoisted it themselves at the circle, he added. 

Enraged by this, members of right-wing groups staged flash protests demanding that the authorities permit them to display Savarkar's banner. Deputy commissioner R Selvamani pacified the protesters. The police detained the agitators as a precaution and later released them.

Amid the tension, Prem Singh was stabbed in Uppar Keri area by bike-borne youths. Prem Singh, employed at a cloth outlet on Kasturba Road, was on his way home in neighbouring Gandhi Bazaar after locking the shop when he was stabbed. SP Laxmi Prasad said that the stabbing was not related to the banner incident but a random incident after the lathi charge. He also denied reports of another stabbing incident in the city. 

Meanwhile, a youth, Saddam was attacked either with knife or stone and admitted to the District McGann general hospital. Hospital medical superintendent M S Sridhar said that Prem Singh and Saddam were both out of danger. 

On August 13, a man was arrested for obstructing corporation officials from discharging their duty at a photo exhibition of freedom fighters at the City Centre mall on Nehru Road.

Based on a complaint by the deputy commissioner of the city corporation, the police registered an FIR against unidentified youths. Later, Mohammed Sharief, spouse of a Congress corporator, was caught and produced before a court. He has been remanded in judicial custody till August 26.

Tension had prevailed at the exhibition for a while when a group of Muslims objected to Savarkar's photo along with other freedom fighters like Gandhi and Chandrashekhar Azad. They had argued that Savarkar was not a freedom fighter and the corporation had not displayed the photo of a single Muslim freedom fighter though many Muslims had sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement.

News Network
August 5,2022

Mangaluru: The Popular Front of India's state executive committee has demanded an impartial investigation into the serial murders that took place in the coastal districts of Karnataka recently.

A PFI statement said that recently, within a span of 10 days, 3 young men were murdered in coastal Karnataka. The BJP government, which should have taken all three murder cases seriously by giving them equal importance has failed in this regard.

The BJP has instead been giving excessive attention to the murder of their party worker while blatantly trivializing the Sangh Parivar orchestrated murders of two innocent Muslim men, the statement said.

Although it is incumbent for the police department to investigate murder cases in the state, out of the three murders, it has been announced that the investigation into Praveen's murder will be handed over to the NIA, due to the sole reason that he was a BJP worker, the PFI statement alleged.

The malicious intent of the state government to prey on the innocent youth of the Muslim community under stringent laws is evident through this. Therefore, the Popular Front's state executive committee has demanded that the state government should abandon its discriminatory attitude and facilitate equal and impartial investigations into all three cases, the PFI demanded.

The statement noted that the outrageous news being broadcast by a section of the media about the murders is provoking the people emotionally. Furthermore, this type of media narrative is creating a mentality of vindictive retaliation among the youth.

Even as the police investigation into the murder cases is progressing, the media has been actively engaging in smear campaigns against the Muslim community and people's organizations like the PFI, it said.

Such behaviour on the part of the media is not just harmful to a healthy society but is also against the ethics of journalism. On this account, the executive committee demands that the media must stop such slanderous campaigns and take steps to ensure peace and harmony in the district, the statement said.

All the three victims belonged to poor families. In this regard, it was the state government's responsibility to provide equal compensation to all the affected families. But Chief Minister Bommai, who visited Praveen's house and gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation, did not visit Masood's residence in the same village and nor did he announce any compensation for his family, the statement said.

The PFI noted that similarly, neither government representatives nor the representatives of the people have visited Fazil's family and no compensation has been given to them.

The murders of a migrant worker from Kerala, Masood, BJP Yuva Morcha president Praveen Kumar Nettare and daily wage labourer Mohammad Fazil from Mangalpet in Dakshina Kannada district have ignited a debate on the communal divide and targeted killings by communal forces.

The investigation has revealed that Masood was killed in a road rage case and police arrested all the 8 accused within 24 hours. Praveen was killed for campaigning for a ban on halal meat and Fazil was killed in retaliation for Praveen's murder. The police have arrested all the main accused in Fazil's case.

The ruling BJP is pointing fingers at the PFI and the SDPI for creating a communal divide and inciting communal violence. Both the organisations have denied their involvement in the murders and challenged the BJP to prove its charges.

