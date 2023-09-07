  1. Home
  2. G20 to grant permanent membership for African Union on par with EU?

G20 to grant permanent membership for African Union on par with EU?

News Network
September 7, 2023

G20.jpg

The G20 grouping of nations has agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would give the African Union the same status as the EU, from its current designation of "invited international organisation," it added.

The G20 leaders are expected to announce the decision during a summit in India this weekend, the report said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 31,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Following the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government on Thursday increased the quantum of release of water from the KRS Dam in Mandya district amid protests by farmers.

Sources confirmed that 7,279 cusecs of water is being released from the KRS dam by lifting more than 80 gates of the dam. Farmers’ organisations have decided to continue the protest and hold an important meeting to devise future strategy. The leaders are likely to announce the decision on Thursday.

The farmers have erected tents near the KRS dam and are staging a protest. Mandya District Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi has given a call for agitation. Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah, from Sarvodaya Karnataka Party is also staging an indefinite strike. He launched the protest on Wednesday and sat with the farmers and supporters throughout the night.

The protest would also be staged near the District Commissioner’s office in Mandya city. Kannada organisations have also extended their support to the agitation. The farmers and activists attached to Bhoomitaayi Horata Samithi in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district have decided to stage a shirtless protest march from the Cauvery River to the Taluk office.

Karnataka has been asked to release five cusecs of water for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is reaching New Delhi on Thursday to hold a meeting with legal experts regarding the Cauvery issue.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2023

indochina.jpg

Johannesburg, Aug 25: China’s Foreign Ministry said early on Friday that President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in talks on Wednesday that both sides “should bear in mind the overall interests” of ties and “handle properly the border issue”.

Beijing also said the meeting at the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg came “at the request” of Prime Minister Modi.

Neither side had on Wednesday acknowledged a meeting, but Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday both sides agreed to step up efforts for the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control after a conversation between the two leaders. 

While Mr. Modi and Mr. Xi had spoken briefly on the sidelines of the Bali G20 summit dinner last year about the need to “stabilise the LAC”, where a military standoff has been under way since April 2020, this is the first such conversation where the two leaders spoke at some length on resolving the issue in three years. The conversation could represent a thaw in ties that have been in limbo.

“In a conversation with President Xi Jinping of China PM highlighted India’s concerns on the unresolved issues along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China border areas,” Mr. Kwatra said, adding that the two leaders had decided to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation”. Military commanders from both sides have in recent days been negotiating modalities for disengagement in two remaining friction areas in Demchok and Depsang. 

The statement from Beijing early on Friday provided little details on the talks, only saying that “the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest”.

It noted that the talks had been held at Mr. Modi’s request.

The statement said “President Xi stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and peoples, and is also conducive to peace, stability and development of the world and the region.”

“The two sides should bear in mind the overall interests of their bilateral relations and handle properly the border issue so as to jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border region,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 28: In a bid to make Mangaluru city free from drugs, Mangaluru City police have formed ten-member teams, led by sub inspectors, for each police station. Eradication of drug rackets would be possible only with the cooperation of the public, said DCP (crime and traffic) Dinesh Kumar.

At a grievance meeting held for SC/ST community members at the city police commissioner’s office here on Sunday, the DCP said that awareness programmes against drug abuse were being held in school and college campuses in the past two months. “Police have already registered several cases and the city can be cleansed if the public cooperates,” he said.

Girish Kumar, one of the participants, said that though the department has been acting stringently against the peddling of ganja and other drugs and their consumption, cases are being reported repeatedly.

Dalit organisation leader SP Anand said that the SC/ST meetings should be held to find solutions to the problems faced by community members. The DCP directed officials to hold grievance meetings in all the police stations compulsorily on all third Sundays. “Hold special meetings in Dalit colonies if in case community members request the same. Their rightful demands should be fulfilled, and problems should be solved. Further, the beat system should be in place without fail,” he said.

To a request made by Anand, an activist, regarding a case of Dalit atrocity reported in Mangaluru South police station, DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar said that he will look into the case and expedite the investigation.

Dalit activists brought to the notice of the city police about wine shops functioning in the wee hours. Further, they also demanded action against cockfight gambling being held at Kudupady.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.