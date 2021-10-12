  1. Home
  Girl, who topped SSLC supplementary in Karnataka, was barred from main exam over school dues

October 12, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 12: Greeshma Nayak, the topper in the SSLC supplementary exams, had reportedly tried to end her life only a few months ago. That was when she was not allowed to take a crack at the (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) SSLC main exam merely because she was unable to clear her school’s dues.

On Monday, she showed her mettle when the results of the SSLC 2021 supplementary examinations were announced. Greeshma, hailing from a village in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district and a student of Alvas English Medium School in Moodbidri, topped the state by securing 599 out of 625.

Despite repeated requests, Greeshma was denied an admission ticket to write the main exams.

Even the then education minister S Suresh Kumar’s visit to the girl’s house did not help as he could only assure her of an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examinations.

A disappointed Greeshma had then reportedly tried to end her life.

However, the girl was allowed to appear for the supplementary exams only after giving in writing that her dues will be cleared during the issue of the transfer certificate.

Greeshma said, “I was expecting high marks but never thought I would be the topper.” Greeshma said she wants to take up science and pursue medicine.

Meanwhile, MD Shanawaz from Grammar Multimedia School, Kalaburagi secured the second place with 592 out of 625 and the third place was secured by Gowri Manohari of Sudarshana High School, Mysuru with a score of 591 out of 625.

News Network
October 4,2021

Lucknow, Oct 4: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a hunger strike on Monday after being detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while she was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri, her party said.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders accompanying her, including Deepender Hooda, had reached the Lakhimpur border in the morning but were not allowed to meet the families of the farmers who died in the violence during a protest a day earlier, the party alleged.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested. She is on hunger strike. Congressmen are protesting. Government will have to bow to our demands. Voice for justice will be raised with more strength," the UP Congress said in a tweet.

In a video released by the party, Gandhi was seen sweeping the floor of a room where she was apparently kept.

Stopping them in such a way is "undemocratic", Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

On their way to the violence-hit district, Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads.

"We are waiting outside Lakhimpur Kheri. We have been prevented by the police from entering. We have come here to meet the victims of the violence," Congress national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar told PTI over the phone at 4.30 am.

Gandhi's convoy was earlier briefly stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police officials in Lucknow, where the Congress general secretary had arrived on Sunday night, within a few hours of violence being reported during an anti-farm laws protest here.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Lakhimpur district, where restrictions under CrPC section 144 -- which prohibits assembly of four or more people -- has also been imposed, according to officials.

The UP Police took to Twitter early Monday to describe the incident as "unfortunate" and said eight casualties have been reported so far as per the district administration.

"ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident," it added.

News Network
September 28,2021

A new variant of Dengue has been observed in over 11 states in the country which has become a big concern for health experts.

Though the dengue outbreak is under control, several cases of high fever caused by the new variant of Dengue DENV 2 are being reported in many cities across the country.

The States reporting serotype - II dengue cases are Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, MP, UP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Among the multiple variants -- DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4 of the dengue virus, DENV 2 or the strain D2 is considered to be the most severe and can even lead to fatal internal bleeding and shock.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, told the media that the strain is particularly virulent and capable of inducing mortality. He added that it was one of the reasons behind the mysterious fever which had hit the western UP districts of Firozabad, Agra, Mathura, and Aligarh that led to the deaths of many people last month.

Dr B.L. Sherwal, RGSS Hospital Director, said that irrespective of the Dengue strain, the precaution is the same as the same mosquito spreads the disease.

He said that the most important precaution is not to let water stagnate around you and use full sleeve dress. He warned that this type of mosquito generally bites in the daytime, so we need to take extra care of it.

Dr Sherwal added that these are just types of dengue with more or less the same symptoms and the same pattern of prevention too.

Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon of PSRI Hospital said that D2 is more virulent and can cause high-grade fever, vomiting, joint pains, altered sensorium and may even lead to lethal complications resulting in dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome.

If a person was infected by one serotype in the past, a second infection by another serotype increases the risk of causing dengue hemorrhagic fever. Rest, hydration, and managing fever with paracetamol are advisable. One should avoid taking analgesics and aspirin.

News Network
October 2,2021

Ahmadabad, Oct 2: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said remaining silent was not an option under the BJP government as it would mean one is complicit in its atrocities.

Speaking about the turmoil within the Congress, Sibal, who is part of the so-called "G-23" group of dissidents, said he did not know if the party was ready for reforms but he can only voice his own sentiments.

“I don't want to comment on that tweet of P Chidambaram as he is a dear colleague. I can only say that in politics when I talk about Modi (government), safe harbour is not silence,” Sibal told reporters here in reply to a question on a recent tweet by the former finance minister.

“This is no time to be silent, if you are silent against the atrocities of the Modi government then you are complicit,” he added.

Chidambaram had tweeted on September 30 that he felt helpless "when we cannot start meaningful conversations within party forums" and when one sees Congress workers shouting slogans outside the residence of a colleague and MP.

“The safe harbour to which one can withdraw seems to be silence,” he had said. The tweets came after Congress workers shouted slogans against Sibal.

To a question about the G-23 group, Sibal said, “There is no G-23, you called it G-23. It is a set of people who want reforms from within, that's about it. The reforms that we want, we have spoken about in the past, there is no point in repeating it."

“I have no grievances (against the party), whatever I have said, I have said, there is nothing more that I wish to say,” Sibal said in reply to another question.

Asked if the Congress leadership was not inclined to implement the reforms suggested by the group, the Rajya Sabha member said, “I don't know if the party is ready for reforms or not, I can only voice my sentiments.”

To the question whether he thought if the party was taking a strong stand against the "atrocities" of the Modi government, Sibal said the party was speaking about it. "Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice against it, that is good of Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

When asked if the Congress had ceded the "middle ground" to the BJP and taken a left turn, Sibal said he disagreed.

"They (BJP) have changed the rules of the game. Cricket is played by the rules of the game. If you have a doubt about an LBW or a catch, the decision is to be given by the third umpire. But here they have taken over every system and they have become umpires," Sibal said.

"ED is the umpire, CBI is the umpire, they try to influence courts, they have captured the system. If you change the rules, then there will be no middle ground," the Congress leader said.

Prime Minister Modi speaks about Mahatma Gandhi and tries to appropriate him from the Congress, but "he is doing everything opposite of what Gandhi said," Sibal stated.

On the trouble within the Punjab Congress, Sibal said, “I am a party worker, if I had been a decision-maker, I would have told you. I am a worker, and I will continue to work.”

On the recent government change in the BJP-ruled Gujarat, Sibal said the chief ministers were also made to resign in Karnataka and Uttarakhand, and the saffron party also "tried to do it in Uttar Pradesh but it could not be done."

The BJP replaced governments in these states because it felt the incumbent leaders would not win it elections, the Congress leader claimed.

He credited Rahul Gandhi for the Congress" impressive performance in the 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat, saying he came and stayed for three months and energized the party. "What is the situation now in Gujarat Congress I don't know,” he added.

