Gold worth Rs 40 lakh seized from couple returning from Dubai at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, Mar 28: Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a married couple on charges of gold smuggling and seized gold worth Rs 39.5 lakh from their possession.

The couple had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The woman, in connivance with her husband, tried to smuggle gold in powder form, that was mixed with solid gum, by concealing it in her specially designed inner garment.

Customs at MIA have been monitoring gold being smuggled in various forms by carriers, especially passengers arriving from Dubai. They arrested the couple and seized 851 gm gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakh, on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi,33, who was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor,44.

The accused hail from Cheroor in Kasaragod in Kerala, and had arrived from Dubai with their four children, said officials, adding that the case is being investigated.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, deputy commissioner, who was assisted by superintendent rank officers.

