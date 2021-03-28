  1. Home
Gold worth Rs 40 lakh seized from couple returning from Dubai at Mangaluru Airport

coastaldigest.com news network
March 28, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 28: Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) arrested a married couple on charges of gold smuggling and seized gold worth Rs 39.5 lakh from their possession.

The couple had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The woman, in connivance with her husband, tried to smuggle gold in powder form, that was mixed with solid gum, by concealing it in her specially designed inner garment.

Customs at MIA have been monitoring gold being smuggled in various forms by carriers, especially passengers arriving from Dubai. They arrested the couple and seized 851 gm gold valued at Rs 39.5 lakh, on Saturday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi,33, who was travelling along with her husband Moideen Kunhi Cheroor,44.

The accused hail from Cheroor in Kasaragod in Kerala, and had arrived from Dubai with their four children, said officials, adding that the case is being investigated.

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali, deputy commissioner, who was assisted by superintendent rank officers.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 19,2021

accidenent.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19: A man from Dakshina Kannad lost his life and two others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Ravoof (22) from Harekala Aiku near Ullal in Mangaluru. 

Shakir from Pavoor Harekala suffered grievous injuries, while a youth from Natekal here escaped with minor nicks and cuts.

It is said that a lorry in which the youths were transporting fish from Odisha to Mangaluru met with and accident in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. 

The ill-fated vehicle, which had left a fisheries port in Odisha on Wednesday morning and had covered a distance of about 450 km when the accident occurred.

The lorry was expected to reach Mangaluru on Friday, March 19. The mortal remains is being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Accused of sexually exploiting a job aspirant woman, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi today exploded against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar calling him the worst politician. 

“Everybody now knows who the Mahan Nayaka (great leader) is and what he’s done,” Ramesh told reporters. The statement comes after the father and brother of the woman in the Jarkiholi sex clip blamed D K Shivakumar for the entire scam. 

“There isn't any politician who is worse than DK Shivakumar. He’s criminal-minded,” Ramesh said. “I have 11 pieces of evidence that I will hand over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” he said, adding that he would file a formal complaint against Shivakumar.

Ramesh used a Kannada expletive against Shivakumar multiple times, referring to him in the singular. “(Shivakumar) is unfit for politics. No one should indulge in such conspiracy politics. There’s no forgiving him for this. It’s best if (Shivakumar) retires,” he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Shivakumar had already admitted his links with Naresh Gowda, who is reportedly one of the accused in the scandal. “He has also admitted that the woman tried to meet him,” he said. 

The sex scandal, which cost Ramesh his ministerial position, has taken the rivalry to another level. 

“I will fight him next in Kanakapura,” Ramesh said, vowing to defeat Shivakumar in his turf. “I don’t fear him. I’m ready to join hands with anyone to defeat him in Kanakapura.” 

Ramesh again asserted that he had not cheated the woman. “My family has never cheated any woman. We’d rather hang ourselves,” he said. 

In all this, Ramesh pointed out that the woman belonged to an ST caste. Ramesh, too, belongs to the Valmiki ST community. “I thank the parents. If I’m wrong, let (police) kick me into jail, or the woman, or that Mahan Nayaka. It’s up to the authorities now,” Ramesh said. 

News Network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: The father and brother of the woman allegedly in the CD have blamed the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar for the BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi's sex CD scandal. 

Speaking to media persons after giving their statement before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) the duo said that it is a "handy work" of D K Shivakumar.

"We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at D K Shivakumar's house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing," the brother said.

He added that On March 2, his sister's mobile phone was switched off. "We called on her male friend's phone and spoke to her. She told us that the videos are morphed and edited. D K Shivakumar is sending her to Goa safely," he said.

Her father said, "I am an ex-serviceman, using a Schedule Tribe (ST) woman for their political gain is not a manhood, it's a dirty politics." "We don't want to make any more allegations, we just want our daughter back home. We need the support of policemen and media persons to bring her back home. She had come home last on February, 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone. The suspected kingpin media person's statement about the incident is false."

The SIT had subjected parents to questioning in the Interrogation Cell in Adugodi based on their complaint of kidnap and the woman's video clip. The SIT questioned them for over six hours from 11 am to 5:30 pm. 

Senior officials including Soumendu Mukherjee, additional commissioner of police (West) (head of SIT), Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), and others visited the Interrogation Cell and spoke to the parents of the woman.

This is the second time the parents were questioned. The first time they were questioned in Kalaburagi a few days ago.

