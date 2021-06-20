Govt buses to resume service in Karnataka from June 21

Bengaluru, Jun 20: The Karnataka government has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state till June 21. The KSRTC is all set to resume its public services from Monday (June 21) except in Mysuru district where the restrictions continued.

A press release issued here on Sunday said that state government permitted bus operations with 50 percent seating capacity. Hence, KSRTC will commence local and inter-district long route buses operations with effective from Monday, based on traffic density.

Initially, it plans to operate about 3000 buses.

It said regarding inter-state operations, decisions will be taken in the coming days keeping in view the guidelines of the respective states.

Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines while travelling in the corporation buses.

BMTC to resume operations

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume operations on Monday with minimum number of buses that will provide limited services from 6 am to 7 pm.

The BMTC has said only 2,000 of its 6,500 buses will be put into operation on Monday. The BMTC will scale up the services based on passenger volume.

In a release issued here on Sunday, the corporation said it will deploy 17 Vayuvajra buses to provide service from Kempegowda International Airport to the bus stations in Majestic and Electronic city.

Following the restrictions around night time, the day's services will end at 7 pm, which may, however, not be convenient for workers in many sectors.

The seating capacity has been restricted to 50 per cent, which amounts to less than 30 passengers in a bus.

Officials have said the measure is hard to implement considering a lone conductor will not be able to control the crowds during peak hours.

Mask-wearing is compulsory for both the crew and passengers. "Passengers without face mask will not be allowed. If permitted seats are occupied in a bus, passengers shall not board the bus and wait for the next bus," the release added.