  1. Home
  2. Govt claims hijab row limited to just 8 high schools, PU colleges out of 75,000 in Karnataka

Govt claims hijab row limited to just 8 high schools, PU colleges out of 75,000 in Karnataka

News Network
February 17, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 17: The hijab row persists only in eight high schools and pre-university colleges of the total 75,000, the Karnataka government said on Thursday, expressing confidence of resolving the issue.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

However, the controversy refuses to die down as thousands of students remained adamant to be allowed to attend classes with 'Hijab' on Thursday as well.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told the media here that the "problem" is limited to only a handful of high schools and pre-university colleges. "Out of 75,000 schools and colleges, problem persists in eight colleges. We will resolve this. We are happy that all the students have followed our order," he said.

Tension prevailed at the Sarala Devi College in Ballari as the parents and students staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the institution after the students with Burqa were not allowed inside, with authorities citing Court order.

After persuasion by the police and lawyers, the demonstrators dispersed. At Vijay Institute of Para Medical Sciences in Belagavi, the agitation led to tension. Six people who had raised 'Allahu Akbar' slogan in front of the college were arrested.

According to police, many people who were not associated with the college took part in the protest. After identifying them, police detained them.

In Chitradurga Women's PU College, students staged a protest outside the institution. A student complained that they were not allowed inside their 'own college'.

"Aren't we students of this college? We have been coming here for five years. The court has only given a temporary order (restricting the use of Hijab and saffron scarves). Our only request is that we will remove Burqa but we will wear Hijab. If we are not allowed inside, we will sit outside everyday," the student said.

Another pupil said they were supposed to write the preparatory exams but due to the ban, they were forced to sit under the scorching sun.

In Chikkamagaluru, students took out a rally and sought to know why Hindus were allowed to use their "religious symbol of Bindi and bangles" if there was any restriction.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Panaji, Feb 14: Polling began Monday morning in Goa, where 301 candidates are in the fray for the 40 Assembly seats, election officials said. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the single-phase elections in the coastal state, the officials said.

Over 11 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes. They include 9,590 persons with disabilities, 2,997 aged over 80 years, 41 sex workers and nine transgenders. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other smaller parties vying to make a mark on the state's electoral scene.

To check the spread of Covid-19, voters have been provided hand gloves at the polling stations, an election official said. Over 100 'all-women' polling booths have been set up in the state for the convenience of female voters.

The prominent candidates include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

The average number of eligible voters per booth in the state is 672, which is the lowest in the country, a poll official said. The Vasco Assembly constituency has the highest number of 35,139 eligible voters, while the Mormugao seat has the lowest number of voters at 19,958, he said.

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) are fighting the election in alliance, while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has tied-up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) to contest the polls.

The Shiv Sena and the NCP had also announced their pre-poll alliance, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting without a tie-up with any other political party.

The Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party, Jai Mahabharat Party and Sambhaji Brigade are also in the poll fray, besides 68 independent candidates There are 105 all-women polling booths, also called as the 'pink booths'.

Earlier, there were was a pink booth in every constituency, the official said. The state had recorded 82.56 per cent turnout during the 2017 elections.

The Congress then won 17 seats. The BJP, which bagged 13 seats, was quick to stitch up an alliance with some regional outfits and independents to form government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in the last one month for the saffron party, which has not entered into any pre-poll alliance in Goa.

The Congress has fielded 37 candidates, while ally GFP has fielded three. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned for the party in the coastal state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: While all attention is on the Karnataka High Court's verdict expected Wednesday on wearing hijab, Karnataka BJP Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said, "We should respect the order of the High Court on hijab row."

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sunil Kumar attacked the Congress, saying "if it comes to power, the leaders of Congress will make the wearing of hijab compulsory for Hindus. Congress should come out of a communal mindset.

"Congress party has always been sided with divisive forces from 1947. During partition also Congress was with forces who wanted to divide the country. In the present situation also the party is supporting the divisive agenda," he said.

Sunil Kumar turned his guns on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he started celebrating Tipu Jayanti which led to the killing of Hindu leaders. "Siddaramaiah says he is against wearing of the tilak, he is opposing the Anti-Conversion Bill," he said.

Araga Jnanedra, the state Home Minister said that those arrested for the violence are outsiders and not students. Action will be initiated on the untoward incidents happening in the state. He also criticized state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for alleging that Tricolour was removed for hoisting 'Bhagwa Dhwaj' in Shivamogga College.

Meanwhile, Nassir Hussain, the Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka addressing media persons in New Delhi said that the internal politics within the BJP Karnataka unit is resulting in the hijab crisis. "A group of leaders within the BJP do not want Basavaraj Bommai to become the Chief Minister. Now, they are at play. Due to internal politics of BJP, the state is suffering," he stated.

Basavaraja Rayareddy, senior Congress leader and former minister demanded implementation of the President's Rule in the state as the state government failed to control the law and order situation in the state. "The government is in the clutches of RSS. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has zipped his mouth," he stated.

Meanwhile, another Congress local leader Ibrahim Khan has kicked up a controversy by stating that if anyone comes against the hijab, they will be cut into pieces. "We will not tolerate it when it comes to the matter of our religion," he said.

Reacting to BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal's statement that those 'who want to wear hijab can go to Pakistan', he stated that "we are Indians. We were born here and will die here and the country does not belong to Yatnal," he stated.

Meanwhile, Vachananda Seer has asked the people to maintain peace in the society and accept the ruling of the High Court on hijab row and follow it without giving room for any untoward incidents.

Hijab row started last month with a few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab being denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students who used to come without hijabs have suddenly started wearing hijabs. The students later went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts snowballing into a major crisis in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 16,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Amid the hijab crisis, the Karnataka government on Wednesday reopened pre-university, degree and diploma colleges under tight security arrangements.

Though the majority of students attended classes as per the guidelines of education institutions, many of them who refused to take off their hijab were sent back.

Several Congress workers were taken into custody for encouraging students to wear hijab.

Barring students, teachers and staff of colleges, movement of other persons have been restricted in the surrounding areas of the colleges.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warned that the court order on uniform has to be strictly followed and that there is no question of students or anyone demanding wearing hijab or saffron shawls. "There will be an action on such persons. There will be serious consequences if the law of the land and constitution is not respected," he stated.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh requested the students to attend classes and focus on studies by following state guidelines.

Mandya and Davanagere district authorities have clamped prohibitory orders surrounding all schools and colleges as a preventive measure. Udupi district from where the hijab row began has virtually been converted into a police fortress.

Eight platoons of District Armed Reserve (DAR), two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 700 police officers have been deployed on the premises of all colleges and schools in Udupi. MGM College of Udupi which witnessed high drama regarding hijab earlier has declared holiday for an indefinite period. The college administration has decided to take online classes.

Hijab-clad students of Kundapur PU Government College returned home after they were not allowed to attend classes. The students were given a separate room to remove their hijab. The students maintained that they would wait for the final order of the court and until then not attend classes.

Earlier, hijab-wearing students were stopped at the gate and they sat on the road and protested the decision.

Bengaluru police have taken Congress workers into custody as they were found encouraging Muslim students to wear hijab and attend classes near Government PU College of Malleshwaram.

The police first warned them and asked them to leave the place by telling them that prohibitory orders are in place. However, Congress workers demanded court order. The Principal of the College stated that students attended classes without hijab earlier and they have not made a new rule. Later, Congress workers were taken into custody by the police.

High drama prevailed at Vijayapura Government PU College when hijab-clad students got into an argument with the Principal of the college for being denied permission to wear hijab and attend classes. More than 15 students argued that they should be allowed inside the classes as the final order of the court has not been issued yet. They refused to go back to their residences. "We want education as well as hijab," they maintained.

Tight security arrangements were in place in Rabkavi Banhatti town of Bagalkot district where violent incidents were reported. Four students were injured and a teacher was attacked earlier and police resorted to lathi-charge following stone-pelting incidents. The students attended classes without hijab. Students in Yadgir, Ramnagar and Bengaluru Rural districts returned to their homes when they refuse to remove their hijab.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.