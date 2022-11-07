Govt nod for international cricket stadium in DK’s Puttur

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The state government has approved a proposal to sanction land for the construction of a cricket stadium of international standards at Kabaka of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the government approval will help promote talent among rural sportspersons. The stadium will be constructed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Letter by KSCA to provide land

On July 22nd 2017, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao wrote a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division requesting the provision of 25 acres of land for an extended period on contract basis.

Later, the revenue department identified the location. But since the identified land fell within the municipality limits, the then tahsildar wrote a letter to the municipality on Sep 28th 2017, requesting it to submit a no-objection letter regarding the providing the land on contract to KSCA.

The municipality gave the NOC during the end of January 2018 after much deliberation was conducted during the municipality’s general meetings regarding the request.