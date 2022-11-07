Govt nod for international cricket stadium in DK’s Puttur

  1. Home
News Network
November 7, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The state government has approved a proposal to sanction land for the construction of a cricket stadium of international standards at Kabaka of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said that the government approval will help promote talent among rural sportspersons. The stadium will be constructed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Letter by KSCA to provide land

On July 22nd 2017, KSCA secretary R Sudhakar Rao wrote a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub division requesting the provision of 25 acres of land for an extended period on contract basis. 

Later, the revenue department identified the location. But since the identified land fell within the municipality limits, the then tahsildar wrote a letter to the municipality on Sep 28th 2017, requesting it to submit a no-objection letter regarding the providing the land on contract to KSCA. 

The municipality gave the NOC during the end of January 2018 after much deliberation was conducted during the municipality’s general meetings regarding the request.

News Network
November 2,2022

Ramnagar, Nov 2: At least 12 persons were arrested for attempting religious conversions of tribals in Kanakapura taluk of Ramnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, after gathering specific inputs, a team of its personnel conducted raids and made the arrests.

Police said that the arrested 12 persons were making arrangements for a mass religious conversion of Hindu tribals into Christianity in the region.

The arrested persons were being grilled by the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that many people belonging to Chikkamuduwadi Tandya were kept in a house in Kanakapura town.

Sources stated the police will investigate the matter further. More details are yet to emerge regarding the case.

Hindu activists for a long time have been alleging forceful conversions in the region by Christian missionaries.

Earlier, attempts to build the tallest statue of Jesus in the world in Kapalabetta in Kanakapura taluk were made. The Hindu activists then alleged that state Congress President D K Shivakumar was supporting the building of the tallest statue of Jesus Christ to impress former AICC President Sonia Gandhi in his constituency.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other Hindu organisations had announced agitation against the building of Jesus Christ's statue at Kapalabetta. The Karnataka High Court later gave a stay order on the construction work and gave directions that no work should be carried out without its permission. 

News Network
October 31,2022

Gautam Adani's wealth surged as Indian stocks have rallied for two weeks in a row and outperformed Wall Street shares, and as a result, he has now jumped back to the third spot on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos again.

A $314 million rise on Monday pushed Gautam Adani's wealth to $131.9 billion, making him the third richest in the world on the Forbes list, behind Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, who remains at the second spot with a net worth of $156.5 billion.

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Monday, extending their gains into the third week on expectations of major central banks adopting a less hawkish approach and retreating oil prices.

The Forbes list also reflected a sharp fall in Jeff Bezos' wealth after Amazon predicted weak holiday sales last Thursday, sending shares of the world's largest retailer plummeting in after-hours trading.

Still, while Mr Adani overtook Jeff Bezos, whose net worth stood at $126.9 billion, the rankings on the Forbes list have been swinging back and forth between gains and losses in recent weeks, mirroring the turbulence in the larger global equities markets.

The position of Gautam Adani on the list has fluctuated between second, third, and most recently fourth, based on the change in Bernard Arnault's and Jeff Bezos' wealth see-sawing driven by stock markets performance, with about $30 billion the differentiating factor between the three billionaires.

Despite the readings similar to a game of musical chairs between Gautam Adani, Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos for the second, third and fourth richest spot in recent weeks, Elon Musk has remained miles ahead and is the world's richest, with a net worth of 223.8 billion.

Adani Group To Invest Over $150 Billion In Pursuit Of $1 Trillion Valuation

A report showed Gautam Adani's group would invest over $150 billion across industries like green energy, data centres, airports, and healthcare as it chases the dream to join the elite global club of companies with $1 trillion valuations.

The group's market capitalisation has increased by more than 16 times in just seven years, from about $16 billion in 2015 to around $260 billion in 2022.

News Network
October 28,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. 

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said.

