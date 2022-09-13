  1. Home
Govt steps up vigilance in Karnataka-Kerala border after Dakshina Kannada BJP activist murder

News Network
September 14, 2022

The Karnataka government has stepped up vigilance on the movement of people from neighbouring Kerala in the communally-sensitive border district of Kodagu as a preventive measure to check criminal activities.

The move comes after the alleged killers of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Kumar Nettare reportedly escaped and took shelter in Kerala. The murder took place in Dakshina Kannada district, which is adjacent to Kodau, both bordering Kerala.

State Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said on Tuesday that the police have been directed to keep a check on those coming to Kodagu from outside.

It has become common to commit crime in Karnataka and then sneak into Kerala, while many criminals from Kerala take shelter in Kodagu.

"All such people will be observed," Gnanendra said.

Ninety-five CCTV cameras have been installed across Kodagu district to step up vigilance.

"We are ready to take all preventive measures to stop criminal activities," he said.

News Network
September 7,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 7: The Karnataka government declared one-day state mourning across the state on Wednesday as a mark of respect on the passing away of Minister Umesh Katti, who died Tuesday night due to heart attack.

The state government in its official notification said that the last rites of the minister, who held the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, and forest portfolios, will be performed with full state honours. It has also declared a holiday to all schools and colleges, along with government offices in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Katti had died due to heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 61. According to sources, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors there said Katti had no pulse when he was brought in.

His mortal remains will be taken by an air ambulance to his home district of Belagavi, from where it will be taken to Hira Sugar Factory in Sankeshwar for public to pay their last respects. The body will be later shifted to Katti's native village of Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk, where the last rites will be performed in the evening.

Katti is survived by his wife, son and daughter. During the day-long state mourning, no official entertainment programmes will be conducted and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all official buildings and places, the notification said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Tuesday night broke down remembering his long association with Katti, calling him a "close friend and brother". Katti was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri assembly constituency. He entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985. Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S).

He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions. 

News Network
September 7,2022

Mudigere, Sept 7: Three people were electrocuted and three others sustained injuries when the arch of the Ganesha immersion tractor touched electric lines in B Hosahalli village under the Banakal police limits in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on late Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased are Rachana (22), Parvati (28), and Raju (50). All the deceased are local residents.

The injured are identified as Sangeetha, Pallavi, and Gowri. Among them Gowri is undergoing treatment at Mudigere hospital while two others, whose condition is said to be critical, were shifted to a hospital in Hassan. 

It is learnt that a tractor was used for carrying Ganesha idol in a procession on Tuesday night. The incident happened when they were returning after immersion of the Ganesha idol. 

The 'mantapa' on top of the tractor came in contact with the live wire. As a result, six persons were electrocuted. Though villagers rushed them to MGM hospital in Mudigere, three lost their lives. 

News Network
September 6,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said agencies probing into the PSI (police sub-inspector) recruitment scam may also investigate into the audio clips purportedly showing a BJP MLA receiving Rs 15 lakh to help an aspirant get the job of a police sub-inspector.

In the purported conversation, a person named Parasappa, who claims to be the father of a PSI candidate, requests the Kanakagiri BJP legislator Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur to return Rs 15 lakh that was given to him to get the job for his son, as it has been one-and-a-half years.

In the audio clip, a voice, said to be that of Dadesugur replies he was in Bengaluru, and has given the money to the "government," and that it would take some time to get it back.

"Whoever or whatever it is, the investigation is on (regarding PSI recruitment scam), we have already filed the chargesheets. If anything new comes, it will also be investigated into," Bommai said in response to a question on the audio of the MLA's involvement in the scam.

The CID is investigating into the scam, which involves the alleged fraud in recruiting 543 PSIs in the state. Reacting to the audio clip, Dadesugur said that he, being a public figure, was approached with a request to resolve some litigation between two parties, and that he had told them that he would resolve the issue.

Asked about him in the audio speaking about money being given to the government and assuring to return it, he said, "I have only said I will resolve the issue, and have nothing to do with money or anything..."

On whether it was his voice in the conversation, the MLA said, "I had spoken regarding resolving issues between two parties, other than that I am not aware of anything on the money, and questions regarding it should be asked to the parties who have recorded and released the audio..." State Congress president D K Shivakumar has demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

"Dadesugur has said he has given money to the government. Government means who? Government means Minister, Chief Minister...there has to be a judicial probe, Lokayukta will be of no use in this case...no one can stop the truth from coming out...it will somehow come out," he said.

